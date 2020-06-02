U.S. Department of Transportation Provides $891 Million for 12 U.S. Transit Infrastructure Projects

A total of $891 million in federal funding will be provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 12 transit infrastructure projects. The allocations of funding across the country will be used to advance the readiness of projects for a construction grant agreement or a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA). Funding is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

FTA is allocating $27 million in appropriated Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 CIG funding, $526.5 million in appropriated FY 2019 CIG funding and $337 million in appropriated FY 2020 CIG funding to 12 projects. The projects must meet additional requirements in law before a grant can be awarded.

“This $891 million in federal funding for our country’s public transit system will facilitate the ability of millions of Americans to access jobs and critical services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, FTA has advanced funding for 35 new CIG projects throughout the nation under this administration since January 20, 2017, totaling approximately $8.5 billion in funding commitments.

“Supporting rail and bus rapid transit projects across the nation will help communities improve transit service as they address the impacts of COVID-19 and recover from this public health emergency,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

The CIG Program provides funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

CIG New Starts Projects Receiving Allocations

LOS ANGELES, CA: WESTSIDE PURPLE LINE SECTION 3 PROJECT - This project is a 2.6-mile extension of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LACMTA) heavy rail system to the Westwood/Veterans Hospital area, and includes two stations. FTA has allocated $200 million in FY 2018 and FY 2019 funds to this project and awarded a Full Funding Grant Agreement in March 2020. FTA is allocating an additional $100 million in FY 2020 funds.

PHOENIX, AZ: VALLEY METRO SOUTH CENTRAL LIGHT RAIL EXTENSION/DOWNTOWN HUB - This project is a 5.5-mile extension of Valley Metro’s light rail system from downtown Phoenix to the South Mountain Village Core, and includes nine stations. FTA has allocated $100 million in FY 2019 funds and is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.

LAKE COUNTY, IN: WEST LAKE CORRIDOR COMMUTER RAIL PROJECT - This project is a 7.8-mile southern extension of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s (NICTD) existing South Shore Line commuter rail service between Dyer and Hammond in Indiana, and includes four new stations. FTA is allocating $100 million in FY 2020 funds to the project.

CIG Small Starts Projects Receiving Allocations