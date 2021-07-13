Iron Capital Launches Rental Purchase Option in North America

Iron Capital announced the availability of a Rental Purchase Option (RPO) for contractors needing used heavy equipment.

July 13, 2021
Iron Capital
Iron Capital has made available in North America a Rental Purchase Option (RPO) for contractors needing used heavy equipment. The program fills a gap between rental and new or used purchase alternatives.

Rentals fill a need for short-term contracts while purchase and financing is appropriate for long-term contracts. An RPO contract sits right in between.

“Many contractors are faced with the dilemma of renting for an immediate job, versus having a lower cost of ownership by buying,” says Paul Ireland, CEO of Iron Capital. "We make it easier by providing a rental entry point but with an option to purchase that credits a significant portion of the rental payments. Our approach to RPO is unique in North America for used equipment.”

The program was pioneered in Australia over 10 years ago and has helped thousands of contractors grow their businesses by eliminating the uncertainty of taking on debt ahead of recurring contracts.

“We are dedicated to helping contractors grow their businesses by providing the equipment that they need for immediate contracts, but at the same time matching the duration of their existing projects," says Michael Harris, head of North America sales.

Effective immediately, Iron Capital is taking RPO applications for used equipment transactions across North America.    

How it works:


Kenze Analytics Dashboard
Kenzen Data Dashboard Analyzes Workers in Hot and Humid Conditions
System enables companies to identify and address challenges and opportunities related to work in hot and humid conditions.
July 12, 2021
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro

Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.

July 12, 2021
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro
Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.
July 12, 2021
Cm Labs Edge Plus Crew Training Demo 01
CM Labs Vortex Edge Plus
Lightweight, portable, desktop simulator can be easily transported and set up in minutes for classroom or on the go training and to quickly assess new operator skills.
July 12, 2021
Chiller Body
Chiller Body Custom Freezing Gel Pad Insert
Insert endeavors to help outdoor workers beat the heat this season.
July 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
How to Embrace a Mindset of Steady Growth at Your Construction Business
Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek to speak on creating sustainable performance at your construction company
July 12, 2021
Compact Excavator Acquisition is No Small Choice

When it comes to compact excavators, the decision to buy, rent or lease calls for more than comparing costs.

July 9, 2021
Compact Excavator Acquisition is No Small Choice
When it comes to compact excavators, the decision to buy, rent or lease calls for more than comparing costs.
July 9, 2021
Hsr Pabloprat Stock adobe
Canadian Constructor EllisDon Forms Partnership to Privately Develop Alberta High-Speed Rail
New Prairie Link High Speed Rail Partners signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta Transportation to advance the proposed C$9 billion line connecting Edmonton and Calgary through Red Deer
July 9, 2021
Beyond Identity
25% of Former Employees Still Have Access to Old Accounts, Emails
A new report by Beyond Identity shows that not only can many former workers access their old email accounts, 41.7% of employees admitted to having shared workplace passwords.
July 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Smart Infrastructure Key to Safer Roadways
A large part of Biden's infrastructure plan will deal with evolving transportation and roadways with smart infrastructure, which includes Vision Zero.
July 9, 2021
Thales UAS 100
Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles
Thales's UAS 100 long-range unmanned air system for civil, government and military users will be able to operate at ranges of more than 62.1 miles/100 km.
July 9, 2021
Dmi June 2021 B
Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June
The Momentum Index remains at a near 13-year high despite uncertain demand, higher material costs and labor shortages pushing it downward for the month.
July 8, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Build a Better Virtual Training Program
What can construction contractors do to keep employees engaged with virtual training?
July 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 6047c0f03ff62
Infrastructure Plan: Can the Construction Industry Handle the Load?
Entertaining and humorous Bassam Hamdy, CEO and co-founder of Briq, talks about what it will take for the construction industry to take on the breadth of projects that will come with the federal infrastructure plan.
July 7, 2021
Brandon Stremme
Boss Industries Promotes Stremme to Director of Sales
Brandon Stremme has been promoted to the new director of sales position at BOSS, effective July 1, 2021.
July 6, 2021
ISM Services Sector At a Glance
Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June
The services sector, which includes construction, continues to grow, although many materials remain in short supply, driving up prices and lead times, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Report on Business.
July 6, 2021
Lumber Adobe Stock 71388972
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Most-read construction stories include 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (21)
3 Ways Propane-Powered Equipment Can Keep Your Crew Safe, Healthy & Productive
Air quality is not only important for construction workers’ comfort but also for their health. Propane-powered construction equipment can provide a clean, low-emissions operation at the jobsite.
July 2, 2021
Ipaf Global Safety Report Cover Mockup
IPAF Global Safety Report Highlights Need for Near-miss Data
The latest IPAF Global Safety Report analyses the main causes of serious injuries and fatalities occurring when using powered access machines in the period 2016-2020, and highlights the need to gather more near-miss data from across the industry.
June 29, 2021
Cu 07012021
The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Why the most-read construction stories include: 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
May 2021 Us Construction Spending
Softening Housing Growth Allows a Surprise Slide in May US Construction Spending
Investments in housing construction did not grow enough to continue overcoming the months-long decline in nonresidential spending, but promising hints of softening lumber prices and infrastructure funding offer short- and long-term hope
July 1, 2021
At a Glance Manufacturing Index
Manufacturing Continues to Grow for 13th Month
New orders and production are increasing, while employment is contracting, according to the ISM PMI Manufacturing report for June.
July 1, 2021
