Construction Backlog and Builder Confidence Rise in June with Expectations for Continued Growth

Contractors saw a slight increase in backlog for the month and anticipate continued expansion in construction activity through the rest of 2021.

July 13, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Combo Graph Jun 21

Associated Builders and Contractors reports that its Construction Backlog Indicator rose to 8.5 months in June, according to an ABC member survey conducted June 20-July 6. This is 0.5 months higher than in May 2021 and 0.4 months higher compared to June 2020.

Cbi Table Jun 21ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings for sales, profit margins and staffing levels increased modestly in June. All three indices remain above the threshold of 50, indicating expectations of growth over the next six months.

Cci Table Jun 21“Nonresidential contractors continue to predict a strong rebound in activity over the balance of the year,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Despite recent weakness in industry employment and spending data, contractors collectively remain upbeat. The neck-snapping pace of economic recovery, along with low financing costs and the return of projects that had been placed on the back burner during the pandemic is translating into rising backlog and optimistic perspectives on employment, sales and profit margins.

“Rapidly rising materials prices was one of the leading threats to a vigorous nonresidential construction recovery; however, that factor has become a bit less concerning in recent weeks,” said Basu. “Still, materials prices are likely to remain meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the shortage of skilled workers continues to worsen, driving up wages and project bids in the process. Demand for construction services is expected to be strong enough during the months ahead to allow contractors to pass many of these higher costs onto the purchasers of construction services, preserving margins in the process.”

Click here for historical CCI and CBI data and here for methodology. Visit abc.org/economics for the CBI and CCI reports, plus analysis of spending, employment, GDP and the Producer Price Index.

Related
Dmi June 2021 B
Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June
July 8, 2021
ISM Services Sector At a Glance
Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June
July 6, 2021
Lumber Adobe Stock 71388972
Falling Lumber Prices Offer Anti-Inflation Assurance, If Not (Yet) Lower Costs
June 25, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
May 3, 2021
Recommended
Adobe Stock 35194201 (1)
Compare Skid Steer Models Using the 2021 Skid Steer Spec Guide
Sort through specs and features from 15 major skid steer manufactures to find just the right skid steer for your construction business.
July 13, 2021
2021 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO
Want to Support American Jobs with Your Pickup Purchase? Forget the Nameplate
On the American-Made Index, Cars.com ranks light-duty vehicles made and sold in the US, and the brands of pickup trucks that support the most American jobs and economics are not the ones many people expect
July 13, 2021
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
Sponsored
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
With LaborChart, workforce management goes beyond whiteboards and spreadsheets. Check out our 3-minute demo.
June 30, 2021
Latest
The platform helps to hire, manage, and deploy crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with construction companies' existing systems.
Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro
Single solution platform offers the capability to hire and manage crews with a task and labor management tool that syncs with existing systems.
July 12, 2021
Cm Labs Edge Plus Crew Training Demo 01
CM Labs Vortex Edge Plus
Lightweight, portable, desktop simulator can be easily transported and set up in minutes for classroom or on the go training and to quickly assess new operator skills.
July 12, 2021
Chiller Body
Chiller Body Custom Freezing Gel Pad Insert
Insert endeavors to help outdoor workers beat the heat this season.
July 12, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
How to Embrace a Mindset of Steady Growth at Your Construction Business
Gold medal Olympian Adam Kreek to speak on creating sustainable performance at your construction company
July 12, 2021
Cu Ut Vs Kubota
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: How To Prevent the 4 Most Common Construction Injuries
Most-read construction stories also include how to prevent the 4 most common construction injuries, researchers develop autonomous excavator, material shortages put contractors in crisis mode, how fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, really?
July 9, 2021
Renting a compact excavator provides flexibility in terms of how long you hold onto the equipment, plus lets you select the machine size and configuration best suited for the application.
Compact Excavator Acquisition is No Small Choice
When it comes to compact excavators, the decision to buy, rent or lease calls for more than comparing costs.
July 9, 2021
Hsr Pabloprat Stock adobe
Canadian Constructor EllisDon Forms Partnership to Privately Develop Alberta High-Speed Rail
New Prairie Link High Speed Rail Partners signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta Transportation to advance the proposed C$9 billion line connecting Edmonton and Calgary through Red Deer
July 9, 2021
Beyond Identity
25% of Former Employees Still Have Access to Old Accounts, Emails
A new report by Beyond Identity shows that not only can many former workers access their old email accounts, 41.7% of employees admitted to having shared workplace passwords.
July 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
Smart Infrastructure Key to Safer Roadways
A large part of Biden's infrastructure plan will deal with evolving transportation and roadways with smart infrastructure, which includes Vision Zero.
July 9, 2021
Thales UAS 100
Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles
Thales's UAS 100 long-range unmanned air system for civil, government and military users will be able to operate at ranges of more than 62.1 miles/100 km.
July 9, 2021
Johnson Controls NetZero
Johnson Controls Launches OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service
Johnson Controls will provide a one-stop shop for companies looking to achieve net zero carbon and renewable energy goals.
July 9, 2021
Dmi June 2021 B
Uncertainty, Building Costs and Labor Shortages Weigh Dodge Momentum Index Down in June
The Momentum Index remains at a near 13-year high despite uncertain demand, higher material costs and labor shortages pushing it downward for the month.
July 8, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Build a Better Virtual Training Program
What can construction contractors do to keep employees engaged with virtual training?
July 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 6047c0f03ff62
Infrastructure Plan: Can the Construction Industry Handle the Load?
Entertaining and humorous Bassam Hamdy, CEO and co-founder of Briq, talks about what it will take for the construction industry to take on the breadth of projects that will come with the federal infrastructure plan.
July 7, 2021
Brandon Stremme
Boss Industries Promotes Stremme to Director of Sales
Brandon Stremme has been promoted to the new director of sales position at BOSS, effective July 1, 2021.
July 6, 2021
ISM Services Sector At a Glance
Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June
The services sector, which includes construction, continues to grow, although many materials remain in short supply, driving up prices and lead times, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Report on Business.
July 6, 2021
Lumber Adobe Stock 71388972
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Most-read construction stories include 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (21)
3 Ways Propane-Powered Equipment Can Keep Your Crew Safe, Healthy & Productive
Air quality is not only important for construction workers’ comfort but also for their health. Propane-powered construction equipment can provide a clean, low-emissions operation at the jobsite.
July 2, 2021
Ipaf Global Safety Report Cover Mockup
IPAF Global Safety Report Highlights Need for Near-miss Data
The latest IPAF Global Safety Report analyses the main causes of serious injuries and fatalities occurring when using powered access machines in the period 2016-2020, and highlights the need to gather more near-miss data from across the industry.
June 29, 2021
Cu 07012021
The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: Falling Lumber Prices Cushion Inflation but Not Costs
Why the most-read construction stories include: 931 homes rely on retaining wall in So Cal, construction costs edge up for the eighth straight month, updates on what we know about the Miami condo collapse, world's first 3d-printed school built in 18 hours
July 2, 2021
May 2021 Us Construction Spending
Softening Housing Growth Allows a Surprise Slide in May US Construction Spending
Investments in housing construction did not grow enough to continue overcoming the months-long decline in nonresidential spending, but promising hints of softening lumber prices and infrastructure funding offer short- and long-term hope
July 1, 2021
At a Glance Manufacturing Index
Manufacturing Continues to Grow for 13th Month
New orders and production are increasing, while employment is contracting, according to the ISM PMI Manufacturing report for June.
July 1, 2021
Markham 034
As Temperatures Rise So Do Construction Worker Heat Risks
Heat-related construction worker fatalities are rising along with average summer temps. NIOSH offers key steps to help keep workers safe when things heat up on your jobsites.
July 1, 2021
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
Sponsored
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
With LaborChart, workforce management goes beyond whiteboards and spreadsheets. Check out our 3-minute demo.
June 30, 2021