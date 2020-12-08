12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Charge your portable devices on the jobsite without the mess of cables and cords.

December 8, 2020
Kimberly Hegeman
Otterspot Otr54 System 20b
otterbox.com

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 6 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

The wireless charging system base works with OtterSpot wireless batteris to wirelessly charge Apple, Samsung, Google and other Qi wireless enabled devices without the need to remove most cases.

Charge multiple batteries on the construction site with the OtterSpot base. Fast charge with Qi wireless enabled devices is also possible with the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System.

  • 36-watt base charging pad powers up to three OtterSpot wireless batteries and one device simultaneously
  • Anti-slip surface holds device in place while charging
  • Portable 10-watt speed, 5,000 mAh capacity OtterSpot wireless battery
  • System includes: OtterSpot Wireless Charging Base, one Wireless Charging Battery, USB A-C Cable (1.6-ft/0.5-m), USB C-C Cable (3.9-ft/1.2-m) and 36W Wall Adapter

Looking for other construction-related gifts? Check out the rest of 2020's 12 Days of Construction Christmas gift ideas:   

Day 1 – COFFEEBOXX

Day 2 - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions

Day 3 - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

Day 4 - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box

Day 5 - BEACON Hard Hat Light



