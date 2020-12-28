Takeuchi Adds Crystal Tractor Supercenters to Dealer Network

Takeuchi-US, an innovative global leader in compact equipment, expanded its North American dealer network with three Crystal Tractor Supercenter locations in Chiefland, Spring Hill and Ocala, Florida. These locations will now carry the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders. They will also provide equipment rentals, replacement parts and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout a six-county region in West Central Florida.

Owned by father-son team Steve and Justin Lamb, Crystal Tractor Supercenters are part of Crystal Motorsports, LLC, a subsidiary of Crystal Motor Car Company headquartered in Homosassa, Florida. Steve Lamb founded the company as an automobile franchise back in 1984, and since then, it has expanded to include other automobile, heavy equipment and motorcycle dealerships.

“We’re very pleased to join Takeuchi’s growing dealer family,” said Steve Lamb, president of Crystal Motor Car Company. “For more than 35 years, we’ve worked hard to earn the respect and trust of our customers here in Florida. Now, we’ll be taking what we’ve learned over time and applying it to Takeuchi’s exceptional equipment. We look forward to helping our current and future customers learn how much more productive they can be with Takeuchi machines.”

Each of the three Crystal Tractor Supercenters will utilize six inside salespeople and three outside salespeople to support the Takeuchi product line. These individuals will also attend a special Takeuchi sales training, and at least one salesperson from each location will attend Takeuchi’s Corporate Sales School — tentatively scheduled for Spring 2021. There will be a minimum of one Takeuchi-trained technician at each location as well.

“With a reputation for outstanding equipment sales and service, the owners and staff at Crystal Tractor Supercenters are well positioned to help us increase our market share in Florida,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales for Takeuchi-US. “We look forward to working with everyone at Crystal Tractor Supercenters and supporting their efforts as they encourage more Floridians to discover the Takeuchi difference.”