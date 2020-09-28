Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum

A construction worker died Monday after a fall while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall. The Washington Post reports Linda St. Thomas, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, said the worker employed by a drywall contractor fell from a hoist.
September 28, 2020
WashingtonPost.com
