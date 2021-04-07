Compact Track Loader, Excavator Training Classes at New Takeuchi Training Center

Takeuchi-US hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at its new 37,000-square-foot training center in Georgia, expands business campus to 44 acres.

April 7, 2021
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi-US opens training center in Georgia
The Takeuchi Training Center will be the site of sales and technical instruction for the company’s salespeople, dealer principals, dealer technicians and corporate dealer trainers.
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi Logo New Tag 2017

Takeuchi-US recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at its new 37,000-sq.-ft. training center in Pendergrass, Georgia.

Located next door to the company’s headquarters, the Takeuchi Training Center will now be the site of sales and technical instruction for the company’s salespeople, dealer principals, dealer technicians and corporate dealer trainers. The facility’s larger classrooms and additional staff will give Takeuchi the ability to increase class capacity and add more service training classes over the coming months.

Takeuchi Training CenterThe facility’s larger classrooms and additional staff will give Takeuchi the ability to increase class capacity and add more service training classes over the coming months.Takeuchi-US

Courses that will be offered at the Takeuchi Training Center include instructor-led, intermediate-level technical trainings for both compact track loaders and compact excavators with simultaneous classes starting in May 2021. These classes will cover general machine layout, electrical and hydraulic component location and function, general engine controls and exhaust after-treatment systems on all products. Soon, Takeuchi will also offer quarterly sales training for dealers, as well as advanced technical training. Beginner-level courses will be offered online via Takeuchi’s Learning Management System.  


At the event, Takeuchi-US President Jeff Stewart recounted Takeuchi’s expanding footprint. After purchasing nearly 10 acres in 2020, Takeuchi expanded its campus to roughly 44 acres. Now with the addition of the new training center, the campus includes two buildings that together provide 500,000 sq. ft. of space.

Takeuchi Training CenterAfter purchasing nearly 10 acres in 2020, Takeuchi expanded its campus to roughly 44 acres. Now with the addition of the new training center, the campus includes two buildings that together provide 500,000 sq. ft. of space.Takeuchi-US

“We’re very thankful for the support and leadership we’ve received from our shareholders and from Mr. Takeuchi and his family,” Stewart says. “This is the second building we’ve erected here in the past two years, and altogether, this property represents $9 million in investment and growth in Jackson County. Takeuchi-US is pleased to contribute to Jackson County’s infrastructure, and we’re excited to be able to provide even more comprehensive training to our dealers and others who support our equipment here in the U.S. and worldwide.” 


Opening the training center is one of many steps Takeuchi-US is taking to grow its business. For the past several months, Takeuchi-US has been adding staff and services:

Tom Crow, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, also addressed the group at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

 “We appreciate Takeuchi choosing Jackson County as the site of its U.S. headquarters,” Crow says. “Local contractors and other equipment owners and operators worldwide have come to truly value Takeuchi’s top-quality machines. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Takeuchi as one of our leading corporate citizens.”

Stewart and Crow were then joined by Keith Kramlich, product and training manager for Takeuchi-US, and James Tipton of Tipton Construction, whose company built the new training center. Stewart performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting and invited the crowd in for tours.

“Our employees, dealer partners and customers are key to Takeuchi’s success,” Kramlich says. “With this incredible, new, state-of-the-art facility, we’re ready to take our training to the next level and help even more people discover the difference that Takeuchi machines can make on their productivity, safety and bottom lines.”


