12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Mini Fridge for Your Truck

Time to finish your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.
Day 12 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Vehicle Mini Fridge
There are coolers and electric lunch boxes on this year's gift giving list, but what about a mini fridge for your work truck (yes please!).
On Amazon, the Cooluli 4-liter thermo-electric cooler/warmer mini fridge can be used to store food, drinks, snacks, even insulin and medications. It's semiconductor operation is energy efficient and quiet.
- Unit measures: 7.25 in. wide x 10.25 in. deep x 10.75 in. high
- Weighs 4 lb.
- Cooling capacity of 40ºF-45ºF below ambient temperature
- Warming capacity of 122ºF-144ºF
- AC and DC power cords are included for indoor or outdoor use, plus it comes with a USB cord for ultra-flexibility
