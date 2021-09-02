US LBM Acquires Northern Building Supply

US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Northern Building Supply, a building products distributor and retailer which operates two locations in northern Michigan.

September 2, 2021
US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Northern Building Supply, a building products distributor and retailer which operates two locations in northern Michigan.
US LBM, a distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Northern Building Supply, a building products distributor and retailer which operates two locations in northern Michigan.

Founded in 1904, Northern Building Supply offers lumber and a wide range of specialty building products, including windows, doors, decking, cabinetry, hardware and paint, along with kitchen and bath design services to homeowners, builders and contractors from its locations in Traverse City and Suttons Bay.

"We're excited to partner with US LBM," says Ed Beuerle, who will continue to lead Northern Building Supply's operations. "As part of the US LBM family, we get the best of both worlds, keeping our trusted team and the relationships we've built with customers and our community, while being able to offer our customers even more products and resources to help them get the job done right."

Northern Building Supply's owner George Cochran will be leaving the business to focus on other local ventures.

"We've built something special, and I'm proud of our long service to the community and the building trades," says Cochran. "It's been a privilege to work alongside such a professional and knowledgeable team, they're truly the best, and I look forward to the great success Ed and the entire team will have with US LBM."

Northern Building Supply will operate as part of US LBM's Standard Supply and Zeeland Lumber, which will now have a combined 19 locations across Michigan.

"The Northern Building Supply team is known for their quality products and superior service, and we're pleased to welcome them to US LBM," says US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Northern Building Supply complements our existing Michigan operations and expands our reach into the growing communities of northwest Michigan."

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive advisor to Northern Building Supply.

