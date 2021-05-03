Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion

“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.

May 3, 2021
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Associated Builders and Contractors
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate during the first quarter of 2021. However, investment in nonresidential structures declined at a 4.8% rate for the quarter, according to analysis conducted by Associated Builders and Contractors of data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Many factors were at work in the overall expansion, including sizeable injections of stimulus in recent months and ongoing vaccinations. Personal consumption expenditures, fixed investment and federal, state and local government spending all supported growth.

“ABC economists have suggested for months that commercial real estate and construction would be among the last segments of the economy to recover,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Today’s gross domestic product report makes it clear that while the broader economy continues to recover quickly, commercial real estate and construction dynamics are not nearly as positive.

Abc Gdp Table Q1 21Associated Builders and Contractors“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” said Basu. “The COVID-19 pandemic leaves in its wake low hotel occupancy rates, vacated offices and large blocks of abandoned retail space. Investment in nonresidential structures has now declined for six consecutive quarters, which means that the decline in this form of investment commenced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The expectation for rapid economic growth into 2022 remains firmly in place,” said Basu. “While many fret about input shortages, rising inflationary pressures, prospective tax increases and skyrocketing national debt, for now the sheer volume of federal spending will countervail all headwinds. Employment growth will be significant for months to come, which will help support commercial real estate fundamentals and eventually produce a rebound in commercial construction. Recent upticks in contractor confidence, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, support this notion.

“However, there may come a time over the new few years when America starts to see faltering stimulus, massive federal debt service, more inflation, higher interest rates and loftier tax rates,” said Basu. “That set of circumstances would not support vigorous nonresidential construction spending in America.”        

Recommended
Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Latest
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
McCarthy Partnership for Women Promotes Opportunities for Women in Construction
Callie Nottingham, McCarthy Building Companies, shares her journey into construction, as well as the components of the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a program designed to help grow women’s opportunities in the industry.
May 3, 2021
Cu 04292021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Differences Between Biden & Republican Infrastructure Plans
Here's why the most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 26 115019
2021 State of the Construction Industry Report
Experts from several construction industry associations share their views on what they expect to see in the construction industry for the remainder of 2021.
April 30, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans
Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Construction Trends Hero 1
Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021
As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm.
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
bakken exhibit hall Williston
Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
Atlas Copco Power Technique will be attending the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, May 11-13th at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
April 28, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned
April 28, 2021
Engineering And Construction Costs
Engineering and Construction Costs Climb for Sixth Consecutive Month in April
Costs for engineering and construction materials rose for the sixth consecutive month, pushing the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index to 72.4.
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 23 112858
2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction: Official Kick-off with OSHA, NIOSH & CPWR
May 3, 2021April 23, 2021
To kick-off the campaign, leaders from OSHA, NIOSH and CPWR will share the latest data related to OSHA enforcement, incident rates and underlying causes of falls, plus real-life stories and new fall prevention resources.
Motion Industries 2020 SOTY award
Motion Industries Names Supplier of the Year
Motion Industries named NSK 2020 Supplier of the Year for showing exceptional commitment through quality products and services.
April 27, 2021
RB Scott Atlas Copco
RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.
April 27, 2021
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Comfort Ready Home Utilities
Comfort Ready Home: A Free Tool & Education Program for Contractors on Weatherization
April 23, 2021
Logo
Fall Harness Fit: The Basics
April 28, 2021April 28, 2021
During this 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A, you’ll hear from the experts at NRCA about how to know whether a harness fits correctly, including demonstrations and descriptions of how it should look and feel when on, and why fit is so important.
Aerial view of Doosan Bobcat Litchfield, MN, manufacturing facility expansion
Doosan Bobcat Completes $26 Million Minnesota Manufacturing Facility Expansion
The expansion to the Litchfield, Minnesota, facility will increase the company's compact equipment production capacity and boost hiring by year end.
April 23, 2021
{0f8b43c3 D640 45a4 8d9e 79458d2af626} Bauma22 Presseinfo Bild Mit Termin E
World’s Largest Construction Trade Show Postponed to October 2022
The global event was originally scheduled to be held from April 4 to 10, 2022, but ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the show organizer to delay the event to October 24 to 30.
April 23, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021