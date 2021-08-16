Hyundai Construction Adds Tri State Equipment to Distribution Network

August 16, 2021
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc.
Hyundai Construction Equipment
Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has announced the expansion of its North American authorized dealer network with the addition of Tri-State Equipment Rentals.

Tri-State has been providing construction equipment in the Southwest since 2007. Every member of the Tri-State team works to provide the highest-quality machines and service.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai’s North American network now includes more than 80 dealerships operating in just over 180 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

Learn more about Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas:


“We are very excited to add Tri-State to the Hyundai Construction Equipment network of dealers. With their extensive coverage and aggressive customer-first approach, Tri-State is the right partner to help us grow the Hyundai brand,” says Matt Brown, HCEA district manager –West.

Hyundai sales, service and parts teams deliver regular product and service training to ensure dealer partners are able to provide  support to meet the growing business needs of Hyundai Construction Equipment customers. 

