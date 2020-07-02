CMAA Announce Winners for Industry Excellence Award

The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) has announced the winners of its 2020 Industry Excellence Awards.

CMAA’s Award Program recognizes excellence in construction management practice and honors companies and individuals each year based on merit. A panel of judges reviews each nomination carefully and chooses the best candidate in each category.

Vincent Testa, CCM, Project Manager, Jacobs, has received the CMAA Distinguished Young Professional Award. This award recognizes and celebrates a full-time professional for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to the construction management industry early in his/her career.

Geoff A. Neumayr, PE, Chief Development Officer, San Francisco International Airport, has received the CMAA Distinguished Owner Award. This award recognizes an owner member who understands the value of a professional construction manager on the job and whose consistent actions, over a number of years, have made meaningful/extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the construction management profession,

Norman Takeya, Honolulu Community College, and Sharareh Kermanschachi, University of Texas, Arlington, have both received the Mark Hasso Educator of the Year Award. This honor emphasizes excellence in teaching and recognizes a full-time educator for outstanding professional accomplishments and a commitment to construction management education.

“Each of our award winners work hard to make a difference, and we commend each of them for their achievements and contributions to the construction industry,” states CMAA President and CEO Andrea S. Rutledge, CAE.

CMAA will honor its award winners during the organization’s virtual event, CMAA2020, in October. Visit CMAA2020 for more information. Entries for the 2021 awards program will open in March.



