Takeuchi-US Names Shay Klusmeyer Divisional Manager

Takeuchi-US promotes Shay Klusmeyer to divisional manager to lead Takeuchi’s regional business managers and regional product managers as they support dealers and customers in the company’s West, Southwest, Central Midwest and Midwest regions.

January 27, 2021
Takeuchi-US
Shay Klusmeyer
Takeuchi-US
Takeuchi-US, an innovative global leader in compact equipment, promoted Shay Klusmeyer to divisional manager. Formerly Takeuchi’s Central Midwest regional manager, Klusmeyer will now lead Takeuchi’s regional business managers and regional product managers as they support dealers and customers in the company’s West, Southwest, Central Midwest and Midwest regions.

“Since joining Takeuchi in 2019, Shay has demonstrated exceptional leadership and relationship-building skills,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales for Takeuchi-US. “His enthusiasm and motivation have also served him well throughout his sales career. We’re confident in Shay’s abilities to lead our business and product manager teams to even greater success throughout their regional territories.”

Based in Perry, Oklahoma, Klusmeyer came to Takeuchi in 2019 as a business manager for Western Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and West Texas. In 2020, after a realignment of regions, he became the regional business manager for the Central Midwest. Before joining Takeuchi, Klusmeyer was a regional business manager for Mahindra Americas where he oversaw the development of various product lines.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the Takeuchi family, and I’m ready to put my skills to work in this new position,” said Klusmeyer. “I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned during my tenure in this industry to help our regional managers continue to provide top-notch support to Takeuchi dealers and customers.” 

