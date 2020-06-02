U.S. Department of Transportation Provides $891 Million for 12 U.S. Transit Infrastructure Projects

A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 12 transit infrastructure projects. The allocations of funding across the country will be used to advance the readiness of projects for a construction grant agreement or a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA). Funding is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.
FTA is allocating $27 million in appropriated Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 CIG funding, $526.5 million in appropriated FY 2019 CIG funding and $337 million in appropriated FY 2020 CIG funding to 12 projects. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.
“This $891 million in federal funding for our country’s public transit system will facilitate the ability of millions of Americans to access jobs and critical services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 35 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $8.5 billion in funding commitments.
“Supporting rail and bus rapid transit projects across the nation will help communities improve transit service as they address the impacts of COVID-19 and recover from this public health emergency,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.
The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.
CIG New Starts Projects Receiving Allocations
- LOS ANGELES, CA: WESTSIDE PURPLE LINE SECTION 3 PROJECT - This project is a 2.6-mile extension of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LACMTA) heavy rail system to the Westwood/Veterans Hospital area, and includes two stations. FTA has allocated $200 million in FY 2018 and FY 2019 funds to this project and awarded a Full Funding Grant Agreement in March 2020. FTA is allocating an additional $100 million in FY 2020 funds.
- PHOENIX, AZ: VALLEY METRO SOUTH CENTRAL LIGHT RAIL EXTENSION/DOWNTOWN HUB - This project is a 5.5-mile extension of Valley Metro’s light rail system from downtown Phoenix to the South Mountain Village Core, and includes nine stations. FTA has allocated $100 million in FY 2019 funds and is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.
- LAKE COUNTY, IN: WEST LAKE CORRIDOR COMMUTER RAIL PROJECT - This project is a 7.8-mile southern extension of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s (NICTD) existing South Shore Line commuter rail service between Dyer and Hammond in Indiana, and includes four new stations. FTA is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.
CIG Small Starts Projects Receiving Allocations
- ST. PETERSBURG, FL: CENTRAL AVENUE BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 10.3-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line to be constructed by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach via the Central Avenue corridor. FTA is allocating $21.8 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to complete the CIG funding request.
- MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL: SOUTH CORRIDOR RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 20-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) along the existing South Dade busway from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station to SW 344th Street in Florida City. FTA is allocating $99.99 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- ALBANY, NY: WASHINGTON/WESTERN BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 8.5-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) in the Washington/Western corridor that extends from the downtown Albany Bus Terminal, through the State University of New York at Albany and the Harriman State Office Complex, to the Crossgates Mall. FTA is allocating $60.9 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- OGDEN, UT: OGDEN/WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 5.3-mile BRT line to be constructed by Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and will connect the Ogden FrontRunner commuter rail station with Weber State University (WSU) and McKay Dee Hospital. FTA is allocating $64.5 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- VANCOUVER, WA: MILL PLAIN BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 10-mile BRT line to be constructed by Clark County Public Transit Benefit Area (C-TRAN) and will connect downtown Vancouver and east Vancouver. FTA is allocating $24.9 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- PORTLAND, OR: MAX RED LINE EXTENSION AND RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENTS - This project is a 7.8-mile extension of the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon’s (TriMet) MAX Red Line from Beaverton Transit Center to Downtown Hillsboro. The project also will increase the reliability of the MAX light rail system between Portland International Airport and Beaverton Transit Center. FTA is allocating $99.99 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- PITTSBURGH, PA: DOWNTOWN-UPTOWN-OAKLAND-EAST END BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 15-mile BRT project to be constructed by the Port Authority of Allegheny County between Downtown Pittsburgh and neighborhoods to the east. FTA is allocating $99.95 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- MILWAUKEE, WI: EAST-WEST BUS RAPID TRANSIT PROJECT - This project is a 9-mile BRT project to be constructed by Milwaukee County and will connect downtown Milwaukee with Milwaukee’s west side and Wauwatosa, the neighboring city to the west. FTA is allocating approximately $3.98 million in FY 2019 CIG funds and $36.96 million in FY 2020 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.
- INDIANAPOLIS, IN: INDYGO PURPLE RAPID TRANSIT LINE - This project is a 14.8-mile BRT line to be constructed by the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) between downtown Indianapolis and downtown Lawrence. FTA is allocating $27 million in FY 2018 CIG funds and $50.5 million in FY 2019 CIG funds to the project, to complete the CIG funding request.