Construction Starts Show Sharp Contraction in April, Dip 8% Year-to-date

Despite broad-based weakness due to the COVID-19 spread, total construction for the 12 months prior was actually 1% higher vs. the same period ending in 2019

May 14, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Construction Starts April 2020 Chart (1)
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Total construction starts declined 25% from March to April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $572.2 billion as COVID-19 and economic recession hit the construction sector. In April, nonresidential building starts fell 37% from March, while residential dropped 25%. The decline in nonbuilding construction starts was more tepid, falling just 5% due to strong activity in streets and bridges.

On a year-to-date basis through four months of 2020, total construction starts were 8% lower than the same period in 2019. Nonresidential building starts were off 14%, while nonbuilding starts were down 15%. Residential starts, meanwhile, were up 2% on a year-to-date basis.

[NEWS TRACKER] Pandemic Continues to Negatively Affect Construction

Looking at starts from a slightly different perspective, total construction starts were 1% higher in the 12 months ending in April 2020 than they were for the same period ending in April 2019. Residential building starts were 2% higher, while nonbuilding starts were up 5% for the 12 months ending in April 2020. Nonresidential building starts, however, were down 3%.

The Dodge Index tumbled to 121 (2000=100) in April from the 161 posted in March. This is the lowest reading of the Dodge Index since May 2014.

COVID-19 Trips Up Dodge Momentum Index in April

Construction Starts April 2020 Chart“The April starts data is definitely sobering, but also very much expected,” stated Richard Branch, Chief Economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “The near shuttering of the economy during April had a significant negative effect on the construction industry, leading to delays in both ongoing projects as well as those about to break ground.

“Even though parts of the country are beginning to reopen, and some areas that had paused construction are now restarting, it will be a very long road back to normalcy for the construction industry,” he noted. “Continued fear of a resurgence in the virus will lead to a continued reduction in economic activity over the coming months, affecting construction projects across the country. The economic and construction recoveries will remain sluggish until a vaccine or viable treatment becomes available.”

Dodge Data GDP Reforecast: How We Will Recover from this Recession

Nonbuilding Construction

Nonbuilding construction fell 5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $156.6 billion. The utility/gas plant category dropped 52% during the month, but much of that decline was the result of very strong starts in March as several large projects broke ground. Environmental public works also fell in April, losing 3%.

On the plus side, the miscellaneous nonbuilding category rose 9% and highway and bridge starts increased 26%. The largest nonbuilding projects to break ground in April were the $673 million I-10 project in San Bernardino, CA, the $410 million US Route 101 project in Santa Barbara CA, and a $369 million road resurfacing project in Tallahassee, FL.

Year-to-date through April, nonbuilding construction starts were 15% down vs. the first four months of 2019. Starts in the highway and bridge category were up 5% through April but were down sharply for other nonbuilding categories.

For the 12 months ending in April 2020, total nonbuilding starts were 5% higher when compared to the same period a year earlier. Starts in the utility/gas plant category were 60% higher, while environmental public works were down 5%. Street and bridge starts were 3% lower for the twelve months ending in April, while miscellaneous nonbuilding were down 14%.

Nonresidential Building 

Nonresidential building starts crashed 37% from March to April reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $170.2 billion – the lowest monthly reading since early 2014. April’s decline was much sharper than any single month-to-month drop seen during the Great Recession. The severity of the decline was widespread.

Commercial starts fell 47%, manufacturing starts dropped 56%, while institutional construction starts lost 26%. The largest nonresidential building project to start in April was the $950 million expansion of Portland International Airport. Also starting during the month were the $253 million Wildcreek High School/Procter Hug High School in Sparks, NV, and the $140 million Waddell & Reed headquarters tower in Kansas City, MO.

As a result of the April data, nonresidential building starts were down 14% year-to-date. Commercial starts were down 18% year-to-date, while manufacturing starts were 34% lower and institutional starts dropped 6%.

In the past 12 months, nonresidential building starts were down 3% from the previous 12 months. Commercial starts were down 1%, while institutional building starts were 3% lower, and manufacturing starts slid 5%.

Residential Building 

Residential building starts moved 25% lower in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $245.4 billion. Over the month, single-family starts dropped 21%, while multifamily starts lost 36%.

The largest multifamily structure to break ground during April was the $217 million Hanover Square & Bayou Apartments in Houston, TX. Also starting during the month were the $140 million Modera New Rochelle Mixed Use project in New Rochelle, NY, and the $115 million Miami Urban Village Apartments in Homestead, FL.

Through the first four months of 2020, residential construction starts were up 2% versus the same period of 2019. Single-family starts were 8% higher, while multifamily starts were down 12% through four months.

For the 12 months ending in April, total residential starts were 2% higher than a year earlier. Single-family starts were up 4%, while multifamily building starts were down 2%.

Related
Procore customers&apos; U.S. project reports show construction work hours fell 13% since the week of March 1.
Why the ‘Essential’ Construction Business is Setting Records For Steep Decline
May 8, 2020
Dodge Reforecast: COVID-19 Impact on 2020 Construction Starts
April 10, 2020
Recommended
Red And White Signage 3962259
Proposed HEROES Act Includes Boost for Infrastructure
Pelosi unveils coronavirus relief plan known as the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act which would give another $3 trillion to the economy, with $15B going to state DOTs
May 13, 2020
Dsc 9103
Why a $2 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Package Just Isn’t Enough
To truly drive the U.S. economy forward post-pandemic, far more than $2 trillion is needed, CG/LA Infrastructure argues. But a change in perception as to what infrastructure really entails must come first.
May 12, 2020
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Latest
Shawmut
Technology Makes Shawmut Projects Safer from COVID-19
Contractor takes on unprecedented risks by innovating new safety protocols integrated with new monitoring technologies
May 13, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Apr 20
ABC: Construction Input Prices Fall 4.4% in April 2020
Drop in April construction input prices could help stabilize nonresidential construction sector.
May 13, 2020
Construction Worker With Tablet Freedigitalphotos
What to Include in a Construction Daily Report
Field managers should write up reports daily while the work is occurring or very soon thereafter to capture as accurate an account as possible.
May 13, 2020
A construction contractor must commit to a flawless &ldquo;pre-presentation&rdquo; regimen of studying schematics, drawings, specifications, personalities, needs, expectations, tendencies, etc., during phase one of preparing a winning presentation.
How to Develop a Winning Presentation - Pre-Presentation
During this first phase of winning more work, contractors must commit to a flawless "pre-presentation" regimen
May 13, 2020
Base Image Ep19
[The Contractors Best Friend] New Ways to Find Employees Part 2
In part two, the team shares stories and insights on how to hire the next generation of employees.
May 13, 2020
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Supreme Court Finds Some Discharge to Groundwater Requires Clean Water Act Permits
Point discharge to groundwater that is the “functional equivalent” of discharging directly into navigable waters will require permits normally reserved for direct discharge to waterways
May 12, 2020
Combo Graph Apr 20
Construction Backlog Falls But Contractor Confidence is Up from Historic Lows
Despite shrinking backlog in April 2020, confidence among construction industry leaders inched upward last month from the historic lows observed in March.
May 12, 2020
Getty Images 1217857321
House and White House Fighting for Highway Spending as Coronavirus Stimulus
Senate Republicans openly defiant about supporting citizens and states after bathing corporations in record stimulus spending
May 11, 2020
Agc Safety And Health
Upcoming event
2020 AGC Construction Safety, Health and Environmental Conference
July 14, 2020July 16, 2020
Associated General Contractors put safeguards in place so you can register for this in-person, physical event covering key construction safety, COVID-19 preparedness and environmental issues
Jobs Table 5 8 2020
Nonresidential Construction Employment Sees Record Loss in April, Says ABC
Construction lost 975,000 jobs in April, the largest recorded decrease in construction jobs since the government began tracking employment in 1939
May 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ABC Discusses Coronavirus Impact on Construction Activity and Materials
Associated Builders and Contractor's Mike Bellaman shares outlook for construction industry going forward.
May 11, 2020
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to job site applications.
April 16, 2020
Boldt Concrete Vibrator2 5ea9d17bdbd65
Construction's Coronavirus Daily Update @ForConstructionPros.com
UPDATED 5/5/2020 -- How to protect your company and people, economic projections and all of the construction industry's COVID-19 pandemic news
May 8, 2020
Getty Images 106557924
SBA Blocks Out Most Applicants to a $110B Coronavirus Stimulus Loan Fund
Only agricultural businesses can still submit applications to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan fund just 10 days after its $60B replenishment
May 7, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
Dmi Graph
COVID-19 Trips Up Dodge Momentum Index in April
COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the economy in April, touching virtually all sectors, including construction
May 7, 2020
Kenzen%20smart%20patch%20on%20arm
Real-time Body Heat Monitoring System
The Cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) system includes a wearable device worn by workers on their arm which alerts both the worker and their supervisor when core body temperature is too high.
May 7, 2020
Dodge Reforecast: COVID-19 Impact on 2020 Construction Starts
Dodge Data & Analytics adapts forecasts for residential and nonresidential construction through the coronavirus crisis and into their recovery
April 10, 2020
Boldt Hospitaljob3
How Construction is Adapting to Supply Chain Disruptions
During the COVID-19 crisis, the “new normal” for construction contractors includes adapting to disruptions not only on the jobsite but in the supply chain.
May 6, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Goldman Sachs Doubts There Will Be a Round 3 of PPP Loans
In a month, businesses have taken nearly $700B in payroll support, but there are other stimulus options available to small businesses
May 6, 2020
Getty Images 478093732
How Might the Change of Seasons Affect COVID-19?
Researchers want to know if the disease is seasonal, like colds. But while heat and humidity harm the virus in the lab, that’s not the same as real life.
May 5, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
Cloud software drives growth by creating one source of up-to-date information for the entire company, presiding over a 2.5% gain in profit for the general contractor
April 14, 2020