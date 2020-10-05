ISN's Orange Book – 2020 is a Guide to Safe Worksites and Contractor Management

Data-driven analytics and COVID-19 best practices provide actionable insights on how to improve contractor management, and ultimately improve workplace safety

October 5, 2020
Orange Book1

ISN, the global leader in contractor management services, released The Orange Book - 2020 Edition. The annual publication uses data-driven analytics and industry best practices to provide actionable insights on how to create long-lasting improvements to contractor management programs, and ultimately, help improve workplace safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a world-changing event affecting communities and businesses in unprecedented ways. As enterprises outsourcing work to contractors respond to widespread change, they must revisit their operations and processes to become more capable and resilient.

“Now more than ever, our customers are increasingly asking us what more they can be doing to ensure a robust supply chain,” said Brian Callahan, president and chief operating officer at ISN. "We’re proud to share this newest volume of The Orange Book as a compilation of best practices, use cases and data to guide enterprises in their contractor management journey and create a culture of safety.”

Highlights from The Orange Book - 2020 Edition include:

  • The Changing Landscape — COVID-19 caused a significant disruption to operations for businesses and their contractors and exposed many emerging risks. Prior to the pandemic, ISN developed Pandemic Preparedness protocols, which many Hiring Clients tapped into as the challenges of COVID-19 came to light. Following the restrictions in March 2020, ISN quickly pivoted to help Hiring Clients and contractors address these challenges by launching a Learning Management System (LMS) and hosting virtual Roundtables and Executive Review Meetings to support customers. The Orange Book - 2020 Edition provides a closer look at these programs and their benefits.
  • Recipes for Success — The Orange Book - 2020 Edition includes specific case studies revealing best practices from industry leaders who have found value in using ISNetworld tools in their day-to-day operations. Topics range from tracking hours and on-site incidents, to scanning for compliance, managing subcontractors, and more. These case studies provide a “cookbook” for other companies hoping to achieve similar success.
  • Expanding Oversight — Businesses have continued to increase their focus on growing trends in managing emerging cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance risks and in increasing efficiencies with on-site incident tracking and digital permits. The Orange Book - 2020 Edition shares an overview of some of ISN’s additional tools to help Hiring Clients manage these emerging risks. These updated tools and insights allow Hiring Clients to:
    • Review actionable data related to serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs)
    • Report on-site incidents immediately from a mobile phone or tablet
    • Survey both their employees and contractor workers to gain insight on perceptions of the organization’s culture around safety
    • Streamline the process of posting bids for upcoming jobs
    • Access reporting on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) targets to help Hiring Clients achieve internal sustainability and ESG targets
    • Guard against the cyber risks associated with outsourcing work to contractors
    • Convert paper permit forms to online versions to help Hiring Clients streamline and organize permit processes

To download a copy of The Orange Book – 2020 Edition, please visit [insert landing page link]. For more information, visit www.isn.com.

ISN’s global platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven products and services that help companies manage risk and strengthen relationships. ISN brings together a network of nearly 650 Hiring Clients and 75,000 active contractors across more than 85 countries to promote continual improvement in contractor management and strive for a safe work environment for everyone.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ISN has satellite offices in Los Angeles, Midland, New York City, Calgary, Toronto, Montréal, Mexico City, London, Sydney, Perth and Auckland. ISN takes pride in leading efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a forum for sharing industry best practices among its members. For more information, visit www.isn.com

