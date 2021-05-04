The Ignite Construction Summit is back for 2021 with two days of learning and networking in Las Vegas, NV. The event aims to tackle some of the biggest business challenges such as working through a tough economy, how to get better results and higher profits, managing company culture plus so much more.

"The last year has been grueling for construction companies and the sessions for this years summit are focused on helping business owners and executives overcome the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on, and come out stronger than ever," says Jessica Lombardo, conference manager.

Focusing on the immediate and long-term critical issues, session include timely topics such as:

Risky Business: Working Through Your Financial Checklist in a Tough Economy - Garry Bartecki, GB Financial Services

Attitude: How to Improve Company Culture From the Ground Up - Matt Booth, CSP

The Focused Business: A Superhero's Guide to Triumphing Over Company Chaos - Dave Krenshaw, Invaluable, Inc.

CEO Tools: How to Make it Clear, Make it Happen, Make it Better - Jim Canfield, CEO Tools

A Crystal Ball for Construction: What Business Owners will See in 2022 and Beyond - Panel Discussion

“As the most trusted, construction network in the industry, it is our obligation to supply networking and growth opportunities to industry business owners and executives,” says Amy Schwandt, chief revenue officer for AC Business Media. “Our goal for the Ignite Construction Summit is to create a community of like-minded executives, who share the same triumphs or challenges and bridge the gap between education in the construction industry.”

Attendees can expect a variety of business ownership topics, along with breakfast and lunches provided and a welcome reception and an after-hour networking and cocktails event.

To view the full agenda, learn more or register for Ignite Construction Summit, visit https://www.igniteconstructionsummit.com/



