Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 3 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

The ISOtunes FREE hearing protection earbuds are ANSI certified and OSHA compliant with a 22 dB noise reduction rating and ISOtunes SafeMax Technology. The earbuds feature heat-activated memory foam eartips that expand like earplugs to reduce outside noise.

Comes with three pairs of foam eartips and three pairs of silicone double-flange eartips

Utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 technology with automatic pairing to your device

7+ hour battery life

Compact, portable charging case

Noise suppressing microphone with echo cancellation technology

Rated IP45 for sweat and water resistance



