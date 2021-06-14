United Rentals Shares 5 Toolbox Talk Topics on Trench Hazards and Safe Work Practices

Toolbox talk topics were compiled to help companies increase worker knowledge about trench hazards and safe work practices in trenching and excavation operations.

June 14, 2021
Becky Schultz
United Rentals Inc.
United Rentals Trench Safety 1
United Rentals 10893270

Because trench and excavation operations are among the most dangerous jobs in the construction and utility industries, each year the Trench Safety Stand Down is held to encourage companies to discuss with workers the risks of working in trench and excavations. In support of this effort, which is taking place June 14 to 18, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has compiled a list of five toolbox talk topics centered around increasing worker knowledge about trench hazards and safe work practices.

URI has long been an advocate of the use of regular toolbox talks as part of an overall safety program. 

“Safety is our No. 1 priority at United Rentals,” said Todd Hayes, Trench Safety Region Vice President at URI. “We engage our customers to help mitigate risk and improve production on underground construction projects by providing education and training about regulations, along with a partnership on shoring solutions. By dedicating time to a safety program that includes jobsite ‘toolbox talks,’ companies provide an out of the classroom overview of the regulations, as well as a review of the hazards, and a plan to protect every employee from the hazards so they can work safely in and around trenches and excavations.”

Following are the topics URI shared in its press release. It adds that these are just a sampling of the many topics that can help keep safety top of mind for workers.

1. Protecting Underground Installations

Existing utilities are everywhere, and hitting them while digging is extremely hazardous. Scratching the coating on a gas pipeline can cause line failure. Hitting fiber optic lines can cause severe disruption to every industry. Damage prevention is key.

Make sure to call a locate service through 811, which is the national call-before-you-dig phone number. Even if the project is on private property where the property owner does not own the utility, and even if it is in a submerged setting like a swamp or a lake. Know the state law regarding how much time to give to owners to respond and a locate service will come out and mark the approximate location of those utilities.

When the lines have been marked, use care when digging around any utility so as to not disturb or damage the line. Fines for digging without having called for the appropriate locates are significant even if nothing is hit. Know the law and refer to OSHA Standard 1926 Subpart P – call before digging.

2. Provide Proper Access and Egress

In every trench of four or more feet in depth, a ramp, ladder or other safe means of access and egress must be in place any time employees are in a trench. An employee must be able to exit a trench safely at any time without depending on assistance from someone else to get out.

In a trench excavation, point of egress must be within 25 ft. of every worker, according to OSHA Standard 1926 Subpart P. If an earthen ramp is the access/egress choice, the employee must not be exposed to a potential cave-in and the earthen ramp must allow for the employee to enter and exit in a normal, upright orientation. Likewise, if a ladder is the choice, the employee must be able to access the ladder without being put at risk of a cave-in.

3. Test for Hazardous Atmospheres

Trenches and excavations are not automatically considered confined spaces, according to OSHA Trench and Excavation Safety. In every trench or excavation that is 4 or more feet in depth, where there is a potential for a hazardous atmosphere to exist, then that atmosphere must be tested. The tests would include oxygen deficiency or enrichment, and testing the atmosphere for flammable gas concentrations that would be in excess of 20% of the lower flammable limit of the gas.

United Rentals Trench Safety 5Where those situations are found, adequate ventilation is required to reduce the atmospheric contaminants to an acceptable level, and testing shall continue as needed to ensure the atmosphere remains safe. Also, emergency rescue equipment (davit arms, basket stretchers, harnesses) shall be readily available where hazardous atmospheres exist, or could develop, during the work.

Most would think it reasonable to find a potential for hazardous atmospheres while performing sewer work. If there are unique gases in an environment, like a refinery or chemical plant, ensure that monitors are configured to test for those gases.

4. Performing Inspections

Before the beginning of work, or during work after a hazard increasing occurrence takes place, the Competent Person shall perform an inspection of the protective system and the adjacent area, and test the atmosphere to ensure no hazardous conditions exist. Where hazards are found, the Competent Person shall ensure that corrective measures are taken to eliminate the hazards prior to the restart of the work.

What could be a hazard increasing event? It could be the addition of a significant surcharge, movement of a protective system, a rainstorm, a nearby gas leak or a breach of a sewer line, just to name a few. Refer to OSHA Standard 1926 Subpart P for more details.

5. Providing Fall Protection

When an employee is permitted or allowed to cross over a trench and the depth of the trench is 6 ft. or more, then a walkway with guardrails 42 in. high (+/- 3 in.), midrails at least 21 in. high, and meeting the other specific requirements in OSHA Fall Protection found in 1926.502(b), must be used. Also, if the trench is not readily visible due to any visual barrier, then fall protection must be provided that meets the requirements found in OSHA 1926.502.

Visit OSHA Standard 1926 Subparts P and M for more information.

Information provided by United Rentals, Inc. and edited by Becky Schultz.

Recommended
United Rentals Trench Safety 1
United Rentals Shares 5 Toolbox Talk Topics on Trench Hazards and Safe Work Practices
Toolbox talk topics were compiled to help companies increase worker knowledge about trench hazards and safe work practices in trenching and excavation operations.
June 14, 2021
Transportation construction contractors will be able to adopt COVID-19 protocols based on specific worksite requirements.
OSHA’s New COVID-19 Standard Lets Most Industries Set Their Own Safety Protocols
The new standard seeks to protect healthcare workers while allowing other industries, including construction, to set protocols specific to their workplaces.
June 11, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
June 1, 2021
Latest
Smoke 59810 5e0e03046b08f
Report: Drug Use in Construction Industry Holds Steady with Marijuana on the Rise
In the construction industry, the overall positivity rate decreased from 4.2% in 2019 to 4.1% in 2020. Positives for marijuana increased from 2.2% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2020.
June 1, 2021
Safety First
Protecting Your Crew, Even While Driving
You must not only take care of yourself, you must be more focused to ensure that everything you and your crew do to complete work, including driving, is done with the highest level of safety possible.
May 27, 2021
Adobe Stock 318312387
Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety
Iron Workers, representing 130,000 ironworkers in North America, is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies for its Rigger and Signal Person Qualification — setting the standard for safety.
May 26, 2021
A Century of Safe Stepping - Wooster Products Celebrates 100th Anniversary at WOC2021
Wooster Products will be celebrating its 100 year anniversary at the World of Concrete 2021 event, in Las Vegas, June 8 to 10.
May 25, 2021
Niteglow Emergency Egress System
NITEGLOW Emergency Egress System
May 25, 2021
01 Summer Safety 600x400
8 Simple Tips for Summer Safety
Warm weather and plenty of daylight make summer a busy season for construction. But with hotter temperatures and longer days come increased health and safety risks.
May 19, 2021
ToughBuilt
ToughBuilt GelFit Stabilizer Knee Pads
This patented and rock-steady kneepad system allows the Stabilizer SnapShell to be removed entirely or interchanged with other SnapShells to create the exact kneepad you want for the job.
May 17, 2021
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
Heavy Lifting Isn't the Only Reason Behind Construction's Expensive Back Pain Problem
The average concrete worker spends 71% of an average day performing motions that increase the risk of fatigue-based back injuries. But recognizing the problem is only half the battle - figuring out solutions is what matters.
May 11, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5fa95551edbce 1 5fb69e88e68b8
Beat Heat Stress with Worker Monitoring Devices and Mobile Software
Heidi Lehmann of Kenzen talks about how her company’s body monitoring devices and technology keep construction workers safe on the job site.
May 11, 2021
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming Soon
Most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends to watch
May 7, 2021
Cu 05062021
[VIDEO] The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: 11 OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming
Why the most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends
May 7, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Motorola Mototrbo Ion Data
Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO Ion Smart Radio
Smart radio provides full Android interface, broadband data capabilities and an open application ecosystem.
May 4, 2021
Iso Tunes It 38 Pro Aware Full Product
ISOtunes PRO Aware Hearing Protection
PRO Aware provides crystal-clear natural sound with continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices while ensuring all-day hearing protection.
May 4, 2021
Wps Hero March 2021
The 10 Basic Principles of Ergonomics
The field of ergonomics looks at how workers do their jobs and provides guidance on how they can accomplish tasks with more efficiency, safety, and comfort.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
2021spr
Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%
For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered.
May 3, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
GelFit Rocker Knee Pads
GelFit Rocker Knee Pads
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021