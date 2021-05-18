Cobb County Tractor Recognized as Takeuchi’s Top Sales Volume Dealer

Takeuchi-US has recognized Cobb County Tractor for having the highest sales volume of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020.

Takeuchi-US has recognized Cobb County Tractor of Marietta, GA for having the highest sales volume of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. As a full-line dealer for Takeuchi equipment, Cobb County Tractor and its Perimeter Takeuchi division supply the consumer, construction, landscape and agricultural markets.

“The owners and staff at Cobb County Tractor have an innate understanding of what their customers need to be productive and efficient,” said Steve DePriest, Southeast regional business manager for Takeuchi. “They combine their that expertise with extensive product knowledge to direct customers to the Takeuchi machines that will help them achieve their goals – and their results speak for themselves. We’re extremely pleased with the job they’ve done representing the Takeuchi product line.”

Since 1955, Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta, GA and the surrounding Metro-Atlanta area, selling both new and used equipment as well providing parts, service and rentals. For more than 60 years, the company has worked toward a singular goal: complete customer satisfaction.

“We’re very honored to receive this award from Takeuchi,” said Josh Davis, CEO of Cobb County Tractor. “Every day, all of us at Cobb County Tractor help customers find just the right fit with Takeuchi’s top-quality equipment. Receiving this kind of an award assures us that we’re on the right path, and we plan on achieving even greater success with Takeuchi in the future.”