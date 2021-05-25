A Century of Safe Stepping - Wooster Products Celebrates 100th Anniversary at WOC2021

Wooster Products will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary at the World of Concrete 2021 event, in Las Vegas, June 8 to 10.

May 25, 2021
Wooster Products

Wooster Products, one of the industry leaders in anti-slip safety stair treads, nosings, and NITEGLOW® Emergency Egress Systems, will celebrate its 100-year anniversary at World of Concrete, booth #N2964.  Long respected for their quality and innovation, they will feature anti-slip products for new construction, renovation and OEM applications for commercial and industrial settings worldwide, in their booth.  

From an early installation at the University of Notre Dame in 1922, to the Statue of Liberty, to major league sports venues, to the One World Trade Center building, and the many transit systems that carry passengers to destinations like these and others. A century after their founding, Wooster Products continues to “Make Every Step a Safe One” as their slogan suggests. 

Ferrogrit® cast iron stair nosings, Alumogrit® cast aluminum stair treads and nosings, Spectra® and Supergrit® extruded aluminum stair nosings, and Stairmaster® and Flexmaster® extruded aluminum stair treads can be found in stairwells and structures across all industries.  In addition, Flex-Tred® pressure sensitive adhesive anti-slip tapes and Walk-A-Sured® and Safe-Stride® coatings enhance the safety of non-stairway applications for commercial and industrial applications.  The company continues to pioneer the safety industry with inventions like their IBC-compliant NITEGLOW® Emergency Egress System of photoluminescent (glow-in-the-dark) products for safe evacuation in darkened environments. 

All of these will be featured at World of Concrete.

