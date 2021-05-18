Festool Announces Promotions, Appointments of Howard, Chapman

Festool has announced two promotions.

Matt Howard has been promoted to CEO of TTS Tooltechnic Systems North America and its subsidiaries, including SawStop, Festool USA and Festool Canada. Howard will also continue to serve as CEO for SawStop. Prior to his appointment to CEO of SawStop in 2019, Howard served as the company’s vice president of marketing beginning in 2010. An accomplished business leader and marketer, Howard has more than two decades of experience in senior marketing and management roles.

Clint Chapman, who has served as vice president of marketing for Festool USA since October 2020, was promoted to CEO of Festool USA effective May 1. Chapman is an experienced brand leader in a variety of industries, including consumer packaged goods, toys, and electronic entertainment.

He most recently led the U.S. commercial strategy across a portfolio of toy and game brands as senior marketing director at Hasbro.

Speaking about the personnel moves, Howard says, “At TTS, we are committed to strategic growth through unmatched customer experiences across North America. Local leadership is essential to help us understand our customers and exceed their expectations. Mr. Chapman is the right leader for Festool USA, and the company and team are already benefiting from his holistic business approach and customer focus. Overall, these organizational changes are a reflection of TTS’s ongoing commitment to delighting our customers for generations to come.”

Howard reports to Christian Oltzscher, chief sales and marketing officer, TTS Tooltechnic Systems AG. Chapman reports to Howard.