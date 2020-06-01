Mammoet to Include Bare Rental of Crawler Cranes

Mammoet is expanding its services to include the bare rental of crawler cranes in the Mid-Atlantic region with a fleet of over 40 crawler cranes.

June 1, 2020
Mammoet
Referralbarerentals
Mammoet
Mammoet

Mammoet is currently expanding its services offered to include the bare rental of crawler cranes in the Mid-Atlantic region with a fleet of over 40 crawler cranes ranging in capacity from 100 to 300 U.S.  tons). The cranes will be offered from Mammoet’s existing Atlanta branch and allow the company to better serve the growing demand of local customers along the Eastern Seaboard.

The new endeavor aims to provide solutions for construction companies, civil contractors, bridge contractors, and pre-cast fabricators, in addition to supporting project work in the area. The focus areas will be Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, (eastern) Tennessee, (eastern) Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We’re pleased to offer these machines to our clients. Although crane rental isn’t new to Mammoet, offering these machines in a purely rental mindset specifically in the U.S. market is,” says Randall Fox, Mammoet’s business development director of commercial rentals. “We have built our business on mega projects and world-record lifts, so this focus area is one that is much more personal to the construction industry. We’re looking forward to starting new relationships and creating a new service value for our clients.”

Related
Mammoet
Mammoet
June 1, 2020
Recommended
Ohio bridge&apos;s concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.
Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week
It’s not as coronavirus as you might think
May 30, 2020
Concrete Calculator
Concrete Calculator Short-Cuts to the Order
Concrete calculator estimates the volume and weight of concrete necessary to pour a number of common construction projects
May 29, 2020
Maintaining Equipment in a Time of Social Distancing
Sponsored
Maintaining Equipment in a Time of Social Distancing
Using augmented reality in construction can limit some worker exposure when it comes to equipment maintenance and repairs. Virtually connect technicians to experts with AR video & audio to improve first-time fix rates, productivity and customer service.
April 22, 2020
Latest
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
4-Axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020
Potain Mrh 175
Potain Debuts MRH 175 Tower Crane, Will Focus On High-rise and Home Building at CONEXPO 2020
The MRH 175's fixed counter jib and topless structure facilitate fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport
February 17, 2020
Grove At Conexpo 2020 1
Grove GRT8120 Rough-terrain Crane
The Grove GRT8120 is one of five new Grove models that Manitowoc Cranes will show at CONEXPO 2020.
February 17, 2020
Dsc 6930
Global Crawler Crane Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025
Growth in oil & gas, clean energy and infrastructure investment will help drive the crawler crane market.
January 27, 2020
Liebherr Hs 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane 300dpi
HS 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane
Liebherr's HS 8200 duty cycle crawler crane is an ideal machine for extraction work and has the capability of not only using a dragline bucket but also a grab.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Lr1800 1 0 Crawler Crane 300dpi
LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr's 880-ton LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane is designed as an industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Ltm1650 8 1 Mobile Crane 300dpi
LTM 1650-8.1 Mobile Crane
Liebherr's LTM 1650-8.1 8-axle mobile crane travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. complete with its 177-ft. telescopic boom and the front supports.
December 20, 2019
2015 JLG 46' Telescopic Boom Lift
2015 JLG 46' Telescopic Boom Lift
Bid now on this 2015 JLG 460SJ diesel telescopic boom lift. The platform height reaches 46' and has a 96” platform. Listed in good condition, click to see the complete product listing and photos. Auction ends Tuesday, no reserve, and global shipping.
May 28, 2020
Scott Cannon Ceo Big Rentz
Equipment Rental Industry Trends of 2019 and 2020
BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon discusses construction equipment rental trends in 2019 and projections for 2020.
December 2, 2019
Miron Lake Mills School (31)
NCCCO to Remove Physical Requirement for Crane Operator Certification Eligibility
The decision was made because physical demands placed on a crane operator change according to crane type, configuration and operating environment
November 18, 2019
21 Lc1400(4)
21LC1400 Flat-Top Crane
The Comansa 21LC1400 flat-top crane will be availabl ein two versions with maximum load capacities of 55 or 66 tons
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5db0bcee608c5
[VIDEO] Venturo Logic Controls Improve Safety for Hydraulic Cranes
The system incorporates radio remote control and other safety features to prevent overload, multiple operator alerts for safety and an LCD display that provides real-time, historic and diagnostic data.
October 23, 2019
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
Manitowoc Cranes showcases the Grove GHC30 telescoping crawler crane, National Crane NTC55L boom truck and National Crane NBT30H-2 TM boom truck
September 20, 2019
Cmlabs Tandem2
Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack includes a simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, competency demonstration exercise and objective tools for employers to assess crane operator skills
September 12, 2019
Kobelco
[VIDEO] A.H. Beck Foundation Uses Kobelco Cranes on Deep Bridge Foundation
Cranes drill and provide assist on a bridge foundation. One of the cranes was being used for earthworks on a 96-in.-diameter shaft that will reach 270 ft. deep.
August 5, 2019
The Group&rsquo;s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
Tadano completed the acquisition of Demag on August 1, bringing together two lift equipment leaders
August 1, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
With a total height of 1,017 ft., the office complex will be the tallest building in the EU, towering over Warsaw, Poland
June 24, 2019
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane Rear
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane
Hydraulic telescopic crane provides a maximum lift capacity of 8,500 lbs. and a reach of 24 ft. 6 in.
June 11, 2019
Maxresdefault 5cfe7a2807a4c
[VIDEO] Construction Crane Collapses During Storm, Killing 1
On June 9, 2019, one person was killed and 6 others injured after a construction crane fell onto an apartment building during strong winds
June 10, 2019