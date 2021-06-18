BROCK Opens Manufacturing Facility in Chattanooga

The 108,000 square foot facility for asphalt component production is on 23 acre site in Tennessee

June 18, 2021
BROCK Industries
Brock Facility 6 17 21

BROCK, a supplier of equipment, parts and on-site construction services for hot mix asphalt plants, announced the relocation of all operations to a 108,000 square foot facility on 23 acres in Chattanooga, TN. The new company address is 2011 West Polymer Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421. 

“We are excited to announce our relocation to Chattanooga. It is strategically located next to the Chattanooga Airport, which will help us serve our customers on mission critical, last minute parts shipments," Ben Brock, president and CEO of BROCK said. "The facility is ideal for building large hot mix asphalt plant equipment with long, wide, and tall bays that have great crane capacity.” 

Brock continued, “We could not have made this move without the support of our customers, and we thank every one of them for their support. We remain excited and energized by our opportunities. To that end, stay tuned for more announcements as we move ahead.” 

Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image
What Does Workforce Management Mean for the Construction Industry?
Here's a look at what construction workforce management is and how it can help your construction company succeed.
June 18, 2021
Cu 0617202
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: Husqvarna Battery Cut-Off Saw Matches Gasoline Power
Why the most-read construction stories include OSHA’s new COVID-19 standard, lumber prices falling, Astec rebrand explained, 2021 Top Asphalt Businesses, outcome of the first Davis-Bacon Senate vote in 10 years, 2021 Top Paving Contractors
June 18, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Microsoft Teams Image (13)
Buy America Provisions Could Lead to Negative Impacts in Construction Industry
While the industry supports utilizing American labor and materials, these provisions would make it much more difficult for the construction industry to use basic construction materials not sourced in the USA, driving up cost and completion times
June 17, 2021
Recycling Feeder 2
What Will the Future of Asphalt Production Look Like?
Industry experts provide insight behind what the asphalt plant of tomorrow may look like
June 16, 2021
Road Work Hot Asphalt 570e4ff9caed3
Working Safely in the Heat
As a dangerous heat wave rolls across the country this summer, construction workers need to be extra careful on the job site. Prepare yourself and your crew for the taxing days ahead.
July 17, 2019
Pave Pro Earthwise Disposable Tote
Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product
Chemtek announces disposable EarthWise totes for their PavePro products creating a more sustainable future.
June 15, 2021
Untitled Design (3)
PavePro Biodegradable Asphalt Solvent
Asphalt cleaner designed to remove the toughest asphalt build up on paving tools and equipment
June 15, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
An All in Approach to Business
Connie Lorenz, President of Asphalt Restoration Technology Systems, talks about how she puts her best foot forward in her approach to business.
June 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 09 At 2 42 58 Pm
Astec Rebranding Simplifies Business Focus
Astec recently announced a rebranding campaign aimed at helping customers connect with the brand in a more efficient way.
June 9, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f623336a6484
Using Data to Improve Work Zone Safety
Connected vehicle technology can help project planners better manage these dangerous jobs
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
The Importance of Innovation for Construction Contractors
Being willing to try new technologies and processes will keep you ahead of your competition as work starts to pick up
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Biden Concedes to 15% Tax Floor in an Attempt to Move Infrastructure Negotiations Forward
In an effort to move infrastructure legislation talks along, Biden offers the GOP a compromise to pay for his infrastructure plan: Instead of a 28% corporate tax hike, it would create a 15% corporate tax "floor"
June 3, 2021
Astec Keeps Innovation Hard at Work
Sponsored
Astec Keeps Innovation Hard at Work
The company has created a future-based culture that creates positive solutions for customers.
June 2, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D 1 High Resolution
Using Technology to Improve Paving Results & Profits
The use of data during the paving process can help asphalt contractors build better roads more efficiently
June 2, 2021
Road Car Travel Asphalt
Transportation Impacts of COVID-19
As vehicle travel has returned to near pre-pandemic patterns, transportation systems will require increased federal and state funding.
May 27, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
142440679 3677338388968823 6961908892998707740 N
Asphalt Pump Systems Ready for Future Demands
With infrastructure proposals expected to increase demand for pump systems, mechanical engineers have developed innovative heat transfer technologies to ensure the systems operate reliably in extreme environments
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Tips for Creating a Focused Business Strategy at Your Construction Company
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Dave Crenshaw offers tips to help avoid chaos in your construction business
May 31, 2021
Untitled Design (1)
Report: 60% of Road Workers Report Cars Crashing Into Jobsites
New AGC survey show over half of construction workers report vehicles have entered into their work zones.
May 27, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
Growth From Humble Beginnings
How a family chore of sealcoating a driveway turned into a passion for the ground and a pavement maintenance business.
May 27, 2021
Getty Images 695675608
Forward Progress for Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act (STRA) of 2021 by a 20-0 vote.
May 26, 2021
Roadtec and other subsidiary companies will all take on the Astec name with the new branding the company recently rolled out.
Astec Launches a Complete Rebrand
Carlson Paving, Heatec, RexCon, Roadtec, along with the other companies, will no longer operate as separate subsidiary companies and will all take on the Astec name.
May 26, 2021
Infrastructure Road Work Asphalt
Bipartisan Agreement Moves Farther Apart, Infrastructure Discussions Continue
The Biden Administration made a counter proposal to Republicans, reducing the plan from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion — Republicans set to discuss Tuesday.
May 25, 2021
189819880 10225174388456403 8453764387691700834 N
Highway Funding Would Receive 34% Boost Under New Proposal
Federal highway investment would grow by $11.2 billion to $58.3 billion in FY 2022 under the $303.5 billion Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 (STRA)
May 24, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021