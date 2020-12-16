12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Mini Fridge for Your Truck

Use this mini fridge in the office or even in your vehicle.

December 16, 2020
Kimberly Hegeman
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 1 34 38 Pm
Amazon.con

Time to finish your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 12 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Vehicle Mini Fridge

There are coolers and electric lunch boxes on this year's gift giving list, but what about a mini fridge for your work truck (yes please!).

On Amazon, the Cooluli 4-liter thermo-electric cooler/warmer mini fridge can be used to store food, drinks, snacks, even insulin and medications. It's semiconductor operation is energy efficient and quiet.

  • Unit measures: 7.25 in. wide x 10.25 in. deep x 10.75 in. high
  • Weighs 4 lb.
  • Cooling capacity of 40ºF-45ºF below ambient temperature
  • Warming capacity of 122ºF-144ºF
  • AC and DC power cords are included for indoor or outdoor use, plus it comes with a USB cord for ultra-flexibility

Looking for other construction-related gifts? Check out the rest of 2020's 12 Days of Construction Christmas gift ideas:

Day 1 – COFFEEBOXX

Day 2 - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions

Day 3 - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

Day 4 - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box

Day 5 - BEACON Hard Hat Light

Day 6 - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Day 7 - Spider Tool Holster

Day 8 - Body Heat Monitoring System

Day 9 - Electric Lunch Box

Day 10 - Industrial Hard-sided Coolers

Day 11 - DuraForce PRO 2 Smartphone








Related
Screen Shot 2019 11 06 At 3 32 03 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Chilled Beverages
December 19, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 11 06 At 3 11 59 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Construction Jobsite Cooler
December 17, 2019
Cooler 1
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2017 - Jobsite Cooler
December 6, 2017
Ergodyne Chillits 10654464
Chill-Its 5151 Water Bottles
March 12, 2012
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Latest
Spider Tool Holster
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Spider Tool Holster
Keep your tools right in reach with a tool holster that clips right to your belt.
December 9, 2020
Otterspot Otr54 System 20b
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
Charge your portable devices on the jobsite without the mess of cables and cords.
December 8, 2020
Milwaukee Tool Usb Rechargeable Beacon Hard Hat Light 2116 21 1 5ec4074f07496
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - BEACON Hard Hat Light
Keep your workers safe at night or in dark environments with a hard hat light that is visible in all directions for up to one-quarter of a mile.
December 7, 2020
Milwaukee Packout Toolbox
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box
Whether you need just a small tool box or an addition to your PACKOUT system, the Compact Tool Box can offer both.
December 4, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 03 At 9 17 18 Am
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds
These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite.
December 3, 2020
Sena2 5f32c3d787861
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions
Communication has become even more essential as 2020 required us all to social distance even at work.
December 2, 2020
Coffeeboxx Green Box Cord K Cup Transp Reversed
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - COFFEEBOXX
For some, coffee on the jobsite is a must, and the COFFEEBOXX makes that easier.
December 1, 2020
Ohio River Bridges: Downtown Crossing. Louisville, Kent.
Trump Proposes Rule to Soften Construction’s Environmental-Review Laws
President’s Council on Environmental Quality issued a notice of proposed rulemaking attempting to narrow the scope of the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act
January 16, 2020
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - A Trip to Las Vegas
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 is coming up in March and will offer many great opportunities for construction companies
December 19, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 11 06 At 3 32 03 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Chilled Beverages
This little device attaches to a drill and helps cool cans and bottles in less than a minute
December 19, 2019
Bosch Freak Gdx18 V 1800 Cn Beauty Shot Medium
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - 2-in-1 Tools
If you're workers use hand tools on the job, consider giving them two-in-one tools that eliminates the space of additional tools and switching between tools.
December 18, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 11 06 At 3 11 59 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Construction Jobsite Cooler
Need to bring your lunch to the jobsite but want to make sure it stays cool? Get a cooler designed for the trades.
December 17, 2019
19161 3156 Coil Tool Lanyard Single Carabiner Hard Hat
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Tool Tethering System
Keep hard hats, hand tools, mobile devices and even grinding tools tethered to prevent dropped objects on the jobsite.
December 16, 2019
Coffee Mug
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Coffee Mug
What's Christmas gift giving without the novelty coffee mug?
December 13, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 11 06 At 2 48 34 Pm
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Tablet Tool Belt
You carry your tools around your waist on a tool belt, why not do the same with your tablet and have it ready when you need it?
December 12, 2019
Spend some time before the end of the year writing or updating your company's business plan.
When Did You Last Visit Your Business Plan?
December is National Write a Business Plan Month, take advantage of a slower construction season to revisit your business plan
December 12, 2019
Keagan Henman X Pjyl0l5 Ii8 Unsplash
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Fun T-shirts
Who doesn't get a kick out of a clever t-shirt?
December 11, 2019
2018 20 Heated 20 Gear 20 Family 20 Shot D 5bc7b0f887d2d
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Weather Appropriate Gear
If your crews work in hot or cold environments and jobsites consider giving them new weather appropriate gear to keep them safe, comfortable and happy
December 10, 2019
Training Freedigitalphotos
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Training
Training is the gift that keeps on giving, and it's great for both new and seasoned construction employees.
December 9, 2019
Crescent Toolbags
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Tool Storage Bags
Get a construction tool bag that is designed to be heavy-duty and withstand extreme worksites
December 6, 2019
Dcm501z B
12 Days of Construction Christmas 2019 - Battery-powered Coffee Maker
The Makita Cordless Coffee Maker makes getting hot coffee on the jobsite even easier.
December 5, 2019
Think Big Freedigitalphotos
Construction Entreprenuers Take Risks to Grow and Succeed
November is National Entrepreneurship Month, and even if you're not in the market to start a new business you can find outlets for your entrepreneurial spirit
November 14, 2019
Mentor Istock Gettyimages 000002682475
Three Cheers for Apprenticeships
National Apprenticeship Week (Nov. 11-17) provides a great opportunity for the construction industry to promote, celebrate or create apprenticeship programs
October 31, 2019
Hardhatsafety Pexels
Are Construction-themed Escape Rooms the Next Opportunity for Recruiting?
An electrical contractor has created a mobile escape room to expose students to the electrical trade and generate interest - could this work for the construction industry?
October 17, 2019