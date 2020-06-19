As More Businesses Reopen, Worker Safety and Health Remains OSHA Priority

OSHA reminds employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards

June 19, 2020
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash
As more workplaces begin to reopen, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is reminding employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards.

In all phases of reopening, employers need to plan for potential hazards related to the coronavirus, as well as those stemming from routine workplace processes. Employers should be aware that the pandemic might increase employee stress, fatigue and distractions and should consider these factors in planning their employees’ return to work to ensure operations resume in a safe and healthful manner. Employers should also carefully plan before attempting to increase production or tasks to make up for downtime to avoid exposing employees to additional safety and health hazards. 

OSHA Issues Guidance to Help Construction Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As part of their reopening plans, OSHA recommends employers provide workers with “refreshers” on safety and health training and address maintenance issues they may have deferred during a shutdown. Employers should also revisit and update standard operating procedures and remember that exposures to hazards may increase during shutdown and start-up periods. It is important for employers to review and address process safety issues – including stagnant or expired chemicals – as part of their reopening effort. Employers also should remember that Section 11(c) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, 29 U.S.C. 660(c), prohibits employers from retaliating against workers for raising concerns about safety and health conditions.

OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus

OSHA is providing coronavirus-related guidance to help employers develop policies and procedures that address the following issues:

OSHA’s guidance for employers also includes frequently asked questions related to coronavirus in the workplace such as worksite testing, temperature checks and health screenings, and the need for personal protective equipment.

This guidance is intended to accompany the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ previously developed Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 and the White House Guidelines for Opening up America Again. Existing OSHA standards that apply to protecting workers from infection remain in place as employers and workers return to work.

Visit OSHA’s coronavirus webpage frequently for updates. For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

