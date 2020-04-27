Construction Sites in Pa. Can Resume Work Only with Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

Construction crews must wear masks and have hand-washing stations at sites when workers return to work this week, according to guidelines laid out by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf shut down most construction projects when he ordered non-life-sustaining businesses closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of a plan to gradually reopen the economy, construction work is permitted to resume May 1.

“We recognize that the construction industry is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, “and may operate safely with stringent guidance in place.”

Construction employers and employees will be held to the secretary of health’s order on business safety measures from earlier this month.

