Jeffrey Noland, director of enterprise sales, joins the Tenna team with recent experience in telematics at Michelin Group and over 20 years as a sales leader.

Noland is a accomplished and multifaceted executive offering expertise in leveraging transformation to optimize financial performance, while driving business objectives. His reputation is one of a servant-leader who inspires and motivates others to drive complex strategies and concepts to reality.

“I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity with the Tenna team. The customer-focused culture, combined with amazing technology is a dream come true for me. I’m looking forward to developing partnerships with our customers for years to come,” Noland says.

Before joining Tenna, Noland's success spans over two decades of product development, customer service and large fleet consulting, as well as telematics implementation and roll-out strategies.

Noland knows that the key to helping companies is to first understand their business, then identify their pain points and finally find and implement solutions to those pain points. Most of his time with Michelin was spent working with managers and supervisors of some of the largest fleets in North America.

Noland has specialized in reducing idle time, increasing utilization and overall efficiencies. These initiatives have not only reduced cost for these companies but also have a direct impact on reducing emissions and a positive impact on the environment.

As the demand for construction equipment management services increases across North America, Tenna has continued to invest heavily in adding resources to the team to meet the market’s needs and the needs of customers.

“Jeff’s leadership is one of customer obsession and organized execution on behalf of our customers,” says Austin Conti, CEO and founder of Tenna. “This mindset and performance are what differentiates Tenna in the construction vertical. I am thrilled and proud Jeff has joined Tenna as we take the next giant step in our organizational growth.”

As Tenna’s primary focus and priority is that of our customer’s success, Noland's prior experiences, approach to ensuring the success of others, and his combination of gritty-drive and warmth makes him a perfect addition to the team.