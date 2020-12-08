12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 6 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

The wireless charging system base works with OtterSpot wireless batteris to wirelessly charge Apple, Samsung, Google and other Qi wireless enabled devices without the need to remove most cases.



Charge multiple batteries on the construction site with the OtterSpot base. Fast charge with Qi wireless enabled devices is also possible with the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System.



36-watt base charging pad powers up to three OtterSpot wireless batteries and one device simultaneously

Anti-slip surface holds device in place while charging

Portable 10-watt speed, 5,000 mAh capacity OtterSpot wireless battery

System includes: OtterSpot Wireless Charging Base, one Wireless Charging Battery, USB A-C Cable (1.6-ft/0.5-m), USB C-C Cable (3.9-ft/1.2-m) and 36W Wall Adapter

