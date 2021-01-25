Top 10 Trends That Will Influence Equipment Acquisition in 2021

To help its members gauge the trends like to affect the market this year, ELFA has identified the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2021.

January 25, 2021
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association
Top10 Trends21 700x906
Elfa Association Logo 10951135

According to Ralph Petta, president and CEO, Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA), the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to loom large on the lists of trends impacting equipment acquisition in 2021 and, subsequently, the equipment finance sector. Yet, despite the pandemic’s impacts, the ELFA is expecting U.S. businesses, nonprofits and government agencies to spend more than $1.8 trillion in capital goods or fixed business investment, financing the majority of those assets.

“Despite upheaval throughout the economy, equipment acquisition continues to drive supply chains across all U.S. manufacturing and service sectors,” Petta indicated. “Nearly eight in 10 of U.S. businesses use equipment leasing and financing to acquire the productive assets they need to operate and grow.”

To help its members gauge the trends like to affect the market this year, ELFA distilled research data –including the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s 2021 Equipment Leasing & Finance U.S. Economic Outlook – industry participants’ expertise and member input from ELFA meetings to present the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2021.

“We are pleased to again provide the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends at a time when businesses need to understand the market environment more than ever to make their strategic equipment acquisition plans,” said Petta.

The top trends cited include:

  1. The U.S. economy will be a tale of two halves. The effects of the pandemic will continue with business restrictions and suppressed spending during the winter months. GDP growth will be weighted toward the second half of the year once vaccines are widely available, and the upside potential for economic growth later in the year is substantial with 4.7% GDP growth forecast for 2021.
  2. Capital spending will show positive growth. The way that millions of Americans live, work and socialize was impacted by the pandemic and required many businesses to reconfigure business operations. This is likely to continue in 2021, providing a sustained boost to equipment and software investment in the first half of the year, resulting in positive 7.8% growth for the year.
  3. A vast majority of U.S. businesses will acquire equipment through financing. The propensity to finance equipment is higher than it has been over the last two to three years as long-term interest rates have fallen sharply. The Fed is committed to keeping interest rates at or near zero for several years, which bodes well for businesses seeking financing. The Fed’s infusions of liquidity into the money supply also make cash more available and stabilizing for the economy.
  4. Customer demands and products will evolve beyond pandemic needs. Demand for equipment needed to connect employees working from home will change as organizations adopt hybrid workplace models and make other adjustments for conducting business. The growth of bundled, managed services agreements and efficient customer service solutions will continue as businesses seek greater support and flexibility in acquiring and managing equipment. Reduced travel, less need for commercial space and technology upgrades will be among wide-ranging impacts in the wake of the pandemic.
  5. Many key equipment types will show growth as a result of the pandemic. Broad-based investment growth is expected across a range of equipment types after plunging to historic lows in Q2 2020. Construction equipment investment should improve with increased demand for single-family homes, while trucks will get a boost from demand for over-the-road transportation as consumer spending strengthens throughout the year. Travel, airlines and hospitality will continue to be negatively impacted until full deployment of vaccines.
  6. Digitalization will be pervasive in the post-COVID equipment finance environment. Innovation from the digital adoption of modern smart technology and business models built around that technology will leap forward in equipment finance in 2021. E-signatures and e-leasing, deployed rapidly during the pandemic out of necessity for contactless transactions, will continue to be widely adopted. E-commerce solutions will continue to skyrocket to meet customer demands. Also expect equipment finance companies to continue to create remote and contactless back office operations, and speed of processes, with compliance a priority.
  7. Federal and state government action could have wide-ranging policy implications. The change in presidential administration along with Democratic control of both chambers of Congress could impact business investment decisions in a variety of ways. Washington policy makers could make significant changes in areas from taxation to infrastructure spending to climate policy and regulation. In addition, fiscal pressures and the blurring of consumer and commercial laws in some state legislatures may lead to policy proposals that restrict or otherwise make commercial financing transactions more difficult.  
  8. Cybersecurity will take on renewed importance. The heightened use of digital and contactless methods for transactions, data and information exchange during the pandemic — with customers as well as between work-from-home employees — will bring renewed focus to the need for effective cybersecurity strategies. With the proliferation of bad actors and fraudulent transactions, businesses will increase proactive measures to protect their data.
  9. China will play an outsize role in determining market demand from key end-user markets. China is the world’s only major economy expected to have expanded in 2020. A strong recovery there will support demand for U.S. exports and should be a tailwind for American manufacturers and the broader economy.  
  10. “Wild cards” could play a role in business investment decisions. There are other areas in addition to the trends above that businesses will keep an eye on that could impact their equipment acquisition strategies. The efficient rollout of COVID vaccines and their widespread acceptance will be critical to resuming a semblance of normalcy. Stock market volatility, small business recovery and a rise in inflation could all have potential financial impacts.

For a video highlighting the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2021, please visit https://www.equipmentfinanceadvantage.org/toolkit/10trends.cfm.

Related
Jan2021 Mci
Equipment Finance Confidence Remains Largely Unchanged in January
January 25, 2021
Dec2020 Mci
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
December 18, 2020
Top10 Trends20 700x906
ELFA Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2020
January 23, 2020
Recommended
Cu 01222021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories this Week: Biden will Request OSHA COVID Standards
Why these are the most-read construction stories of the week: new John Deere Gators, OSHA increases civil penalties, how stopping work can help you get paid, the infrastructure spend in Biden’s economic rescue, and more
January 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708 (1) (1)
Five Key Components of a Successful Government Construction Bid
If you’re going to take the time and effort to bid for a state, local and education project, be sure to put your best foot forward.
January 22, 2021
Pm3
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
Latest
Original (1)
Daimler Trucks Rolls Out ‘Pay-As-You-Drive’ Lease Program For Fleets
The manufacturer’s chief executive said the new offering was developed to meet demand for options that help fleets “navigate the uncertainties of running a business.”
October 29, 2019
Workers Comp
What All General Contractors Need to Know About Subcontractor Workers’ Compensation
A subcontractor with inadequate workers’ compensation could cause severe damage to your construction company.
October 11, 2019
Buying new lets you to take advantage of the performance enhancements provided by the latest technology, but a used purchase can significantly reduce the initial capital investment required.
How to Get the Best Bargain When Buying a Compact Excavator
A little homework can help you get the best deal when buying a compact excavator and other compact construction equipment
September 12, 2019
Insurance Post It Notes Freedigitalphotos
Which Insurance Carrier Is Responsible For Damages On A Construction Project?
Understand that you may have changed insurance carriers during a construction project and there may be multiple sources of coverage depending on the type of loss and when the loss occurred
March 6, 2019
Equipment Backhoes
Confidence in the Equipment Finance Market Increases in February
Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry increased over three points from January to February 2019
February 14, 2019
Commercial Construction 1 Oosoom Wikimedia Commons
Morgan Stanley Tops List of Top Financial Advisers in the Construction Sector
Morgan Stanley topped GlobalData's latest table of the top 10 financial advisers in the construction sector for fiscal year 2018
February 7, 2019
Data Collection
6 Areas New Technology Can Help Construction Finance Professionals
Deployed strategically, new tools can help construction finance teams resolve many challenges
January 14, 2019
Jlg Financial Logo
JLG Retail Financing Program Offers 100% Financing
New financing program supports all makes and models of new or used equipment
November 6, 2018
Triax Technologies Spot-R device
Travelers, Gilbane and Triax to Test Safety Benefits of Wearable Tech in Construction
Travelers will review data collected using Triax’s Spot-r devices worn on Gilbane jobsites to gain insights into worker incidents and equipment usage in order to make jobsites safer
October 30, 2018
365 Minimize Risk Two
Buy, Borrow, Rent or Lease Construction Equipment: 4 Tips to Minimize Risk
When acquiring new equipment, there are parameters to consider that can effectively lower your risk
October 10, 2018
Screen Shot 2018 08 16 At 10 59 13 Am
Citi, Cat Financial Offer Private Label Credit Card Program
Cat Card Program offers commercial and consumer financing options to give customers flexibility to finance parts, servicing and rental needs at participating Cat dealers
August 16, 2018
Econ Outlook Q3 200px
2018 Economic Outlook Forecasts 7.0% Expansion in Investments
While construction machinery investment growth should hold steady, investment growth may peak later this year
July 13, 2018
Equipmentwallet Logo A
New Website Connects Construction Contractors with Equipment Financing Companies
EquipmentWallet.com makes it simple for business owners to apply for equipment financing through a bid-and-quote process
August 2, 2017
Having the right insurance solutions can help you avoid paying out of pocket for workers’ compensation or expensive legal fees if issues arise when hiring foreign workers.
How Insurance Can Protect Construction Contractors Hiring Foreign Workers
Companies should be proactive in understanding their rights by obtaining the proper coverage before potential problems arise, especially with foreign employees
July 25, 2017
A fire hit their facility at 1:20 p.m., March 19, 2015, and Asphalt Solutions, Youngstown, OH, lost everything, including $1 million worth of equipment.
Rebirth by Fire
How Asphalt Solutions rebuilt after fire destroyed the business on the brink of the 2015 season
January 3, 2017
Risk 58d093fac61ae
How to Manage Risk Before You Start the Job
December 23, 2016
Schedule1 57f56092845b4
Tax Breaks Can Provide an Unexpected Financing Source for Equipment
Whether you’re purchasing new or used, make sure you’re in a position to use tax benefits to your advantage.
October 17, 2016
Make sure to properly track your work in progress. If all your costs – both direct and indirect – are not included in cost of goods sold, then the company’s balance sheet will be incorrect, and inevitably lead to an inaccurate profit/loss statement.
Four (Not So) Common Tax Mistakes Construction Contractors Make
Properly track your work, understand vehicle depreciation expense and know whether to use the cash or accrual accounting method will all help in avoiding tax mistakes
August 15, 2016
Eric Freeman FINAL 577c16e111cfd
How Rental Companies Can Stay Competitive With a New Approach To Financing
Some owners perceive the total equity of owned equipment as a reflection of the total value of their company, but a rental company’s value is centered around the quality of equipment they are able to provide, and how quickly they can rent it to customers.
July 5, 2016
One construction risk consultant shared that in most of the cases that he’s investigated the common thread appears to be lack of clear and strong leadership. Did you get that? That’s the senior leaders of our companies not paying enough attention to what our crews are doing.
Risk Management: Avoiding Safety Sinkholes
Three steps to protect workers and those around the work area - and limit legal fall-out - with a safety first construction project mindset
April 18, 2016
Risk management is really about more than just safety. If you're reading this article and recognizing these risks for the first time, don’t leave your reading with anything less than a commitment to make sure you are cleaning up the risk that your company might be experiencing.
A Risk Management Conversation with a Risk Management Expert
Ten tips to help construction contractors of all specialties improve their risk management
April 11, 2016
Prevention in the form of educating, reminding, and having needed safety resources and safe working equipment and tools can reduce your risk ten-fold. But, we need to clearly communicate safety and be consistent in practicing what we are preaching about safety.
Risk Management: Safety First
Risk management is essentially the effort you take as a contractor or construction leader to limit, reduce or eliminate any construction effort that would pose a safety risk
April 4, 2016
Chart1 56d74e415768f
Q4 2015 Middle Market M&A Summary
March 2, 2016
Top10 2016 700x1168 56950cc63e1ed
ELFA Announces Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2016
Construction and other equipment sectors are poised for growth amid a moderate business investment environment
January 12, 2016