Parman Tractor Recognized as North American Dealer With Largest Market Share Growth

Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.

May 5, 2021
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi Parman Tractor Award
Takeuchi

Takeuchi-US has presented Parman Tractor & Equipment of Nashville, Tenn., with an award for having the largest market share growth of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.

Parman Tractor has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals to customers throughout Tennessee since 2019.

“The team at Parman Tractor has truly gone above and beyond since becoming a Takeuchi dealer nearly two years ago,” says Paul Wade, Midwest regional business manager for Takeuchi-US. “Their focus on providing top-notch customer service and machine expertise has impressed equipment owners and operators throughout Tennessee, and they’ve done an excellent job of representing the Takeuchi line. We sincerely thank them for their outstanding contributions to Takeuchi’s success in North America.”

In April 2019, Parman Holdings acquired Cumberland Tractor & Equipment, retaining that company’s sales, service and parts departments and employee expertise to launch the newly formed Parman Tractor & Equipment into the compact equipment industry.

That same year, Parman Tractor built a new 20,000-square-foot facility with 14 service bays, further solidifying its dedication to the Nashville market and surrounding region.

“Since joining the Takeuchi dealer family, we’ve worked hard to provide our customers with the highest standards of service and reliability. We sincerely appreciate our many customers and the efforts from our team of employee-owners,” says Colin Hockenberger, general manager at Parman Tractor. “Being able to represent a top-quality product line like Takeuchi has made that transition virtually seamless. We’re pleased to be presented with this award, and we thank Paul and the team at Takeuchi for their outstanding dealer support.”

