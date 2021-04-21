Repeal of Stepped-Up Basis Tax Provision Would Be Costly to Family-owned Businesses and Economy

A study indicates a potential repeal of the popular inheritance tax provision could place undo tax burdens on inherited businesses, result in 80,000 fewer jobs and reduce U.S. GDP by $100 billion over 10 years.

April 21, 2021
Becky Schultz
Microsoft Teams Image
©chomplearn_2001 – stock.adobe.com

The Biden administration has floated the possibility of tax changes that could have sweeping impacts on family-owned businesses, including those in the construction industry. In addition to potentially lowering the estate tax exemption – which were doubled under the prior administration – President Biden has posed the prospect of a change in how property is valued when it is passed on as part of an estate.

According to ElderLawAnswers, current tax law uses a “cost basis” when determining whether a capital gains tax is owed on property passed on at death. The value of the property is “stepped up,” meaning the current value – not the original purchase price – becomes the cost basis. Consequently, when someone inherits assets, they aren’t taxed on the appreciation that happened before they inherited them. 

Repealing this provision could be costly, particularly to family-owned operations. According to a recently released report by EY, repeal would especially hurt middle-class, family-owned companies, which would be forced to pay capital gains accrued by the prior owner. They would likely face large tax bills that put the future of the business at risk.

“Repealing stepped-up basis is not a free lunch for those looking to generate tax revenue and would have significant consequences in the multifamily marketplace,” noted Doug Bibby, president of the National Multifamily Housing Council. “Absent stepped-up basis, heirs could inherit an apartment property with a small amount basis and possibly sizeable debt. If they are taxed immediately, the resulting depreciation recapture and capital gains taxes could exceed their ability to pay without selling the asset. Even if funds to pay tax are available, heirs may have little left over to invest in and maintain the property, which could negatively impact the available affordable housing stock.”

Repeal of the tax provision would also impact job creation and growth. According to the report: “By raising the tax burden on investment, the repeal of step-up of basis via tax at death increases the cost of capital, which discourages investment and results in less capital formation. With less capital available per worker, labor productivity falls. This reduces the wages of workers and, ultimately, GDP and Americans’ standard of living.”

The study estimates a repeal would result in:

  • 80,000 fewer jobs in each of the first 10 years
  • 100,000 fewer jobs each year thereafter
  • workers’ wages being reduced $32 for every $100 raised by taxing capital gains at death

The study goes on to predict the repeal would reduce GDP relative to the U.S. economy in 2021 by approximately $10 billion annually, and $100 billion over a 10-year period.

“Stepped-up basis protects family-owned manufacturers from significant tax bills when businesses are passed on to the next generation,” commented Chris Netram, vice president of Tax & Domestic Economic Policy, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). “As this report shows, repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit. The NAM encourages Congress and the administration to keep in place this important policy for families across the country rather than increasing taxes on their job-creating businesses.”  

The report, “Repealing step-up of basis on inherited assets: Macroeconomic impacts and effects on illustrative family businesses”, was conducted for the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition, which includes almost 60 organizations representing family-owned businesses. The full report with executive summary can be found here

Recommended
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Construction Industry Experts Discuss the Smart Construction Site
The emergence of technology and the smart construction site.
April 21, 2021
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Latest
Liebherr Earth Moving 2020
Liebherr Group Achieves Over 10 Billion Euros in 2020 Turnover Despite Pandemic Conditions
Despite a 12% decline compared to 2019, the company views its financial results as “satisfactory” given the special challenges and extraordinary conditions of the past year.
April 20, 2021
Canvas robot
Drywalling Robotics Startup Attracts Investors
Construction robotics company Canvas has received financing from investors for its drywalling robot that completes Level 5 application finishes.
April 19, 2021
Dsc 7413
Civil Contractors Optimistic But Supply Chain Delays and Material Costs Raise Concerns in Q1 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics' The Civil Quarterly shows general optimism among civil contractors despite the challenges of getting materials to projects and rising materials costs.
April 19, 2021
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network
The combined entity will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking.
April 19, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021
Extracker Procore Logo
Extracker Announces Integration with Procore
Change-order communication software teams with global project management platform to give contractors new opportunities to streamline workflows and reduce risk.
April 19, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
April 19, 2021
Sellers must get expectations in check and see what, if any, investment is worth putting into the equipment to upgrade or repair before it is ready for sale.
Best Practices for Getting the Greatest Value When Selling Used Equipment
The used equipment market is hot right now. If you're doing "Spring cleaning" in your fleet, make sure you understand your options to get the best value from each machine.
April 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Ladies of Sunbelt Rentals Discuss Opportunities for Women in Construction
Three female team members from Sunbelt Rentals discuss their roles and career paths within the company, as well as how to encourage other women to consider career opportunities in construction.
April 19, 2021
In the long term, sustainability practices will continue changing due to regulation and innovation, but construction companies that adapt early on will attract customers who want to work with partners who have a proven track record.
Taking a Sustainable Approach to Pavement Maintenance in 2021
As climate change becomes a broader conversation, there will likely be changes across many industries in the coming decades. Companies in the construction industry can do their part now to help make their operations more sustainable
April 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 25: Workforce Development Tips from Industry Veterans
Contractors around the country are struggling to find workers to fill their open jobs. Mike Devine, president of Asphalt Drum Mixers, Inc. & Brodie Hutchins, vice president of dealer development at Wirtgen America share their ideas for change.
April 16, 2021
Construction Starts March 21 Chart Month
Construction Starts Up in March But Material Prices Could Weigh Heavy on Recovery
Construction is expected to continue to improve but headwinds in the form of material prices could prove a drag on industry growth.
April 16, 2021
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Ignite is the construction industry's only conference and networking event designed for construction business owners and high-level managers.
Dsc 0179
Recognize the Barriers to Successful, Profitable Construction Projects
Understanding and addressing the barriers to successful project completion can help you get them done profitably.
April 14, 2021
Vacuworx Online Training
Vacuworx Introduces Online Training Program for Vacuum Lifting Equipment
The training program provides access to information to help ensure dealers and contractors are able to use and service Vacuworx equipment correctly and safely.
April 16, 2021
Caring For Your Fall Protection Harness Jendco Infographic
Proper Care for Your Fall Arrest Harness
Just like the importance of washing the salt off your car in the winter, cleaning your PPE occasionally will pay in the long run.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (31)
Can Employers Institute COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates?
Employers should remain cautious as employees return to workplaces as there might be new risks and employment litigation on the horizon.
April 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 24: How to Improve Company Culture
Poor culture at your construction company can have negative impacts on your business including an increased risk of errors, higher turnover and lower productivity. This week Jess & Dormie share tips to help.
April 9, 2021
Adobe Stock 357020939
How to Ensure All is Forgiven Under the Paycheck Protection Program
When it comes to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, forgiveness is more complicated than you think.
April 12, 2021
Iso Yellow2
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 Neck-band Style Headphones
XTRA 2.0 is an all-over upgrade to the company's popular neckband-style line while maintaining the classic magnetic earbuds and SafeMax Technology.
April 12, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021