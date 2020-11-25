Construction Costs Reverse Seven Months of Decline in November

The IHS materials and equipment cost sub-index continues to fall, but the sub-index for subcontractor labor cost increased across virtually all regions in the US and Canada

November 25, 2020
IHS Markit
Screenshot 2020 11 25 103244
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO)

After seven months of falling prices, engineering and construction costs rose in November, according to IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) and the Procurement Executives Group (PEG). The current headline IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index registered 50.3 in November. The materials and equipment portion of the index came in below 50, indicating respondents are seeing falling prices in this category. However, the sub-contractor labor portion came in well above 50, indicating respondents are seeing rising prices.

The materials and equipment sub-index recorded the ninth consecutive month of falling prices, with survey respondents reporting price declines for seven out of the 12 components. Copper prices continued rising, marking the fifth month of price increases. For the first time since July, ready-mix concrete prices increased after remaining consistently flat for the past three months. Alloy steel pipe finally crossed the 50-point threshold in November, with an index level of 57.1.

“Alloy pipe prices are rising on higher raw material costs; nickel prices increased more than 40 percent over the second and third quarters and remain elevated, meanwhile molybdenum oxide prices have increased nearly 25 percent since late July,” said Amanda Eglinton, associate director, IHS Markit. “Nickel markets are incredibly bullish and are pricing in very little downside risk, despite rising COVID-19 cases globally and a second round of lockdowns going into effect in parts of Europe and the United States. We expect nickel prices to fall through the end of the year, resulting in a modest pullback in alloy pipe prices in early 2021.”

The sub-index for current subcontractor labor costs registered 54.7 in November. Labor costs increased across all regions in the U.S. and Canada, with the exception of the Midwestern region of the U.S. and Eastern Canada  where prices were flat.

The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs index surpassed the 50-point mark once again in November, at 78.1. Both the materials and equipment sub-index and the labor sub-index again recorded expectations of future price increases. The six-month materials and equipment expectations index rose to 83.8 this month, with respondents expecting higher prices for all 12 components. Expectations for sub-contractor labor came in at 64.8 in November, signaling labor markets tightening in the near future.

In the survey comments, respondents are now reporting more optimism as demand begins to pick up. Still, respondents see no shortages for most categories.

To learn more about the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index or to obtain the latest published insight, please click here.

Related
Construction Employment is Down in Three-fourths of States Since February, After 36 States Add Construction Jobs In October
November 25, 2020
Ihs
Little Relief in Sight for Steel Prices, IHS Markit Says
July 25, 2018
Recommended
Sale
New Home Sales Maintain Momentum
Pending Sales Index up 45.8% year-over-year in October according to Zonda
November 23, 2020
Version 2.1 of the robot Spot was recently released.
Construction Site Mobility Robot Spot 2.1 Released
Boston Dynamics has released version 2.1 of its autonomous robot, Spot.
November 23, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Zoom Video Communications recently announced its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants.
Zoom Improves Cybersecurity, Receives Awards
Zoom has added new features to its video conferencing service to improve security.
November 23, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Maxresdefault 5fb85b6e0536e
SoFi Time-Lapse: 4 Years of Constructing the NFL's Largest Stadium in 3 Minutes
A 3-minute time-lapse, from dozens of camera angles, captures construction of all 3.1 million sq ft of SoFi, the NFL's largest stadium, and their first open-air, indoor-outdoor venue; home to the Chargers and Rams
November 20, 2020
Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry.
NCCER and BYF Announce Scholarship and I BUILT THIS! Contest Winners
BYF, an initiative to recruit the next generation of craft professionals, presents the recipients of the Careers in Construction Month scholarships and I BUILT THIS! contest winners.
November 20, 2020
Slavery
Time To Drive Pervasive Slavery Out of Construction
18% of today’s forced labor occurs in the construction and producing construction materials, and the industry can act to deliver slavery-free infrastructure
November 20, 2020
Cu 11202020
Top 10 Construction Stories of the Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Ramp Up Capability
The most-read construction stories of the week include the Biden administration’s USDOT transition team, an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors, Caterpillar’s track-life tips, Ford’s 2022 E-Transit electric work van, Dodge 2021 construction outlook
November 20, 2020
The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.
Webinar Aims to Help Contractors Maintain Profitability Post-Pandemic
On Dec. 1, 2020, the BCA Insurance Group, Avrio Solutions and TD Bank will host a webinar series to help contractors navigate the future of construction post-pandemic. Their aim is to provide information to help contractors find continued success.
November 20, 2020
Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. Team Up to Boost Efficiency for Heavy Construction Materials Suppliers
Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. Join Forces
The acquisition of Libra Systems Inc. to Command Alkon enhances plant automation, point-of-sale, enterprise integration, dispatch, and GPS asset management systems and services for customers.
November 20, 2020
Trinseo Welcomes Joseph Clark as Technical Sales Representative to CASE Team
Trinseo expands its Expands Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business with recent appointment
November 20, 2020
Us Housing Starts Detail 102020
October Single-family US Housing Starts Grew the Fastest Since Before the Great Recession
Single-family starts carried a strong October for housing, generating strong builder confidences even as multifamily starts fell
November 19, 2020
Cu Pickup Trucks
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Capability Roundup
Most-read construction stories of the week include the Biden administration’s USDOT transition team, an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors, Caterpillar’s track-life tips, Ford’s 2022 E-Transit electric work van, Dodge 2021 construction outlook
November 19, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: How to Find and Recruit Good Employees
Traditional recruiting methods don't work as well today, so contractors need to start thinking outside the box.
November 18, 2020
The Werner Max Patrol 11' Self Retracting Lifeline replaces the previous 10' model.
Fall Protection Updates from STAFDA 2020
Werner featured fall protection products and equipment in the 2020 Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association STAFDA Virtual event.
November 12, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Hilti Discusses Robotics in Jobsite Health & Safety
How robotics and human augmentation can effect construction jobsite health and safety through two innovations from HILTI.
November 18, 2020
To win more work, reduce your estimating workload, increase your proposal-win ratio on potential projects, and get a higher return on our estimating budget, start by developing your step by step plan to win more contracts.
How Estimating Less Jobs Can Win More Construction Work
Follow construction business coach George Hedley's three-step plan to help you company win more contracts without losing money on free estimates.
November 18, 2020
Hees Trench Safety Photo 2
H&E Enters Trench Safety Specialty Business
H&E Equipment Services has entered into the specialty rental business by establishing a partnership with GroundWorks Safety Systems.
November 17, 2020
Travis Long successfully completed five weeks of in person fundamental training at the Wirtgen Center for Training and Technology in Nashville, TN; and completed over 200 hours of additional technical training to become one of the first 'Master Technicians' in the United States.
Companies Continue to Prioritize Training During Pandemic
Murphy Tractor's Travis Long was one of two inaugural graduates to receive the "Master Technician" certification from the Wirtgen Group
November 17, 2020
01 Emergency Plan 600x400
Is Your Crew Prepared for an Emergency?
2020 is teaching us an important lesson: we need to be prepared for pretty much anything to happen at any time. From pandemics to natural disasters to accidents and injuries on the jobsite, there’s a lot we need to prepare for.
November 16, 2020
Construction Starts Oct 2020 Charts1
Construction Starts Rebound 12% in October After Deep September Dip
Gains dominated all major construction sectors following large September declines.
November 16, 2020
Bv Power Invest Head
Black & Veatch to Exit Coal Power Construction to Focus on Sustainable Grid
Contractor’s research measures massive shift in power-industry investment from coal to renewable fuels, and the company commits its talent and resources to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint
November 13, 2020
New ASTM International Standard Will Help Improve the Fit of Respirators
The purpose of the new standard is to increase the probability that available respirators fit the general worker population.
November 13, 2020
Cu World Of Asphalt Cancelled
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New OSHA Advice on Avoiding COVID Citations
Most-read construction stories of the week include World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled, United Rentals to hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales, seven sustainable building materials, high hopes for bipartisan infrastructure legislation
November 12, 2020
11122020 Cnt
[NEWS TRACKER] 75% of AGC Members Report Cancelled or Delayed Future Construction Projects
Caterpillar’s revenue fell 23%; U.S. construction forecast to drop 2% to the end of 2020 and 3% next year; materials, equipment and subcontractor labor prices fell for the 8th straight month
November 12, 2020