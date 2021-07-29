Nonresidential Investment Declines 7% in Q2 2021 Even as U.S. Economy Expands

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures declined 7% for the quarter.

July 29, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Gdp Graph Q2 21
Associated Builders and Contractors
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, pushing overall gross domestic product above pre-pandemic levels. Investment in nonresidential structures, however, declined 7% for the quarter and has now contracted in six of the past seven quarters, according to an analysis by Associated Builders and Contractors of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The overall growth in GDP was almost entirely driven by increases in personal consumption expenditures, with sales of goods increasing by 11.6% and sales of services by 12%.

“Today's GDP report was terrific by normal standards, but these days are hardly normal,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “While overall GDP expanded during the second quarter at a pace broadly consistent with the first quarter, investment in structures contracted."

Gdp Table Q2 21Associated Builders and ContractorsBasu attributed the ongoing decline in the investment in nonresidential structures to labor shortages, snarled supply chains and rising materials costs. "Another factor is weakness in certain commercial real estate segments, with developers investing less in retail, lodging and office categories in light of the jarring impacts of a ongoing pandemic," he stated.

Despite these signs of weakness, ABC’s Construction Confidence Index shows that contractors expect sales, profit margins and hiring to increase over the second half of 2021.

“The expectation remains that GDP growth will be rapid during the year's latter half,” said Basu. “One can point to many reasons for skepticism, including inflationary pressures, the delta variant, elevated shipping costs and ongoing global supply chain disruptions. But demand for goods and services, which drove GDP growth in the second quarter, will be overwhelming during the months ahead and that should power the economic recovery through year's end. Moreover, the cessation of stepped-up unemployment insurance benefits and the return of children to in-person instruction should help to revive labor force participation, which will further catalyze recovery.”

Related
Commercial And Multifamily Starts
Commercial and Multifamily Construction Starts Rise 12% in Major Metro Areas in 2021's First Half
July 27, 2021
Construction Starts Chart June 2021 Month
Construction Starts Slip in June as Materials Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Housing
July 20, 2021
Combo Graph Jun 21
Construction Backlog and Builder Confidence Rise in June with Expectations for Continued Growth
July 13, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
May 3, 2021
Recommended
Gdp Graph Q2 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 7% in Q2 2021 Even as U.S. Economy Expands
The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures declined 7% for the quarter.
July 29, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
Lawmakers voted to move forward with debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal after they reached a deal on major outstanding issues.
July 29, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (19)
Rubber Modified Asphalt Showing Promise in the Industry
Rubber modified asphalt is a proven circular solution for scrap tires that provides cost savings, extends pavement life and reduces noise; more research needed to close data gaps
July 26, 2021
Latest
03 Img 03 15 Lawn Signs 720x720 (1) 20210629200957 0
How Contractors Can Stand Out From the Crowd
Creative signs in interesting shapes, and with interesting designs, will catch people’s eyes and help you build brand awareness that will lead to increased job opportunities.
July 26, 2021
Cu Shop Demo Natl Demo Assoc
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: DeCarlo Demolishes a 1959-Vintage Sears Store
Most-read construction stories include 6 in-demand construction certifications, how to get resources needed to handle growing workload, civil firms expect booming work volume and labor challenges, 3D file transfer supercharges Veit’s technology advantage
July 23, 2021
The Week’s Top 10 Construction Stories: DeCarlo Demolishes a 1959-Vintage Sears Store
Why the most-read construction stories include 6 in-demand construction certifications, how to get resources needed to handle the work, civil firms expect booming work volume and labor challenges, 3D file transfer supercharges Veit’s technology advantages
July 22, 2021
Autodesk
More Than a Buzzword: Digital Twin Drives AEC
Digital twin enables building owners to harness BIM data throughout the design process and ultimately improve operations.
July 22, 2021
Autodesk_Tandem
Autodesk Releases Digital Twin Tech Tandem
Autodesk Tandem is a cloud-based digital twin technology platform that uses BIM throughout the design and construction process.
July 22, 2021
United Rentals Equipment 5
Calculate Equipment Costs to Assess When to Own vs. Rent
Contractors can use this rental formula to calculate monthly costs for construction equipment to determine which option makes more sense for their business.
July 22, 2021
digital twin technology
Digital Twin Consortium, Surveyors Group Announce Construction Tech Development Agreement
The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.
July 22, 2021
Rpn Software Digital Tech Cover
Rental's 2021 Software & Technology Special Report
The 2021 Software & Technology Special Report features wisdom and ideas from industry leaders about how to streamline your rental business by maximizing the use of your management system.
July 22, 2021
Cnt 07222021
Construction News Tracker: $3.5 Trillion is the Number for New Infrastructure
Construction news is dominated by infrastructure-funding struggles; first construction momentum drop in six months; falling lumber prices; rising portion of civil contractors report growing backlogs but 65% say skills shortage is already delaying projects
July 22, 2021
Sears8
Shop ’Til You Demo
DeCarlo Demolition Co. abates and demolishes a 1959-vintage Sears department store at the oldest regional shopping center in Des Moines, Iowa
July 16, 2021
Construction Starts Chart June 2021 Month
Construction Starts Slip in June as Materials Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Housing
Higher material costs for homebuilders and the absence of starts for large nonresidential and nonbuilding projects push Dodge Data & Analytics' count of total starts down 7% for the month.
July 20, 2021
June 2021 Us Housing Starts Permits
Home Building Regains Momentum as Building Permits Fall to Eight-Month Low
June new-home construction and apartment development exceeded expectations, after May results were revised lower, with single family growth centered in the South and Northeast
July 20, 2021
Verizon Connect
Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics
Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime
July 20, 2021
In Sight Global Capital Projects
Construction Sector in Americas Most Optimistic Post-COVID & Sees Technology as Key to Growth
Global Capital Projects Outlook reports the construction sector in the Americas is optimistic about business prospects for the coming 12 months and sees digitization as a key opportunity for future growth.
July 19, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
AED Foundation, Caterpillar Teaming Up to Reduce Workforce Shortage
During CONEXPO 2020, AED Foundation explained how one of its studies spurred Caterpillar to get more involved in development of industry technicians.
July 19, 2021
101664512 3248337495216478 8215934242933178368 O
Overcome and Persevere at Ignite Construction Summit
The Summit, November 3-5 aims to provide contractors with the tools to ensure their businesses thrive in the new normal.
July 19, 2021
Cu 2021 Trd Pro Toyota Tundra Lr 001
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Forget the Nameplate If You Want the Most American Pickup
Most-read construction stories include why contractors are detailing formwork in-house, hot tips for hot-weather concreting, what's next for infrastructure funding in Washington, how to attract new employees
July 16, 2021
When a construction project is controversial, a good PR agency can create a promotion plan that is transparent and inclusive, helping the community to feel they are part of the project.
How Your Construction Business Can Win More RFPs with a PR Partner
How you respond to RFPs can make or break your chances of winning a contract. A partnership with an experienced construction public relations agency could help clinch a deal.
July 16, 2021
Demolishing the Salt Lake City airport took Grant Mackay Co. on a tour back through the durability standards of construction of past decades.
Major Airport Demolition that Traveled Through Time
Grant Mackay Company encounters the various construction-durability standards of several decades, bringing down the concourses, terminals and a parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport
July 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions
Digital transformation is emerging as a critical tool to enable construction contractors to overcome supply chain disruptions and material procurement challenges.
July 16, 2021
Eco Outlook Q3cover 1187x1536
2021 Economic Outlook Now Projects 6.1% GDP Growth, 13.3% Rise in Capital Investments
Q3 update forecasts U.S. GDP growth to reach 6.1% in 2021, with investment in construction and other equipment and software spiking by 13.3%.
July 16, 2021
Maxresdefault 60f189a4547a5
Realize Your ROI with a Construction Workforce Management Platform
One low-hanging-fruit area where many construction contractors could realize a positive ROI is by taking a good, hard look at their labor management processes.
July 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Civil Contractors Expect Increased Work Volume and Profits But Skills Gap Concerns Grow
Civil contractors are optimistic about work volume through 2022, but express growing concerns about how the skills shortage will affect their ability to handle infrastructure projects.
July 15, 2021
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
Sponsored
Learn how to schedule, forecast and communicate with LaborChart.
With LaborChart, workforce management goes beyond whiteboards and spreadsheets. Check out our 3-minute demo.
June 30, 2021