CMAA Announce Winners for Industry Excellence Award

CMAA’s Award Program recognizes excellence in construction management practice and honors companies and individuals each year based on merit.

July 2, 2020
Construction Management Association of America (CMAA)
Person Holding Grinder 1216544

The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) has announced the winners of its 2020 Industry Excellence Awards.

CMAA’s Award Program recognizes excellence in construction management practice and honors companies and individuals each year based on merit. A panel of judges reviews each nomination carefully and chooses the best candidate in each category.

Vincent Testa, CCM, Project Manager, Jacobs, has received the CMAA Distinguished Young Professional Award. This award recognizes and celebrates a full-time professional for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to the construction management industry early in his/her career. 

Geoff A. Neumayr, PE, Chief Development Officer, San Francisco International Airport, has received the CMAA Distinguished Owner Award. This award recognizes an owner member who understands the value of a professional construction manager on the job and whose consistent actions, over a number of years, have made meaningful/extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the construction management profession,

Norman Takeya, Honolulu Community College, and Sharareh Kermanschachi, University of Texas, Arlington, have both received the Mark Hasso Educator of the Year Award. This honor emphasizes excellence in teaching and recognizes a full-time educator for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to construction management education. 

“Each of our award winners work hard to make a difference, and we commend each of them for their achievements and contributions to the construction industry,” states CMAA President and CEO Andrea S. Rutledge, CAE.

CMAA will honor its award winners during the organization’s virtual event, CMAA2020, in October. Visit CMAA2020 for more information. Entries for the 2021 awards program will open in March.


Recommended
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Barn Lightning Bolt Storm 99577 5953d2b0cd318
Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes on the Jobsite
The last week of June is Lightening Safety Awareness Week. Here's how to stay safe from lightning strikes and protect yourself and your co-workers every day of the year.
June 28, 2017
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Latest
To build an efficient field operation that completes work per the quality you want within the budget allotted for the work, you need standardized systems and procedures for the crew to follow.
Standard Field Installation Techniques Improve Field Productivity
When every crew member installs things the same way, your crew will improve their speed and field efficiency, productivity rate, and standardize your cost estimating variances.
July 1, 2020
103999365 2739674386308928 1678089566891292469 N
How Inaction on Funding for Infrastructure Trickles Down to Impact Workers
The Brookings Institute says that 1 out of every 10 jobs in America is related to infrastructure. What happens to those workers if we don't get the funding needed to keep projects going? We don't want to find out.
June 18, 2020
Dsc 0018
OSHA Issues Guidance to Ensure Uniform Silica Standards Enforcement
New directive provides OSHA compliance safety and health officers with guidance on how to enforce the silica standards’ requirements
June 30, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Safety Tips for the New Normal
Brad Humphrey and the Caterpillar experts talk about how construction contractors approach safety on the jobsite as contractors learn to balance and work in the “new normal.”
June 30, 2020
Construction Worker 956495 1920
4 Tips to Manage the Impact of COVID-19 in the Construction Industry
Plan for the future and mitigate additional coronavirus impacts to your business.
June 29, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
Be bold to utilize methods and resources that increase speed, and watch what you and your company accomplish.
7 Tips to Increase Construction Project Speed Without Sacrificing Quality and Safety
The more 'wastes' you can eliminate the faster you will allow your efforts, and your project’s efforts, to progress
August 31, 2015
Person Welding Wearing A Prootective Metal Mask 3158651
May Blue Collar Employment Generally Rises with Pandemic Recovery
Employment in construction, manufacturing, and mining and logging increased by 3.58% for the month, largely reversing declines seen in April
June 26, 2020
A world-class safety program should reflect leadership, employee engagement and continuous improvement. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash
Top 10 Construction Safety Tips Revisited
In the new normal of COVID-19 recovery, safety expert John Meola revisits his Top 10 safety list to reflect today's safety best practices.
June 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 26 085411
Hilti Among Industry Leaders Launching 2020 Construction Startup Competition
CEMEX Ventures, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group’s Leonard and NOVA by Saint-Gobain launch the 2020 Construction Startup Competition, seeking entrepreneurs and startups to drive innovation in the construction industry
June 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 18 094344 3
The "Reshoring" Movement in Manufacturing and What It Might Mean for Construction
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated interest in "reshoring," or moving manufacturing back to the U.S. How might it influence future construction activity, as well as labor availability and costs?
June 26, 2020
As there are so many stakeholders in a construction project, effective communication is vital for the project&rsquo;s success.
5 Habits of Successful Construction Project Managers
Utilizing project management methods effectively can help the building industry reduce the risk of failure and deliver projects more efficiently
June 24, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Download
Governors Discuss Private-Sector Partnerships to Advance Infrastructure Priorities
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan during the virtual meeting.
June 24, 2020
Man Wearing Blue Hard Hat Using Hammer 544966
Construction Labor Costs Stabilize as Projects Halted Due to COVID-19 Start Back Up
After two months of falling labor costs, the sub-index for current subcontractor labor indicates costs are on the rise
June 24, 2020
Getty Images 178706941
10 Tips for Concrete Management in the Heat
When placing concrete in high temperatures, contractors must manage complications such as accelerated slump loss, plastic shrinkage cracking and faster set times.
July 19, 2019
Download
COVID-19 Causes Largest Drop in Construction Confidence Index in History
The impact of COVID-19 has caused the first major drop in the index since its launch in 2017 and is the largest quarterly decline in index history, but contractors optimistic about recovery.
June 23, 2020
United Rentals 2
United Rentals Launches Digital Learning Series on How to Unlock Smarter Worksites
The free, educational webinars will review best practices on how companies can make the most of their rented and owned equipment fleets, and explore how companies can unlock smarter worksites.
June 23, 2020
Charles Deluvio Za9oag Rjnlm Unsplash
Studies Show Broad Support for High School Trades Education But Barriers to Training
Recent poll and survey show broad support for skilled trades education, but school systems face major barriers in providing the required courses
June 19, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Electric board of Dirt Perfect&apos;s version of Operation will test an excavator operator&apos;s finesse.
YouTube Contractors Play ‘Operation’ With an Excavator
Hard-working earthmovers with social media skills devise a game with the help of Hyundai to test their excavator finesse
June 19, 2020
Caterpillar Acquires Company Focused on Robot and Autonomy Technology
Caterpillar has acquired select assets and hired employees from robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc.
June 19, 2020
Tai S Captures 0 I52 Fch Njo U Unsplash
As More Businesses Reopen, Worker Safety and Health Remains OSHA Priority
OSHA reminds employers that worker safety remains a priority amid both coronavirus and common workplace hazards
June 19, 2020
Astec Industries to Cease Production at Telsmith Manufacturing Facility
Production activity at Wisconsin manufacturing facility is part of Astec's decision to close Telsmith
June 19, 2020