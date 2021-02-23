Takeuchi-US Appoints Clayton Whitesides to Central Midwest Regional Manager

Takeuchi-US announces that Clayton Whitesides will become the company's new Central Midwest regional manager to manage market share objectives in his region through numerous dealer activities, such as development, recruiting and sales planning.

February 23, 2021
Takeuchi-US
Clayton Whiteside Press Release
Takeuchi Logo New Tag 2017

Clayton Whitesides has joined Takeuchi-US as its Central Midwest regional manager. Effective Feb. 22, 2021, Whitesides will manage all sales development and activity within that territory, which includes Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and West Texas.  

“Clayton’s previous industry experience managing a multi-state dealer network has prepared him well for his new role with Takeuchi,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales for Takeuchi-US. “He’s worked with dealers in all aspects of their businesses, performed competitive analyses and established sales goals. We welcome Clayton to the Takeuchi family, and we look forward to his contributions in the Central Midwest region.”

As a regional manager for Takeuchi, Whitesides’ primary focus will be achieving market share objectives in that four-state region through numerous dealer activities, such as development, recruiting, goal setting, sales planning and performance evaluations. He will also be responsible for inventory control, program promotion and communication, forecasting, and national and direct rental account support.

Whitesides comes to Takeuchi from Doosan Infracore North America of Suwanee, Georgia where he began his equipment industry career as an inside sales coordinator. From there, he became a district sales manager responsible for a six-state dealer network comprised of eight independent dealerships with 14 locations.

“Over the past six years, I’ve trained and supervised staff while planning and implementing sales strategies,” said Whitesides. “I’m excited to put my proven track record to work for Takeuchi and collaborate with dealers in my territory to effectively promote, sell and service Takeuchi’s top-quality equipment.”

