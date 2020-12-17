Baker Concrete Exec Receives ASCC Safety Award

The Safety and Rick Management Council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors announced the winner of its ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020.

December 17, 2020
American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC)
Fender.
Fender.
American 10452221

The Safety and Rick Management Council (SRMC) of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, announced that Ken Fender, senior vice president, Baker Concrete Construction, Washington D.C., received the ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020, presented Sept. 23 at the association’s Annual Conference.

The purpose is to annually recognize one owner/executive of a contractor member company who displays a clear focus and passion for safety and provides the leadership that creates a best-in-class safety culture.

In their nomination, Fender’s co-workers had this to say, “He believes that absolutely no injury is acceptable to himself or his co-workers. He challenges all Baker D.C. employees, management and craft, to increase awareness of safety at home and work.

“In 2018 Fender promoted an operational excellence initiative to improve SSQP (Safety, Speed, Quality and Production). Collectively Baker supervisors underwent 8,000+ hours of safety training and immediately put that knowledge to use. Leaders became more visible and engaged in projects. The total of recordable injuries decreased by 57% and the Recordable Incident Rate decreased by 55+%, while Baker D.C. experienced record revenue and profit.”

The Safety and Rick Management Council (SRMC) is a specialty council dedicated to making ASCC contractors the safest in the industry. The council board consists of safety and insurance professionals from all aspects of the concrete contracting industry. The group meets three time a year and spends countless additional hours overseeing safety matters for the organization. Council activities include publication development, review and monitoring of ASCC events and materials for safety compliance, member education, a safety awards program and a safety/insurance hotline.


Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Latest
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
December 4, 2020
What Construction Employers Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines and Flu Shots
December 9, 2020December 9, 2020
Discussion of key issues that construction employers should consider when deciding whether and how to implement a mandatory vaccination program, including shots for this flu season and for the COVID-19 vaccine once approved.
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Healthy Habits That Keep Everyone Working
Construction sites are getting safer, but contractors need to keep personal health and safety at the forefront as well on the jobsites and in their companies.
December 2, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How MIPS Technology Can Reduce Brain Injuries Hard Hats Don’t Cover
Multi-directional Impact Protection System can help mitigate risks and make workers safer on jobsites.
November 30, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
The Werner Max Patrol 11' Self Retracting Lifeline replaces the previous 10' model.
Fall Protection Updates from STAFDA 2020
Werner featured fall protection products and equipment in the 2020 Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association STAFDA Virtual event.
November 12, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Hilti Discusses Robotics in Jobsite Health & Safety
How robotics and human augmentation can effect construction jobsite health and safety through two innovations from HILTI.
November 18, 2020
Hees Trench Safety Photo 2
H&E Enters Trench Safety Specialty Business
H&E Equipment Services has entered into the specialty rental business by establishing a partnership with GroundWorks Safety Systems.
November 17, 2020
01 Emergency Plan 600x400
Is Your Crew Prepared for an Emergency?
2020 is teaching us an important lesson: we need to be prepared for pretty much anything to happen at any time. From pandemics to natural disasters to accidents and injuries on the jobsite, there’s a lot we need to prepare for.
November 16, 2020
New ASTM International Standard Will Help Improve the Fit of Respirators
The purpose of the new standard is to increase the probability that available respirators fit the general worker population.
November 13, 2020
Biggest Challenges Facing the Locating Industry as a Whole, According to Locate Technicians Surveyed (SOURCE: Figure D, CGA White Paper: Insights into Improving the Delivery of Accurate, On-Time Locates)
Common Ground Alliance Research Points to Stressed Damage Prevention System
Association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines issues a new white paper full of insights into improve timely, accurate locates based on locating industry surveys and interviews.
November 9, 2020
50517172 2503268396367511 6531766717360635904 N 5ec532d8eeaf6
OSHA Issues Guidance to Employers on Frequently Cited COVID-19 Standards
Documents are based on data from citations issued, many of which were the result of complaints, referrals and fatalities.
November 9, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Improving Work Zone Safety Through Innovation
PSS International is delivering products to the industry that help to ensure every person arrives home safely at the end of the day.
November 9, 2020
Psg Checkmate Xplorer Harness
Pure Safety Group Checkmate Xplorer Industrial Full-body Harness
November 6, 2020
Mssi Mac Safe T Check 1
MSSI MAC Safe-T-Check Modular Access Control Portal
Automated wall-mounted thermal imaging system quickly and reliably screens skin temperature before allowing entry into a work site.
November 6, 2020
Coolpad Bottom Side
Coolpad Bubble Proximity Tracking Device
Wearable IoT device provides high-range proximity measurement accuracy with Ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology.
November 6, 2020
Perc
PERC Addresses Important Safety Issues Including Carbon Monoxide Exposure and Indoor Air Quality
Propane equipment helps workers reduce harmful emissions, including CO.
November 5, 2020
EGM Builders, a general contractor providing construction services in New Jersey and New York, plans to use the EVO vest to help its team members stay safe and comfortable while performing their work.
Ekso Bionics Announces EGM Builders as First Customer to Adopt EVO Technology
EVO is designed to reduce the risk of repetitive or fatigue-related injuries for construction workers and other industrial employees.
November 2, 2020
The Solidifier offers a durable and affordable alternative for those who like the look and feel of a wedge outsole while needing a defined heel and a tough abrasive leather and outsole. This boot is perfect for masons, concrete workers, farmers, ranchers, truck drivers, heavy machine operators, utility workers, and oil and gas workers. The boot comes in three versions: 6”, 8”, and a pull-on. All models come standard with Iron Age’s full-grain crazy horse leather, welted construction, Bootbed memory foam removable footbed, and abrasion-resistant outsole. The 6” and 8” add layer of weather protection with a Hydtrotex waterproof liner.
The Solidifier Work Boot Series - Built for Masons, Concrete Workers, Heavy Machine Operators and More
The Iron Age Solidifier waterproof work boot comes in a 6", 8" and 11" pull-on workboot style.
October 26, 2020
Associated Ready Mixed Concrete of California has begun using a survey system to improve driving safety.
Concrete Supplier Using Survey System to Improve Driver Safety, Retention
Associated Ready Mixed Concrete of California has begun using a survey system to improve driving safety.
October 26, 2020
Digital Codes Premium Complete Online Codes and Standards Database
October 23, 2020
Visuals Q Mrdgxn Tfx4 Unsplash 5e7cc4ba59ce7
OSHA Frequently Asked Q&A Confirms N95 Respirators Protect Against the Coronavirus
OSHA’s new FAQ explains why an N95 respirator is effective at protecting users from the COVID-19 virus.
October 19, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Sunbelt Rentals Expert Shares the Truths Behind Common Jobsite Safety Myths
Common safety myths and misconceptions related to both fall protection and equipment used to work at heights.
October 19, 2020
Vb1682034 Bullitt S42 Lifestyle Still008
Cat S42 Rugged Construction Smartphone Beats MIL SPEC
Waterproof and dust-proof smartphones with the Cat brand can all be regularly and thoroughly disinfected by being submerged and scrubbed with hot soapy water or disinfectant for COVID-19 hygiene, and beat severe drop tests
October 16, 2020