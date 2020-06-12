State-by-State Business Reopening Guidance

Across America, business leaders are restarting our nation’s economic engines and employees are returning to work. The process is taking place gradually and non-uniformly across the country depending on regional differences in the prevalence of COVID-19 .

To help track the differences between the states and provide the latest guidance and information to America’s employers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce developed an interactive state map of state guides. Click on each state in the map to get the latest guidelines, timelines and other critical information for businesses aiming to restart safely and sustainably amid the pandemic in that state. At at the bottom of each state profile is a link to the latest information for employers in that state.

In some states, for example, masks are required; in others, they’re suggested. In some states, mask requirements apply only to employees, while in others, customers must wear them, too. In some states, employers are required to screen employees before shifts begin; in others, it’s required after each shift. In still others, it’s not required at all. Meanwhile, some states are leaning on questionnaires, but even then, the questions and retention rules vary.

The U.S. Chamber commits to updating this resource as new state plans take effect and new information becomes available. The tracker captures plans in effect for reopening of non-essential businesses. It does not include guidance for essential workers or protocols for when an employee or patron is diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Chamber's map page also includes links to: