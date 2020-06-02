U.S. Department of Transportation Provides $891 Million for 12 U.S. Transit Infrastructure Projects

A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided to 12 transit infrastructure projects across the U.S.

June 2, 2020
U.S. Department of Transportation
Ke Atlas Xo Iob409 Qw0 Unsplash
Photo by KE ATLAS on Unsplash

A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 12 transit infrastructure projects. The allocations of funding across the country will be used to advance the readiness of projects for a construction grant agreement or a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA). Funding is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

FTA is allocating $27 million in appropriated Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 CIG funding, $526.5 million in appropriated FY 2019 CIG funding and $337 million in appropriated FY 2020 CIG funding to 12 projects. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.  

“This $891 million in federal funding for our country’s public transit system will facilitate the ability of millions of Americans to access jobs and critical services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 35 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $8.5 billion in funding commitments.

“Supporting rail and bus rapid transit projects across the nation will help communities improve transit service as they address the impacts of COVID-19 and recover from this public health emergency,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

CIG New Starts Projects Receiving Allocations

  • LOS ANGELES, CA: WESTSIDE PURPLE LINE SECTION 3 PROJECT - This project is a 2.6-mile extension of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LACMTA) heavy rail system to the Westwood/Veterans Hospital area, and includes two stations. FTA has allocated $200 million in FY 2018 and FY 2019 funds to this project and awarded a Full Funding Grant Agreement in March 2020.  FTA is allocating an additional $100 million in FY 2020 funds.
  • PHOENIX, AZ: VALLEY METRO SOUTH CENTRAL LIGHT RAIL EXTENSION/DOWNTOWN HUB - This project is a 5.5-mile extension of Valley Metro’s light rail system from downtown Phoenix to the South Mountain Village Core, and includes nine stations. FTA has allocated $100 million in FY 2019 funds and is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.
  • LAKE COUNTY, IN: WEST LAKE CORRIDOR COMMUTER RAIL PROJECT - This project is a 7.8-mile southern extension of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s (NICTD) existing South Shore Line commuter rail service between Dyer and Hammond in Indiana, and includes four new stations. FTA is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.

CIG Small Starts Projects Receiving Allocations

  • ST. PETERSBURG, FL: CENTRAL AVENUE BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 10.3-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line to be constructed by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach via the Central Avenue corridor. FTA is allocating $21.8 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to complete the CIG funding request. 
  • MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL: SOUTH CORRIDOR RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 20-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) along the existing South Dade busway from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station to SW 344th Street in Florida City. FTA is allocating $99.99 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request. 
  • ALBANY, NY: WASHINGTON/WESTERN BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 8.5-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) in the Washington/Western corridor that extends from the downtown Albany Bus Terminal, through the State University of New York at Albany and the Harriman State Office Complex, to the Crossgates Mall. FTA is allocating $60.9 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
  • OGDEN, UT: OGDEN/WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 5.3-mile BRT line to be constructed by Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and will connect the Ogden FrontRunner commuter rail station with Weber State University (WSU) and McKay Dee Hospital. FTA is allocating $64.5 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
  • VANCOUVER, WA: MILL PLAIN BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 10-mile BRT line to be constructed by Clark County Public Transit Benefit Area (C-TRAN) and will connect downtown Vancouver and east Vancouver. FTA is allocating $24.9 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.  
  • PORTLAND, OR: MAX RED LINE EXTENSION AND RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENTS - This project is a 7.8-mile extension of the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s (TriMet) MAX Red Line from Beaverton Transit Center to Downtown Hillsboro. The project also will increase the reliability of the MAX light rail system between Portland International Airport and Beaverton Transit Center. FTA is allocating $99.99 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
  • PITTSBURGH, PA: DOWNTOWN-UPTOWN-OAKLAND-EAST END BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 15-mile BRT project to be constructed by the Port Authority of Allegheny County between Downtown Pittsburgh and neighborhoods to the east. FTA is allocating $99.95 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.  
  • MILWAUKEE, WI: EAST-WEST BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 9-mile BRT project to be constructed by Milwaukee County and will connect downtown Milwaukee with Milwaukee’s west side and Wauwatosa, the neighboring city to the west. FTA is allocating approximately $3.98 million in FY 2019 CIG funds and $36.96 million in FY 2020 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.  
  • INDIANAPOLIS, IN: INDYGO PURPLE RAPID TRANSIT LINE - This project is a 14.8-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) between downtown Indianapolis and downtown Lawrence.  FTA is allocating $27 million in FY 2018 CIG funds and $50.5 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.        
Related
Dsc 7492
$1 Billion in BUILD Grants Announced for Infrastructure Upgrades
February 19, 2020
Recommended
Ohio bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week
It’s not as coronavirus as you might think
May 30, 2020
Concrete Calculator
Concrete Calculator Short-Cuts to the Order
Concrete calculator estimates the volume and weight of concrete necessary to pour a number of common construction projects
May 29, 2020
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
Many workers have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Use these tips to find and recruit this pool of potential workers to the construction industry.
May 29, 2020
Latest
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 11 50 08 Am
WEM Analytics
WEM Analytics is a manager’s go-to tool to help identify the operational opportunities that have­­ the greatest impact to production.
June 1, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Region 3 for was recognized for a 23-mile section of two-lane State Highway 141 in Mesa County. This is CDOT&rsquo;s third PPA.
Perpetual Pavement Award Winners Announced for 2019 Season
A record number of 12 departments of transportation honored for success of long-life asphalt roads.
May 29, 2020
Cedarapids Crc320 Cone Plant
Cedarapids CRC320 Cone Crusher Plant
Easily transported on the road or on-site, the all electric plant takes the TG Series cones portable to fit a variety of layouts and applications.
May 28, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
97405175 529807941030357 8957477225809051648 N
Archived webinar
Webinar: How to Win More Bids in the Asphalt Industry Through Innovative Practices
May 27, 2020
View
In today’s competitive market, asphalt contractor’s can’t expect to win more bids and increase profits by producing hot mix and paving the way they’ve always done in the past. Innovation can help.
Aerial Shot Of Bridge 1643504
Mississippi Roadways Hit the Lotto
More than $47.2 million has been transferred from the state lottery corporation to the DOT for road repairs since the launch of the program on November 25, 2019.
May 26, 2020
There is a coordinated effort by Cargill, the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University and Minnesota&rsquo;s MnROAD partnership to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states.
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance
Major effort underway to unify testing data and criteria validate innovative pavement performance across the 50 states.
May 22, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Porous asphalt pavements are commonly used for parking lots and other light-duty applications. Full-depth porous asphalt pavements are increasingly being used on roadways as part of efforts to mitigate flooding hazards, reduce hardscape and improve sustainability.
How It Works: Porous Asphalt Pavements
High voids in porous asphalt pavements cause water to filter through the pavement structure into an underlying drainage base then into the water table, protecting both the sub-grade and pocketbook of asset owners
May 21, 2020
Behind Dynapac's THE High Compaction Asphalt Screed
Dynapac's SD Asphalt Paver Range features "THE" High Compaction Screed
May 21, 2020
Launched at bauma 2019, BOMAG introduced the ROBOMAG BW154, a fully autonomous tandem roller for asphalt compaction.
Asphalt Goes Autonomous
Driverless equipment is being designed to help asphalt contractors deal with the growing skilled labor shortage while also keeping workers safe
May 20, 2020
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
There is a coordinated effort to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states. The current system is inefficient at best and severely impacts budgets for many states.
May 26, 2020
Napa 2020 02 03 Pave It Black Podcast
NAPA launches "Pave It Black" podcast
NAPA's "Pave It Black" podcast to offer insights into asphalt industry.
May 19, 2020
Getty Images 1160619355
State DOTs Would Get $15B in House Phase 4 COVID-19 Bill
AASHTO projects DOTs will need nearly $50B to continue operations in the face of drastic falloffs in motor fuel tax revenues, toll road receipts, and other funding sources resulting from coronavirus response
May 18, 2020
Hos
Asphalt Contractor Exemption Makes New Trucker Hours of Service Rule Better for Construction
Latest changes to FMCSA Hours of Service (HoS) regulations make construction’s short-haul truck use lots more productive thanks to its adoption of key pieces of the 2018 NAPA Exemption
May 15, 2020
Veta6 Split Screen Logo Web
Veta 6 Construction Management Software
This free map-based intelligent construction data management software tool enables contractors and highway agencies to analyze and report data collected from intelligent compaction rollers and paver‐mounted thermal profilers
May 18, 2020
Three Yellow Excavators Near Front End Loader 1238864
Tradeworthy Jobs Offering Free Use of Construction Recruiting App
As the nation marches towards a reopen date, Tradeworthy Jobs is offering industry employers free access to an app that directly connects employers with job seekers
May 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Gilbane Building Co. Talks About How Coronavirus is Disrupting Building Materials Supply
Joe Piro of Gilbane Building Company shares the changes he anticipates as a result of the pandemic
May 18, 2020
Sometimes rebuilding means fixing the issues which have caused the control house to become a &ldquo;rat&rsquo;s nest&rdquo; of loose and frayed wiring due to so many people trying to fix this and that problem.
How Do You Decide When to Upgrade Your Control House?
Cliff's advice on this is simple: If a control house is costing you down time, FIX IT.
May 14, 2020
Cnt 226 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Pandemic Continues to Negatively Affect Construction
Dodge Data is reporting the second quarter of the financial year for the US will be much worse than the first quarter outcome, plus more industry news on the May 14, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 14, 2020
Tcc Header Logo 102
Campaign Says Economic Recovery Begins with Multi-Year Transportation Investment Package
"Re-open, Renew and Revitalize" campaign encourages lawmakers to make infrastructure investments a catalyst for economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19
May 13, 2020
91626732 686629498814121 6756534450588221440 N
State Asphalt Pavement Associations Request Highway Funding Boost
Due to COVID-19’s negative impact on transportation revenues, states are delaying and cancelling projects, making federal highway funding crucial to protecting jobs and maintaining our roadways.
May 13, 2020
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020