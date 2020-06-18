Boston Dynamics Launches Commercial Sales of Spot Robot

The Spot robot is designed to go where other robots can’t go and can be reconfigured for various use cases including those within heavy-duty off-road applications.

June 18, 2020
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics Spot Image 1 Jpeg 5eeb5e4dd4df6

Boston Dynamics has debuted sales for Spot, the agile robot that climbs stairs and traverses rough terrain with ease. This launch marks the first time that businesses can purchase a Boston Dynamics robot, and represents Boston Dynamics’ first online sales offering.

Spot is designed to go where other robots can’t go and to perform a broad number of tasks. The robot can be reconfigured for various use cases to increase efficiency and greatly reduce safety risks in the workplace.

READ MORE: Companies Collaborate to Bring Autonomous Robots to Construction Industry

Spot was previously only available for short-term lease under Boston Dynamics’ Early Adopter Program. Under that program, over 150 Spot robots were successfully used by domestic and international businesses and research facilities. Early Adopters used Spot robots to document construction progress, monitor remote or hazardous environments and provide situational awareness. Spot robots were used in a variety of environments, including power generation facilities, decommissioned nuclear sites, factory floors, construction sites and research laboratories. Spot was also used to explore projects for creative industries, such as dancing on stage and performing in theme parks.

READ MORE: Robotic Dog Goes From Viral Video Fame to a Real Job on Construction Sites

Spot’s modular platform is intended to be easily-configurable, with a number of accessories and add-ons available to customize its use. Participants in the Early Adopter Program tailored these capabilities to apply automation to dynamic environments and increase efficiency. Program results included: 

  • Saving approximately 20 hours of work per week by automating the capture of nearly 5,000 images weekly on Quebec-based construction firm Pomerleau’s 500,000-sq.-ft. building project.
  • Increasing data-collection efficiency and safety in Hensel Phelps’ construction of Denver International Airport’s main terminal, and automating the capture of laser scans and 360° images to reduce the risk of return visits and project delays.
  • Leveraging computer-vision-based anomaly detection software to reduce human risk in potentially dangerous tasks for AkerBP’s energy production facilities.
  • Autonomously navigating tough, underground terrain with NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Team CoSTAR’s integrated autonomy, perception and communication tools, an application which ultimately won the most recent DARPA Subterranean Challenge Competition, the Urban Circuit.

Each of these early adopters customized how they deployed Spot by leveraging the robot’s mounting rails, payload ports and software development kit to expand the capabilities of the base robot platform. Many had never worked with a mobile robot prior to working with Spot, but were able to use common web app programming to enable their applications.


“At Boston Dynamics, we have spent decades creating and refining robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence because we believe agile robots can solve a broad range of real world problems,” said Marc Raibert, chairman and founder of Boston Dynamics. “The combination of Spot’s sophisticated software and high performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work. Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn’t been successful.”

Spot is intended for commercial and industrial use and is currently only available for purchase in the United States. Boston Dynamics will continue to lease Spot robots to customers in select international markets through its Early Adopter Program. All orders will be subject to Boston Dynamics’ Terms and Conditions of Sale which require the beneficial use of its robots. 

Related
Through the use of OpenSpace, Suffolk Construction can easily record project data that can be shared with other stakeholders.
Reality Capture Offers Suffolk Work Verification and Time Savings
January 14, 2020
Boston Dynamics&apos; Spot Robot with a Trimble X7 3D Laser Scanning System, a high-speed laser scanner with integrated imaging, automatic calibration and registration technologies as well as survey-grade self-levelling.
Trimble, Hilti and Boston Dynamics Teaming Up to Test Autonomous Robots in Construction
November 21, 2019
Maxresdefault 5dd41ab972677
[VIDEO] Construction Progress Documentation Solution Puts Robotic Dog to Work
November 19, 2019
Maxresdefault 5bb56cdcbaf44
[VIDEO] Watch This Humanoid Construction Robot Hang Drywall
October 3, 2018
Recommended
Case&apos;s new DL550B dozer/loader distinguishes itself from compact track loaders with a frame-mounted dozer, steel tracks and structural weight designed for heavy dozing work.
Case DL550B Minotaur Adds Real Dozer Specs at the Top of Compact Track Loaders
Case’s new dozer/loader isn’t the most-powerful compact track loader on the market but it is the heaviest, and it’s equipped with the most serious dozing capability
June 17, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
The Infrastructure Trickle Down Effect
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Latest
Verizon Integrated Video
Verizon's Integrated Video for Fleet Helps Improve Driver Behavior for Fleet-based Customers
Integrated Video is a smart dash-cam solution that intelligently captures and automatically classifies harsh driving events in near-real time, providing video analysis that can be used to help keep drivers safe on the road.
June 16, 2020
The underinvestment and lack of interest in technology is responsible for the slow growth in productivity in the construction industry. To overcome that, we need to break out of our comfort zones and work towards adapting our workers to embrace these changes.
Three Keys to Technology Adoption in the Construction Industry
Construction contractors who are hesitant to implement new technologies into their business will fall behind. Want to lead the pack? Start here.
June 15, 2020
eCompliance Offers Revamped Field iD 4.0 with Three Months Free with Sign-Up
The recently upgraded Field iD on mobile product features revamped user interface and technology for faster start times and load times
June 15, 2020
Durabook Upgraded U11
Durabook U11 Fully Rugged Tablet
Designed to withstand extreme conditions and high-stress field use demands
June 12, 2020
Abstract Art Blur Bright 373543
5 Data-Driven Tools to Boost Productivity in the Asphalt Industry
Knowing more about your construction operations can improve daily operations and business profitability
June 15, 2020
Leica I Con Site Cision
Leica iCON site
Efficiently connects the different tasks, machines and teams on road construction and civil engineering project
June 12, 2020
X 53x Topcon 01
Topcon Machine Control Solution Advances
Advances include tilt rotation support for automatic excavation, bring-your-own device and mobile apps
June 12, 2020
New Digital Tool Boost Productivity in Each Stage of Project and Building Life Cycles
The Construction Specifications Institute launched CROSSWALK to ensure that architects, engineers, construction companies and owners have the most up-to-date up versions CSI’s construction information classifications and standards.
June 12, 2020
Appareo Asset Tracker At 130 Img2
Appareo Releases Rugged On-demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Company partners with Razor Tracking to develop and launch an advanced and rugged asset tracking device for off-highway applications
June 12, 2020
Trade Hounds Logo 5c547793ea320
Trade Hounds Raises $3.2M to Accelerate Growth of Construction Industry Community
Trade Hounds plans to use the funds from the seed round to continue to expand its user base, roll out a Jobs platform and expand its team
June 12, 2020
Bobcat S64 Pallet Fork S6c4443 19e2 Fc
Doosan Bobcat Partners with Ainstein on Radar Sensor Technology for Compact Equipment
Strategic partnership will leverage state of the-art technology for autonomous operations of compact construction equipment
June 11, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 10 At 11 14 10 Am
Brandt Acquires GeoShack Canada Company
With the acquisition, Brandt will beecome Canada’s number one geopositioning technology supplier.
June 10, 2020
Communication you can count on
Communication you can count on
Durability means reliability for jobsite smartphones. Take a look at the leading rugged smartphone benefits with Kyocera’s devices.
June 9, 2020
Nearmap Ai
Nearmap Commercializes AI Analysis of Frequently Updated Aerial Imagery
Nearmap AI automatically identifies ground features such as residential building footprints and tree overhang, and accurately detects change over time on massive scale
June 5, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Samsara Can Increase Your Truck Fleet's Efficiency and Safety
Curt Bennink talks to Sarah Loaiza about how the Samsara Fleet Management System can be used to increase the efficiency and safety of your truck fleet.
June 8, 2020
Advancements in GPS, telematics and automation have resulted in projects being built safer, faster, more efficient, with less cost and less risk.
Technology Helps Asphalt Contractors Rethink How They Work
Integrating technology into an asphalt paving job can increase your productivity, efficiency and competitiveness
June 2, 2020
Work Max Time Real Time Employee Review And Signature
How Cloud-Based Time Tracking Helps Construction Companies Avoid Wage and Hour Violations
Use technology to cut the cost to track payroll accurately, always pay people right, and protect your project productivity, morale and company reputation
June 2, 2020
Caterpillar offers a full range of remote-controlled and autonomous solutions under the its Cat Command suite of products.
Remote and Autonomous Construction Equipment Technologies Increase Safety and Productivity
Remote control of construction equipment continues to gain acceptance as the technology continues to advance.
June 4, 2020
Plans &amp; Hard Hat 0520
New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster
Plans4Less and PipelineSuite collaboration enables clients to submit bids faster to win more contracts.
June 4, 2020
Trimble Connect is an open collaboration platform for design and construction that connects project stakeholders with the data they need to inform decisions and improve team efficiency.
Trimble Connect Collaboration Platform Hits 10 Million User Milestone
Recent Uptick in Adoption Driven by the Growing Need for Collaboration as Businesses Adapt to Remote Working.
June 3, 2020
Aclaimant
Get Free Technology to Comply with OSHA’s COVID-19 Reporting Requirements
Sign up by June 15, 2020 for free access to Aclaimant coronavirus tools for incident reporting and contact tracing, site inspection best practices, digital notes and workplace webinar series
May 29, 2020
Note Vault Image 1276x1320
Bentley Systems Construction Field Managment Solution NoteVault
Together, these comprehensive offerings further extend the value of digital twins across construction management, enabling projects to combine immersive 4D models of the construction progress with detailed up-to-date reports on resource expenditures.
June 3, 2020
Red Dump Truck Near Filed Rocks Under Cloudy Sky 1044290
e-Ticketing Platforms Provide Contactless Option for Construction Trucking
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket delivery method is becoming just as important as the ticket collection itself. Companies are finding e-ticketing keeps workers safe while speeding up operations.
June 2, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 01 At 11 50 08 Am
WEM Analytics
WEM Analytics is a manager’s go-to tool to help identify the operational opportunities that have­­ the greatest impact to production.
June 1, 2020