BROCK, a supplier of equipment, parts and on-site construction services for hot mix asphalt plants, announced the relocation of all operations to a 108,000 square foot facility on 23 acres in Chattanooga, TN. The new company address is 2011 West Polymer Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

“We are excited to announce our relocation to Chattanooga. It is strategically located next to the Chattanooga Airport, which will help us serve our customers on mission critical, last minute parts shipments," Ben Brock, president and CEO of BROCK said. "The facility is ideal for building large hot mix asphalt plant equipment with long, wide, and tall bays that have great crane capacity.”

Brock continued, “We could not have made this move without the support of our customers, and we thank every one of them for their support. We remain excited and energized by our opportunities. To that end, stay tuned for more announcements as we move ahead.”