RoadBotics Introduces Image Logger on Asset Management Operating System

This technology places time-stamped geo-spatial image data on a GIS-enabled map, creating an easy way for communities to view all of their public assets on one platform.

June 19, 2020
Road Botics Image Logger Sampler

RoadBotics announced the addition of Image Logger to its growing suite of products to help communities digitize their assets including roads, sidewalks, trails and more. This innovative technology places time-stamped geo-spatial image data on a GIS-enabled map, creating an easy way for communities to view all of their public assets on one platform. 

Viewable from a desk or out in the field, Image Logger maps simplify decision making, saving users time and money. 

“The Image Logger is a great addition to our existing products and tools for road and infrastructure management,” says RoadBotics head of product, Matt Lucas. “It helps our clients to better administer their assets while saving valuable resources.”

RoadBotics, known for automated pavement assessments made possible by the simplicity of using a smartphone for data collection, has taken their proprietary technology to the next level. With only a smartphone, users can collect data on roads and adjacent assets such as signage and public right of ways including sidewalks, bike trails and walking paths. Whether collected monthly, seasonally, or before and after maintenance projects, having up-to-date data is invaluable for public infrastructure asset management.

The Image Logger is the first product released on the brand new RoadWay Operating System (OS), a cloud-based online platform. RoadWay OS helps governments manage and administer their public infrastructure asset data in one central location. 

“Here at RoadBotics, we understand the needs of our clients and aim to create useful and user-friendly products that support their asset management goals. The Image Logger accomplishes that objective by the ease of use and breadth of data available,” says RoadBotics president and co-founder, Benjamin Schmidt, PhD.

The Image Logger was released in early June as the first of many new products that will be introduced on RoadWay OS. RoadBotics is committed to developing technologies to support governments of all sizes in their efforts to maintain community assets efficiently and effectively.

Recommended
Case&apos;s new DL550B dozer/loader distinguishes itself from compact track loaders with a frame-mounted dozer, steel tracks and structural weight designed for heavy dozing work.
Case DL550B Minotaur Adds Real Dozer Specs at the Top of Compact Track Loaders
Case’s new dozer/loader isn’t the most-powerful compact track loader on the market but it is the heaviest, and it’s equipped with the most serious dozing capability
June 17, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
Sponsored
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance across the US
There is a coordinated effort to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states. The current system is inefficient at best and severely impacts budgets for many states.
May 26, 2020
Latest
Bill Oxford Ox Ghu60 Nwx U Unsplash
ARTBA Applauds Court's Decision on Federal COVID-19 Safety Mandate
Transportation builders association says the ruling assures that the transportation construction industry can use proven workplace best practices to protect its workers
June 15, 2020
The underinvestment and lack of interest in technology is responsible for the slow growth in productivity in the construction industry. To overcome that, we need to break out of our comfort zones and work towards adapting our workers to embrace these changes.
Three Keys to Technology Adoption in the Construction Industry
Construction contractors who are hesitant to implement new technologies into their business will fall behind. Want to lead the pack? Start here.
June 15, 2020
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
Vmt Drop1
May's Highway Trust Fund Receipt Plunge is a Transportation-Funding Tsunami for States
Tax-receipt deposits credited to the trust fund in May fell 79% from May 2019 levels, and the lag in reporting tax-receipt data allows congressional attention to supporting states through the coronavirus crisis to wander
June 12, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
Cnt 228 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Delays Expected from Coronavirus and Protests
Construction in several major cities has been impacted by ongoing protests and delays continue from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic; plus more industry news in the June 11, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
June 11, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 01 133545
AGC Projections for Infrastructure Funding in 2020 and the Part It Can Play in U.S. Economic Growth
AGC's Brian Turmail believes some form of added infrastructure investment could come in 2020 as part of surface transportation and other reauthorization packages
June 8, 2020
Advancements in GPS, telematics and automation have resulted in projects being built safer, faster, more efficient, with less cost and less risk.
Technology Helps Asphalt Contractors Rethink How They Work
Integrating technology into an asphalt paving job can increase your productivity, efficiency and competitiveness
June 2, 2020
101125300 274977107091708 8808580742700335104 N
Trump Executive Order Scales Back Environmental Reviews on Infrastructure Projects
The President has signed an executive order directing agencies to look for ways to speed up the building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has under the coronavirus emergency.
June 5, 2020
Anders Jilden N2 U Xc Pbiyi Unsplash
House’s INVEST in America Act Would Commit Nearly $500 Billion to U.S. Infrastructure
The surface transportation legislative proposal would provide $494 billion over five years to make transformative infrastructure investments in surface and rail transportation
June 3, 2020
Driver productivity can be done by bringing everything back to a dollar per hour that the driver is generating for the company - for tonnage or per load hauls.
Reduce trucking costs with an automated fleet management system
How an automated fleet management system can save money in your trucking operations.
June 3, 2020
Red Dump Truck Near Filed Rocks Under Cloudy Sky 1044290
e-Ticketing Platforms Provide Contactless Option for Construction Trucking
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket delivery method is becoming just as important as the ticket collection itself. Companies are finding e-ticketing keeps workers safe while speeding up operations.
June 2, 2020
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
When to Add More Storage to Your Asphalt Plant
The coming boom in infrastructure rebuilding means it might be time to add more storage capacity to your asphalt plant. Long-term silos store conventional asphalt mixes for up to 4 days and utilize conventional surge bins during busy times of the day.
May 29, 2020
Claudio Schwarz Purzlbaum Zh Bt Vp Bcdw Unsplash
Reject Effort to Force Universal COVID-19 Safety Standard on OSHA, ARTBA Tells Federal Court
ARTBA argues that construction workers are better protected from the coronavirus by construction industry best practices than by a single emergency standard
June 1, 2020
RFO condensables stream down an exhaust stack at a new facility.
RFO as a Burner Fuel?
A "best-to-worst" rating of which fuel to use in your asphalt plant questions the use of reclaimed fuel oil.
June 1, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 11 50 08 Am
WEM Analytics
WEM Analytics is a manager’s go-to tool to help identify the operational opportunities that have­­ the greatest impact to production.
June 1, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Region 3 for was recognized for a 23-mile section of two-lane State Highway 141 in Mesa County. This is CDOT&rsquo;s third PPA.
Perpetual Pavement Award Winners Announced for 2019 Season
A record number of 12 departments of transportation honored for success of long-life asphalt roads.
May 29, 2020
Cedarapids Crc320 Cone Plant
Cedarapids CRC320 Cone Crusher Plant
Easily transported on the road or on-site, the all electric plant takes the TG Series cones portable to fit a variety of layouts and applications.
May 28, 2020
Cnt 227 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Is Construction on the Path to Recovery?
Data shows some areas of construction are continuing to decline, but with many states opening back up will construction start to recover? Plus more industry news on this week's edition of Construction News Tracker.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 5075
New Course Focuses on Fundamentals of Transportation Construction Safety
Comprehensive safety training course is designed to help reduce motorist fatalities and injuries that occur in and around U.S. infrastructure improvement projects
May 27, 2020
97405175 529807941030357 8957477225809051648 N
Archived webinar
Webinar: How to Win More Bids in the Asphalt Industry Through Innovative Practices
May 27, 2020
View
In today’s competitive market, asphalt contractor’s can’t expect to win more bids and increase profits by producing hot mix and paving the way they’ve always done in the past. Innovation can help.
Aerial Shot Of Bridge 1643504
Mississippi Roadways Hit the Lotto
More than $47.2 million has been transferred from the state lottery corporation to the DOT for road repairs since the launch of the program on November 25, 2019.
May 26, 2020
There is a coordinated effort by Cargill, the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University and Minnesota&rsquo;s MnROAD partnership to bring standardization and data equivalency across different pavement performance testing methods employed by individual states.
Validating Innovative Pavement Performance
Major effort underway to unify testing data and criteria validate innovative pavement performance across the 50 states.
May 22, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020