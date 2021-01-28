Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network with EquipmentShare’s North Salt Lake Location

EquipmentShare provides an assortment of heavy equipment product lines — an assortment expanded by becoming a Takeuchi equipment dealer and authorized repair center. They will now offer the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact tack loaders and wheel loaders for sale and rental purposes.

EquipmentShare will offer services to a seven-country region in North Central, Utah.

“Since we began carrying the Takeuchi line at our Columbia, Missouri location in July 2020, we’ve been consistently impressed with Takeuchi’s quality equipment, customer focus and dealer support,” said Jabbok Schlacks, president and CEO of EquipmentShare. “Takeuchi knows what today’s equipment owners and operators are looking for in a machine — durability, comfort and productivity. We’re pleased to now offer their equipment in the Salt Lake City area, and we expect that our customers there will quickly come to appreciate the difference a Takeuchi machine can make.”

They will add additional sales professionals at its North Salt Lake location to meet customer's needs and provide factory trained service technicians to give quality service and repairs.