PlantDemand Launches API Integration for Software Scheduling Tool

The asphalt plant scheduling software released a new feature with API integration giving users the ability to integrate documentation and create custom dashboards with the company data

October 14, 2020
PlantDemand Software Company
Plantdemand Api
Plant Demand Logo Default

Despite the advances of computers, ipads, iphones, and other electronic equipment used everyday by the people who run plants and facilities, little has been done to innovate on the human experience and the software that supports material planning and scheduling in the asphalt industry.

A software that is easy to implement and use is especially necessary in the industry at the moment, where resources for extensive training are inexistent. A small company out of the United States and Germany - PlantDemand - is working on solving these challenges.

The company has released a new feature with API integration which will allow users to integrate documentation and create custom dashboards with the company data. While there are many options when it comes to integration, a simple approach is to give people the ability to query their data, and let them configure it in a way that works best for their goal. Custom reports with a data visualization tool can be created through a workflow using Microsoft Power BI and other tools.

As one report from FMI points out, “companies are looking to gain a competitive edge by leveraging technology for both revenue gains and efficiencies.” The same report says that 56% of the organizations are looking at some sort of technology strategy, but are lacking specialists to understand how to buy, implement and manage the needed softwares. As the MIT Sloan Management Review said, companies that successfully enter digitization “pull industries in new digital directions while gaining a huge head start in reaping the benefits from the new models they are creating. This forces incumbents into a race to catch up.”

Companies need such tools - where technology helps them in automating processes to improve their everyday tasks in forecasting, scheduling and planning - instead of using multiple Excel sheets and unnecessary meetings and calls. While spreadsheets and appointment calendars have their place, they are not the right tool for planning, scheduling and improving the operational aspects of the manufacturing business. They require more input than the desired output. A dedicated tool should be available to help plant operators, sales people, managers and everyone who works at asphalt, concrete, aggregate and construction materials producers.

Nowadays, most businesses keeping up with digitization are using expert agencies in User Interface, which help foster software to make technology easy and useful to their specific needs. PlantDemand conducted User Interface tests and interviews and was iteratively built, tested and optimized for construction material planning. Because of this, it is easy and efficient to enter, edit and move orders and takes a fraction of the time it would take in an ERP or in the previous solutions to plant scheduling.

Daniel Mekis, who has more than 12 years of experience in the asphalt industry materials operations, was an early adopter, and helped partner with PlantDemand says, “for the first time, people could check what was on the schedule for the next days, know what aggregates and oils they needed to bring in, or who to contact on the job, all while viewing their smartphone and sitting on the couch in the evening. For the first time, our sales manager could pull to the side of the road, view the plants’ calendar and schedule (or move) a customer’s order on his iPad, while on the phone with the customer. Plant operators and supervisors had the important information at their fingertips. And for the first time, I could give my suppliers a detailed forecast with the click of a button.”

Organizations are working hard to reduce manual methods of completing repetitive tasks and are turning to technology to help. This will give time for the team to work on more important issues. Powerful, quick and simple tools which address these specific problems are perfect to add momentum to this journey.

There are changes happening. Innovations are being implemented. The “right tool” for the “right job” is being created by someone for something. Companies are working to stay competitive. It is time to start and continue to ask yourself where your operations sit, what constraints you’re facing and how you can leverage simple, specific tools to solve the problems.    

Recommended
Contract Istock Gettyimages 000003390628
6 Things to Include in Every Construction Contract
Addressing these six topics in every construction contract can minimize confusion, make clear everyone’s respective responsibilities and should reduce disputes.
October 14, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Sep 20
Softwood Lumber Prices Jump 27% in September
Construction input prices increased 1.6% in September with nonresidential construction input prices up 1.4% for the month.
October 14, 2020
New Technology at Your Asphalt Plant Helps Increase Efficiency
Sponsored
New Technology at Your Asphalt Plant Helps Increase Efficiency
The wise use of energy and materials go a long way toward paving a better bottom line. Read on about emerging technology at the plant level.
October 1, 2020
Latest
Sometimes rebuilding means fixing the issues which have caused the control house to become a “rat’s nest” of loose and frayed wiring due to so many people trying to fix this and that problem.
How Do You Decide When to Upgrade Your Control House?
Cliff's advice on this is simple: If a control house is costing you down time, FIX IT.
May 14, 2020
Segregation in asphalt has detrimental effects on the final performance of a roadway. The pavement will have reduced fatigue life, rutting, raveling and moisture damage. These effects can cause a severe reduction in pavement life. While there are many of causes for segregation, there are also many way to avoid it.
Causes & Cures for Segregation in Asphalt Pavements
By identifying where segregation can occur, asphalt producers and paving professionals can work to prevent this problem
May 4, 2020
65rlcz6t 320
[VIDEO] Six Ways to Improve Asphalt Plant Sustainability
Here are the top six ways you can improve asphalt plant sustainability.
April 30, 2020
If there was a simple, easy way to measure the flow rate of hot oil circulating through the coil, the heater could automatically shut off if adequate flow were lacking. Unfortunately, devices to measure flow rates directly are not well suited to hot oil systems. That’s why an indirect method is used that relies on pressure measurements.
How to Combat Inadequate Flow of Your Asphalt Plant Hot Oil System
It's important to know how the system works and what can cause problems
April 27, 2020
One of the best ways to cope with volatile energy costs is to reduce consumption at the plant.
Should Your Asphalt Plant Conduct an Energy Assessment?
By creating a culture of energy efficiency at your production facility, companies can find easy ways to save big money through an energy treasure hunt
April 6, 2020
Mobicat Mc 120 Zi Pro
Kleemann MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO Jaw Crusher
With an output of up to 717 tons per hour, the MOBICAT MC 120 Zi PRO is built for natural rock applications.
March 16, 2020
Va Paving Full Plant 1
V.A. Paving is Building a Future for Successful Asphalt Production
When the second generation of decided to upgrade their asphalt production capabilities in Cocoa, FL, they considered what the third generation would need to be successful
March 16, 2020
Annotation 2020 03 13 141512
[VIDEO] ADM Redesigned the EX120 Asphalt Plant for CONEXPO 2020
The upgraded model features a reverse baghouse with a shorter frame making it a more portable option that can also process high percentages of RAP
March 13, 2020
Versa Jet Burner 3
Astec Inc. Versa Jet Burner
Ideal for retrofit applications or anytime versatility and flexibility are prioritized, the Versa Jet burner fits nearly any drum configuration.
March 12, 2020
Cmi Control House
CMI Portable Split-Level Control House
March 10, 2020
Cmi Magnum Drum
Cedarapids Magnum 250 Counterflow Drum Mixer
March 10, 2020
Gencor G Plant
Gencor G Series Asphalt Plant
March 2, 2020
[WHITEPAPER] Accelerating Agility with Xaas
Sponsored
[WHITEPAPER] Accelerating Agility with Xaas
Today’s fast-paced market often drives an increased need for agility. Explore key insights from the study, along with their implications.
October 1, 2020
Minds Tank Farm Dashboard
MINDS, Inc. TankFarm Dashboard Mobile App
February 24, 2020
Minds Top30 Award Plant Manager
MINDS, Inc. PlantManager Dashboard
February 24, 2020
Minds Drum Tronic Control House
MINDS, Inc. DrumTronic Asphalt Plant Automation & Controls
February 24, 2020
During Winter maintenance in 2018 the company installed a new dryer drum to replace the previously worn unit. They chose a Meeker Freedom Air Baghouse for this location.
Palmetto Upgrades to Better Serve Community
New baghouse helps reduce emissions, helping the asphalt company increase efficiencies and become a better neighbor
January 17, 2020
The Astec Voyager 140 highly portable asphalt plant. With production capacity of 140 tonnes/hour and RAP mixing capability of 50%, the Voyager 140 sets the standard for portability, production and sustainability.
Astec to Display Innovative Technologies for Asphalt Producers at CONEXPO 2020
Astec, Inc. will be in Booth C30336 at CONEXPO 2020, March 10-14 in Las Vegas with five of the companies flagship products along with much more from Astec Industries.
January 31, 2020
Libra Sentinel
Libra Sentinel GPS Truck/Asset Management Solution
January 6, 2020
All maintenance actions should be performed in accordance with the manufacturer recommended procedures and intervals. Follow Complete all OSHA Lockout/Tagout and confined space requirements prior to beginning any inspection or service on your plant.
Five Ways Asphalt Plants Can Prepare for Spring
Following these tips now will help ensure a smooth start to the busy mix production season
January 1, 2020
Dorr
Libra Systems Hires New Director of Sales & Marketing
Curtiss Dorr named as the new director of sales & marketing for the GPS asset tracking division at the company.
December 16, 2019
In the Madison market, company growth has been huge for the company. The location features a 350 tph Gencor plant with two 200-ton silos and two 300-ton silos and that capacity is still not enough to serve the needs of the area.
Wolf Paving Differentiates Through Plant Ownership
Paving company relies on asphalt production to grow in two competitive markets
December 2, 2019
45050233 2095446763838896 1992328332389122048 N
How Can Asphalt Producers Improve Heat Transfer Operations?
Q&A with Paratherm discusses the importance of a heat transfer fluid system and why providing consistent heat to keep plant materials moving where they're needed is so important
November 20, 2019
Eventually, pavements breakdown beyond the point in which a surface rejuvenator can be used and the road must be resurfaced or rebuilt. This leads to an oversupply of milled asphalt. Using a rejuvenator in the mix provides an opportunity to utilize the RAP and increases its value to the road builder.
What are Pavement Rejuvenators & Why are they Important?
The industry is working hard to find ways to reverse the impact of aging on asphalt performance while also increasing sustainability
November 18, 2019