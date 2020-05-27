New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) has developed the transportation construction industry’s most comprehensive safety training course to help dramatically reduce the 700 motorist fatalities and nearly 50,000 injuries that occur annually in and around the nation’s infrastructure improvement project sites.

The online “Fundamentals of U.S. Transportation Construction Safety” features modules on falls, electricity, preventing struck-by and caught-in incidents, safety programs, workplace communications, risk assessment, internal traffic control, temporary traffic control and other common construction hazards.

Created by ARTBA's team of safety experts, it is aimed at engineers, safety professionals, public agency officials, planners and designers, inspectors, equipment operators and roadway workers.

“This online training has everything one would find in an OSHA-10 Hour class, plus it focuses directly on addressing the unique safety issues specific to transportation projects,” says Brad Sant, ARTBA Senior Vice President of Safety & Education. “It also offers another path for construction industry professionals to meet the eligibility requirements to sit for the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals exam.”

The safety certification program was launched in 2016 to bring thousands of more “eyes” to the task of identifying and mitigating potential hazards for workers and motorists commonly found in transportation work zones — skills identified through the exam.

The fundamentals course utilizes a multi-dimensional eLearning format that includes interactive instruction modules, videos and case studies to help industry professionals understand safety hazards and solutions, review areas with which they may not be familiar, and practice test-taking in an online setting.

“While the online course does not qualify for an OSHA-10 card, participants will be learning critical information to work safely while also preparing them for the certification test,” adds Sant.

The course is self-paced and accessible 24/7. A certificate of completion will be provided once participants successfully pass module assessments demonstrating they have achieved the key objectives.

Fourteen Professional Development Hours are available for engineers and safety professionals.