H&E Equipment Awarded Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Dealer of the Year

Takeuchi-US has awarded H&E Equipment its 2019 Southwest Region Dealer of the Year award. H&E’s successful sales efforts in 2019 proved that they are outstanding in the construction equipment market. Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Business Manager Hampton Wideman had the honor of presenting the award to H&E Equipment.

H&E Equipment was named Takeuchi’s Southwest Region Dealer of the Year after considering their commitment and excellence in a number of areas including sales performance, parts support, product support, and training. They have full-service locations throughout the southwest to support Takeuchi customers.

“We are pleased to award H&E Equipment the Southwest Dealer of the Year; they are very much deserving of this recognition,” said Wideman. “They have been a good partner for the Takeuchi product line and have done a great job with taking care of Takeuchi customers and their equipment. They always treat the customer as their number one priority and that is why they are so successful.”

“We are excited to be named Southwest Dealer of the Year by Takeuchi. Everyone at H&E works hard to take care of [the] Takeuchi brand and their customers, and this award shows we are doing a great job," said Bobby Slay, senior VP for H&E Equipment. "Our staff is very familiar with Takeuchi equipment and the company is great to work with. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Takeuchi."