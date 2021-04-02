February Construction Spending Dips Slightly for the Month But is Up 5.3% Year-over-year

Total construction spending was down 0.8% in February 2021 but has gained 5.3% compared to February 2020's pre-pandemic level, led by double-digit gains in residential construction.

April 2, 2021
Becky Schultz
Census Bureau Construction Spending2

Severe weather in certain parts of the U.S., fewer new projects and rising construction costs combined to drive total construction spending downward in February 2021. The U.S. Census Bureau reported construction spending at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion, a dip of 0.8% for the compared to the revised estimate of $1.53 trillion in January.

Nonresidential construction took the brunt of the impact, declining 1.3% from the previous month. “The downturn in February reflects both an unfavorable change from mild January weather and an ongoing decline in new nonresidential projects,” said Ken Simonson, chief economist, Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). “Unfortunately, it will take more than mild weather to help nonresidential contractors overcome the multiple challenges of falling demand for many project types, steeply rising costs, and lengthening or uncertain delivery times for key materials.”Census Bureau Construction Spending

Declines in Both Public and Private Spending

Private construction fell just 0.5% overall in February to a rate of $1.17 trillion. Residential construction stayed largely steady (-0.2%) at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $717.9 billion. Single-family construction stayed largely stable (+0.1%) for the month at $376.8 billion, while multifamily spending fell 1.4% to $93.2 billion.

Nonresidential construction came in at $447.8 billion in February, a 1% decline vs. January’s $452.3 billion in January. The only nonresidential segments seeing a modest gain for the month was transportation (+.8%). Segments seeing the greatest declines included lodging (-3.2%), health care (-4.4%) and religious (-2.0%).

Total public construction spending fell 1.7% in February to $351.2 billion compared to January’s $357.4 billion. Public residential construction rose 1.0% while nearly all nonresidential segments – with the exception of health care (+1.4%) – saw declines.

Hardest hit was the commercial segment, which fell nearly 10% in February. Conservation and development dropped by 4.4% and educational experienced a 3.2% decline. Transportation experienced a slightly more modest dip of 2.5%, while highway and street was down just 0.6%.

Year-over-year Gains 

Despite the declines seen in February, total construction spending has made substantial progress year-over-year. February’s $1.52 trillion is 5.3% above February 2020’s estimated $1.44 trillion, a considerable feat considering the industry had yet to feel much of the pandemic’s impact at that point last year. Residential construction spending is up a whopping 21.1% year-over-year vs. the same month in 2020, helping to offset the 6.1% decline in the nonresidential sector.

Census data further shows a 4.9% increase in construction spending during the first two months of 2021, rising to $213.2 billion from $203.2 billion reported for the same period in 2020.

While nonresidential construction spending continues to struggle, this could shift quickly as the negative effects of the pandemic wane. According to Anirban Basu, chief economist, Associated Builders and Contractors, nonresidential construction spending is “poised to stabilize during the summer and enter 2022 with substantial momentum” as the U.S. sees an economic resurgence as vaccinations continue and the economy reopens.  

Threat of Rising Costs

The recovery in the nonresidential construction sector could be limited, however, by rising materials prices and unreliable delivery schedules, the AGC notes. Such inflationary pressures make it hard for firms to remain profitable as they have difficulty passing raising prices for construction work.

While acknowledging the proposed new infrastructure investment would help boost demand for many types of construction projects, association officials have urged Washington officials to take steps to address supply chain challenges, including ending tariffs on key materials such as lumber and steel.

“Contractors are having a hard time finding work, and when they do, they are getting squeezed by rapidly rising materials prices,” stated Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer. “New infrastructure investments will certainly help with demand, but the industry also needs Washington to help address supply chain problems and rising costs.”

To increase awareness, the association has posted a Construction Inflation Alert to inform project owners and government officials about the threat that rising materials prices and supply chain disruptions pose to project completion dates and contractors’ financial health.

Related
ISM® PMI report
Manufacturing Economic Index Reaches Highest Number in 38 Years
April 2, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Architectural Billings Show Positive Growth for First Time Since Start of Pandemic
March 24, 2021
Abc Backlog Indicator
US Construction Backlog and Contractor Optimism Rise to Start 2021 Despite Shaky Outlook
February 11, 2021
Concrete Istock Gettyimages 000004194570 5dcad7aae6a16
Infrastructure Bill Would Have “Profound Effect” on Construction Activity, Building Materials
February 4, 2021
Recommended
Cu Phoenix Rap
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: City of Phoenix Test Drives RAP
Most-read construction stories include construction management innovations emerging from COVID-19, PPP deadline extended, four trends behind the explosion in construction technology adoption, Q&A on floor sealers and polishable concrete overlays
April 2, 2021
Cameron Page Headshot
How the Change Order Process Holds Back Construction Companies
Learn how better change order communication is vital to helping construction companies thrive in the years ahead.
April 1, 2021
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Sponsored
Service Techs Compete in Cat Trial 10: Test Tech
Check out the new Cat Trial 10 that showcases the skills of Cat service technicians as they tackle an intense obstacle & skills course.
March 24, 2021
Latest
Cu Phoenix Rap
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: City of Phoenix Test Drives RAP
Most-read construction stories include construction management innovations emerging from COVID-19, PPP deadline extended, four trends behind the explosion in construction technology adoption, Q&A on floor sealers and polishable concrete overlays
April 2, 2021
Spending Graph 4 1 21
Nonresidential Construction Spending Slides 1.3% to $789.5 Billion in February
The value of construction put in place was down in 13 of 16 nonresidential subcategories, but 'America is about to experience a massive resurgence in economic growth as vaccinations proceed'
April 1, 2021
Getty Images 477089257
How Cyber Hygiene Can Prevent Threats
Cybersecurity threats are evolving and so should your information technology strategy.
April 1, 2021
Cameron Page Headshot
How the Change Order Process Holds Back Construction Companies
Learn how better change order communication is vital to helping construction companies thrive in the years ahead.
April 1, 2021
Risk Management Solutions Provider Aclaimant Raises $15 million in Financing to Further Growth
The investment will be used to support the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on product innovation and hiring top talent.
April 1, 2021
Dsc 9103
$2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Welcomed But Tax Hikes to Pay for It Called 'Dangerously Misguided'
The multi-trillion dollar plan would dramatically boost infrastructure spending, but concerns have emerged over federal requirements, such as project labor agreements, and the proposed corporate tax increases to pay for it
March 31, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Customer Perspective - What’s the Value/Benefit of Customer Value Agreements
How can customer value agreements can improve construction equipment uptime?
March 31, 2021
Adobe Stock 388583243 5fa949e03ea9c
Construction's Outlook and the Opportunities to Improve It for Your Business
Here's what's happening in construction and the options and opportunities you have to improve your 2021 operating results and cash flow.
March 31, 2021
Atlas Copco Caruso Wall
Atlas Copco Welcomes Wall, Caruso
Atlas Copco Power Technique welcomes Casey Wall as senior channel marketing lead and Andi Caruso as senior social media and public relations specialist.
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
Madison Hwy30 Project (23)
State Governors Take Bipartisan Stance on Need to Rev Up Momentum on Infrastructure
Governors meet to discuss infrastructure and long-term reauthorization of surface transportation funding -- key to the federal-state partnership on highways, mass transit and other ground transportation.
March 29, 2021
Tenna Mike Clancy
Tenna Appointment Aimed at Tech Boost
Tenna named Mike Clancy to its board of industry advisors.
March 27, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Senate Passage of PPP Extension Protects More Small Businesses From Ongoing Pandemic Impacts
The Senate approved legislation to extend the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program, enabling more small businesses to seek resources to combat the lingering effects of COVID-19.
March 26, 2021
nPlan software
Construction Planning Software Startup nPlan Secures Funding From Google Ventures
nPlan has secured an $18.5 million investment round, led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).
March 26, 2021
Cu Woc
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: World of Concrete is On in June 2021
Most-read construction stories rounds up concrete crack repair options, next steps for Biden's infrastructure plan, Work Truck Show highlights, 5 tips for applying epoxy coatings in the cold, how to choose which pavement maintenance projects to bid
March 26, 2021
Build Media Group
Management Trends Emerging in the Construction Industry Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
These changing trends are redefining the way the construction industry will emerge out of the pandemic in order to remain competitive.
March 25, 2021
Minnich Logan
Minnich Announces Top Dealers
Logan Contractors Supply from Des Moines, Iowa, earned Minnich's Top Overall Dealer and Midwest Region Top Dealer.
March 25, 2021
Motion Industries 75 Years Of Mi Motion 4 C
Motion Industries Celebrates 75 Years
Various activities in celebration of this important milestone are planned throughout the anniversary year to engage employees, vendor partners and customers.
March 25, 2021
Contractor Covid Webinar
Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID Webinar for Contractors
The webinar series, “Protecting Your Construction Company in the Age of COVID,” is free to industry professionals who register in advance, and unfolds on April 14 and May 12, 2021.
March 25, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 25 091408
Construction Saw Double-digit Declines in Hiring and Projects in Q4 and Full-year 2020
Viewpoint’s Quarterly Construction Metrics Index shows hiring was down 30% and contract values fell 25% in 2020 compared to 2019.
March 25, 2021
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test is a ninja warrior obstacle course with built-in technicians skills tests.
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test Proves Heavy Mechanics are Tech Ninjas
Caterpillar’s latest Trials video pits a group of dealer equipment techs against a skills-challenging obstacle course to highlight the essential talent these high-demand pros bring to heavy industry
March 24, 2021
Culture Insert 1553857
What Does Your Company's Culture Have to do With Workforce Development?
Organizational culture encompasses many things, but primarily, culture impacts employees’ attitudes and directly affects output.
March 24, 2021
Best Contractor Award
Are You One of the Best Construction Employers?
Registration deadline for the Best Contractors to Work For in Construction is May 21, 2021.
March 24, 2021