Construction Worker Dies After Fall at Air and Space Museum

A drywaller died Monday after a fall from a 'hoist' while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall

September 28, 2020
WashingtonPost.com

A construction worker died Monday after a fall while working on the renovation of the National Air and Space Museum on Washington D.C.'s Capital Mall. The Washington Post reports Linda St. Thomas, spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, said the worker employed by a drywall contractor fell from a hoist. 

