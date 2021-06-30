Takeuchi Compact Excavators, Track Loaders Receive 2021 Lowest Cost Of Ownership Awards

Takeuchi’s compact excavator product line includes 14 machines that span from the 2,535-lb TB210R to the 34,646-lb TB2150, pictured here.

Takeuchi’s compact excavators and compact track loaders have been recognized as having the lowest cost of ownership in their machine categories for 2021 by Equipment Watch, a database and information provider for the construction and heavy equipment industries.

EquipmentWatch’s Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) Awards leverage third-party, unbiased data to identify equipment that is projected to offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years.

2021 marks the fourth year of EquipmentWatch’s Lowest Cost of Ownership awards. According to EquipmentWatch’s methodology, cost of ownership is defined as the actual cost to own an asset per month, week, day and hour. Total cost of ownership looks beyond the initial acquisition price to consider the value and profitability of equipment over time.

Watch a walkaround of the TB2150:

The company’s five compact track loaders range from the 1,841-lb TL6R up to the 4,107-lb TL12V2. All Takeuchi machines are based upon a design philosophy that centers on Four Pillars: performance, durability, operator comfort and serviceability.

Watch a walkaround of the TL12V2:

“We take a great deal of pride in designing, engineering and building quality equipment that people can depend on – not just for today, but also for the years ahead,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “Receiving these awards for our compact excavators and track loaders is extremely gratifying. It shows our current and future customers that purchasing a Takeuchi machine is a wise choice that can help improve not just their productivity, but also their ROI.”



