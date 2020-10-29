AEDF Extends Scholarship Deadline for Students Seeking Heavy Equipment Careers

Students can earn $2,000 towards their education to help them get started in the heavy equipment industry.

October 29, 2020
In March, The Caterpillar Foundation provided The AED Foundation (AEDF) with a grant of $300,000 to go towards scholarships for high school students. Those who are accepted will earn $2,000 towards their education in an AEDF-accredited college program to help them get started in the heavy equipment industry. The Foundation has expanded the opportunity to all high school students in the United States interested in a career within the equipment industry and plan to attend an AEDF-accredited college program.

After careful consideration, The AED Foundation has decided to extend the scholarship application deadline through December 31, 2020. By doing so, the Foundation hopes to allow more students the chance to apply.

Jason Blake, The AED Foundation’s vice president and COO, states, “The AED Foundation Scholarship is a highly rewarding initiative that will financially assist students interested in the industry. Those who choose to enter this career path will earn lifelong, sought after skills along with the ability to earn as much as six figures as a heavy equipment technician. In addition, educating more students on these career opportunities will directly assist the Foundation in its Vision 2024 goal to help alleviate the skilled technician workforce shortage."

Students can fill out the first portion of the application in less than five minutes at bit.ly/aedfscholarship. View a list of AEDF’s accredited schools here.

