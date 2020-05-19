U.S. Department of Labor Offers $11.5 Million In Worker Safety and Health Training Grants

The grants will fund training and education to help workers and employers identify and prevent workplace safety and health hazards, including the coronavirus

May 19, 2020
Occupational Safety & Health Administration
Scott Blake S9 Xdwlj Ly E Unsplash
Photo by Scott Blake on Unsplash
Osha 10950541

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the availability of $11.5 million in Susan Harwood Training Grants for nonprofit organizations, including community and faith-based organizations, employer associations, labor unions, joint labor/management associations, Indian tribes, and colleges and universities.

The Harwood Training Grant program supports in-person, hands-on training for workers and employers in small businesses; industries with high injury, illness and fatality rates; and vulnerable workers, who are underserved, have limited English proficiency or are temporary workers. The grants will fund training and education to help workers and employers identify and prevent workplace safety and health hazards, including the coronavirus, through the following funding opportunities categories:

  • Targeted Topic Training grants support educational programs that address identifying and preventing workplace hazards. These grants require applicants to conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards;
  • Training and Educational Materials Development grants support the development of quality classroom-ready training and educational materials that focus on identifying and preventing workplace hazards; and
  • Capacity Building grants support organizations in developing new capacity for conducting workplace safety and health training programs and must provide training and education based on identified needs of a specific audience or a set of related topics.

More information on the grants and how to apply are available at www.grants.gov. Harwood applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 20, 2020. Applicants must possess a “D-U-N-S” number and have an active System of Award Management (SAM) registration. A D-U-N-S number may be obtained free-of-charge from Dun & Bradstreet.

Recommended
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Sponsored
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Latest
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman&rsquo;s Safety Performance Awards.
Winners of PCA Chairman Safety Performance Awards Announced
The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced the winners of 2019 Chairman’s Safety Performance Awards.
May 14, 2020
Agc Safety And Health
Upcoming event
2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference
July 14, 2020July 16, 2020
Associated General Contractors put safeguards in place so you can register for this in-person, physical event covering key construction safety, COVID-19 preparedness and environmental issues
Kenzen%20smart%20patch%20on%20arm
Real-time Body Heat Monitoring System
The Cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) system includes a wearable device worn by workers on their arm, which alerts both the worker and their supervisor when core body temperature is too high.
May 7, 2020
Getty Images 478093732
How Might the Change of Seasons Affect COVID-19?
Researchers want to know if the disease is seasonal, like colds. But while heat and humidity harm the virus in the lab, that’s not the same as real life.
May 5, 2020
New York Governor Sketches Reopening Phases with Construction, Manufacturing First
The state's stay-at-home order is due to expire on May 15, and Cuomo previously said areas with fewer infections and enough available hospital beds could consider reopening
May 5, 2020
May is Building Safety Month.
May is Building Safety Month
May is the International Code Council's 40th annual Building Safety Month.
May 4, 2020
Allegiant Stadium Nevada
Mortenson-McCarthy Begins COVID-19 Testing on Allegiant Stadium Workers
After 16 COVID-19 cases arise on site, the contractor joint venture asks for help from the Southern Nevada Health District with on-site voluntary coronavirus testing
May 4, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 04 112721
[VIDEO] CrewStrong Enhances Safety by Providing Employee Tracking During Pandemic
CrewStrong tracks employee movements and interactions on the jobsite, allowing for enhanced safety during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 4, 2020
Click on the links in the story to reach ConstructConnect&apos;s interactive map to get detail on states&apos; decisions on construction&apos;s work status.
Is Construction Still Considered 'Essential' In Your State?
With states allowing stay-home orders to expire in environments where COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise, here's a place where you can discover the official status of whether or not you can go to work
April 30, 2020
Getty Images 1220396472
Use This Reopening Checklist to Protect Construction People from Coronavirus
Returning from coronavirus stay-home orders is definitely not going to be business as usual. Here’s how to prepare for your peoples’ safety and productivity.
May 1, 2020
Getty Images 1216223743
How Reopening Your Worksite Can Blindside You
Some realities you need to consider about the readiness of your crews coming back to work after battling the coronavirus for weeks
April 30, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 30 At 9 47 00 Am
ASSP Moves 2020 Safety Conference to Virtual Event
Safety 2020 Professional Development Conference will still be held June 23-25, 2020, but as a virtual conference instead of in Orlando.
April 30, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Caution Flags Electric Lines
Near Miss Data Suggests Late Locates of Buried Utilities are Underreported
Report shows that the quality of near miss data submitted by excavators is higher than that of their damage reports
April 28, 2020
Construction Sites in Pa. Can Resume Work Only with Coronavirus Safety Guidelines
‘We recognize construction is vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and may operate safely with stringent guidance in place’ Gov. Tom Wolf
April 27, 2020
COVID-19 Safe & Prepared Guide For Construction Worksites
A construction preparedness and response guide with practical recommendations for operating worksites during the COVID-19 crisis
April 27, 2020
Us Dol
OSHA Considers Employer’s Good Faith Efforts in Enforcement During Pandemic
New interim guidance to advise compliance safety and health officers to evaluate an employer’s good faith efforts to comply with safety and health standards during the coronavirus pandemic
April 24, 2020
John Face Shield
Hard Hat Face Shields Designed for Virus Protection on Construction Jobsites
Patent-pending lightweight design easily slides onto existing hard hats to help teams practice virus protection.
April 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to jobsite applications.
April 22, 2020
New Cluster of Seven COVID-19 Cases Bloom at Construction Site in Kansas City
Work at Kansas City, Kansas', Donnelly College continues under disinfecting, distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines
April 20, 2020
Getty Images 1139255624
Thousands of Massachusetts Union Members Walk Off Projects Over Infection Concerns
Carpenters and Painters and Allied Trades suggest infection-prevention protocols are either not being enforced or are inadequate to protect worker safety
April 8, 2020
OSHA Issues Guidance for Respiratory Protection During N95 Shortage
With N95 respirators in short supply, the agency has issued guidance to help employers.
April 6, 2020
Osha Crane
OSHA Cites Contractors on Florida’s I-4 Ultimate Project with Multiple Violations
Three separate citations applied to two accidents resulted in fatal injuries to one worker and hospitalizations of two more, and OSHA levied more than $200,000 in fines
April 2, 2020
Pyramex Vests
Pyramex Cooling Gear Line
The 2020 Pyramex Cooling Gear line includes a variety of new products including cooling bandanas, mesh neck shades, cooling vests and sun sleeves.
April 1, 2020