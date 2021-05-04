Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021

Planned for November 3-5 in Las Vegas, the exclusive event for construction business owners announces the speaker lineup.

May 4, 2021
Dormie Roberts
Bh Presentation

The Ignite Construction Summit is back for 2021 with two days of learning and networking in Las Vegas, NV. The event aims to tackle some of the biggest business challenges such as working through a tough economy, how to get better results and higher profits, managing company culture plus so much more.

"The last year has been grueling for construction companies and the sessions for this years summit are focused on helping business owners and executives overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on, and come out stronger than ever," says Jessica Lombardo, conference manager.

Focusing on the immediate and long-term critical issues, session include timely topics such as: 

  • Risky Business: Working Through Your Financial Checklist in a Tough Economy - Garry Bartecki, GB Financial Services
  • Attitude: How to Improve Company Culture From the Ground Up - Matt Booth, CSP
  • The Focused Business: A Superhero's Guide to Triumphing Over Company Chaos - Dave Krenshaw, Invaluable, Inc.
  • CEO Tools: How to Make it Clear, Make it Happen, Make it Better - Jim Canfield, CEO Tools
  • A Crystal Ball for Construction: What Business Owners will See in 2022 and Beyond - Panel Discussion

“As the most trusted, construction network in the industry, it is our obligation to supply networking and growth opportunities to industry business owners and executives,” says Amy Schwandt, chief revenue officer for AC Business Media. “Our goal for the Ignite Construction Summit is to create a community of like-minded executives, who share the same triumphs or challenges and bridge the gap between education in the construction industry.”

Attendees can expect a variety of business ownership topics, along with breakfast and lunches provided and a welcome reception and an after-hour networking and cocktails event.

To view the full agenda, learn more or register for Ignite Construction Summit, visit https://www.igniteconstructionsummit.com/ 


Related
Ignite Const Summit
2021 Ignite Construction Summit
Img 7448
Seven Things Construction Leaders Learned at Ignite 2019
December 17, 2019
GarryBartecki 5787f27ce4c8b 5789002ea75a5
Garry Bartecki
October 17, 2011
Recommended
Best Projects of the Year in the Above-Grade Concrete Home
Squareness & Plumb: Thermal Mass Creates Home of the Future
Incorporating several energy-efficient technologies, such as solar panels and geothermal energy, this concrete residential home in Connecticut recognized as Concrete Foundations Association’s 2020 Above Grade Residence.
May 3, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 05 04 At 10 53 39 Am
Transportation Secretary Expects to See "Real Movement" on Infrastructure this Month
In a conversation with Punchbowl News sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Pete Buttigieg said Congress will be very busy in the coming days working on the American Jobs Plan
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021
Latest
OpenSpace AI imagery
OpenSpace's Construction Image Tech Startup Receives $55 Million Investment
Using advanced technologies like computer vision and 3D modeling, OpenSpace’s AI system automatically maps images to project plans with no manual corrections or location pinning necessary.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
Pay Credit Card Hand
Should Business Owners Accept Payment in Plastic?
COVID-19 may have accelerated the move to cashless payment however, it is much easier and less fees associated with accepting plastic payment for jobs than ever before.
May 4, 2021
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles
Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction
May 3, 2021
ISM® PMI report
Manufacturing Index Remains Historically High for April
Raw materials and workers remain in short supply according to an April 2021 economic report for the manufacturing sector.
May 3, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
McCarthy Partnership for Women Promotes Opportunities for Women in Construction
Callie Nottingham, McCarthy Building Companies, shares her journey into construction, as well as the components of the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a program designed to help grow women’s opportunities in the industry.
May 3, 2021
Cu 04292021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Differences Between Biden & Republican Infrastructure Plans
Here's why the most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 26 115019
2021 State of the Construction Industry Report
Experts from several construction industry associations share their views on what they expect to see in the construction industry for the remainder of 2021.
April 30, 2021
Mar 2021
Construction Unemployment Rates Point to Industry Recovery
The not seasonally adjusted construction unemployment rates rose nationally and in 33 states, fell in 15 states and were unchanged in two states.
April 30, 2021
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans
Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Construction Trends Hero 1
Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021
As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm.
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
bakken exhibit hall Williston
Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
Atlas Copco Power Technique will be attending the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, May 11-13th at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
April 28, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned
April 28, 2021
Engineering And Construction Costs
Engineering and Construction Costs Climb for Sixth Consecutive Month in April
Costs for engineering and construction materials rose for the sixth consecutive month, pushing the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index to 72.4.
April 28, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021