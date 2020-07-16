Construction Starts Climb to 6% in June for Second Straight Monthly Increase

Improvement in nonresidential and nonbuilding activity push starts higher

July 16, 2020
Dodge Data & Analytics
Construction Starts June 2020 A
Dodge Data And Analytics Logo 5474a154bf424

Total construction starts increased 6% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $641.4 billion. This marks the second consecutive monthly gain in construction starts following the COVID-19 induced declines in March and April. In June nonresidential building starts gained 6% and starts in the nonbuilding sector moved 27% higher. Residential starts, by contrast, fell 6% during the month.

Through the first six months of the year, starts were down 14% from the same period in 2019. Nonresidential starts fell 22%, nonbuilding starts were down 14%, and residential starts dropped 5%. For the 12 months ending in June 2020, total construction starts were down 2% from the previous 12 months. Nonresidential building starts were down 7% and residential building starts were flat, but nonbuilding starts were 3% higher in the past 12 months.


Construction Starts June 2020 BIn June, the Dodge Index moved 6% higher to 136 (2000=100) from the 128 reading in May. Compared to a year earlier, the Dodge Index was down 28%

Dodge Index“Construction starts activity remains significantly weaker than year-ago levels, even though it has been slowly increasing since its nadir in April,” stated Richard Branch Chief Economist for Dodge Data & Analytics. “May’s gain in starts was fueled by a handful of very large projects, but June’s gain appears to be much more organic in nature. Construction starts should continue to post modest gains in the months to come as the economy continues to recover from the shortest and steepest recession in U.S. history. However, the recent acceleration in new COVID-19 cases in states such as Texas, Florida, and California is a significant downside risk to the economy and the construction industry’s growth trajectory.”

Nonbuilding Construction

Nonbuilding construction rose 27% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $191.1 billion. Utility/gas plants moved 108% higher in the month due to the start of over $2.0 billion in renewable power projects (split between solar and wind facilities). The miscellaneous nonbuilding category rose 63% in June, while environmental public works moved 38% higher. Construction starts for highways and bridges dropped 4% during the month.

The largest nonbuilding project to break ground in June was the $1.4 billion Federal Way Link Extension in Seattle WA. Also starting during the month were the $600 million Golden Hills Wind Project in Sherman county OR and the $438 million Athos I solar facility in Desert Center CA.

Through June, total nonbuilding starts were down 14% compare to the same time period in 2019. Highway and bridge construction starts were up 8%, while environmental public works and the miscellaneous nonbuilding sector were each 20% lower through the first six months of the year. Utilities/gas plants were down 40% on a year-to-date basis.

On a 12-month rolling basis, total nonbuilding starts were up 3% from the 12 months ending June 2020. Starts in the utility/gas plant category were 14% higher, while miscellaneous nonbuilding starts increased 6%. Street and bridge starts were 1% lower for the 12 months ending June, while environmental public works were down 4%.

Nonresidential Building

Nonresidential building starts moved 6% higher in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $198.5 billion. Institutional building starts rose 15% during the month, while commercial building starts moved 4% higher. Manufacturing starts, however, fell 32% following the start of a $950 million steel plant in May.

The largest nonresidential building project to break ground in June was the $384 million Women’s and Children’s hospital tower in San Antonio TX. Also starting in June was the $306 million Aligned Energy Data Center in Ashburn VA and the $294 million renovation of SeaTac International Airport in Seattle WA.

On a year-to-date basis, total nonresidential building starts were 22% lower than the first six months of 2019. Institutional building starts were down 15%, while commercial starts were 27% lower. Manufacturing starts dropped 38% on a year-to-date basis.

On a 12-month total basis, total nonresidential building starts were 7% lower than the 12 months ending June 2019. Commercial starts have dropped 8%, while institutional starts were down 9%. Manufacturing starts are 9% higher on a rolling 12-month basis.

Residential Building

Residential building starts fell 6% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $251.8 billion. Both multifamily and single-family starts were lower during the month, with single family falling 7% and multifamily dropping 4%.

The largest multifamily structure to break ground in June was a $170 million mixed-use project in Jersey City NJ. Also starting during the month were the $113 million Flower Mart Apartments in Mountain View CA and the $100 million 509 4th Avenue project in New York NY.

Through the first six months of 2020, residential construction starts were down 5% versus the same time period in 2019. Single-family starts were 1% lower, while multifamily starts were down 16% year-to-date.

For the 12 months ending in June, total residential starts were flat when compared to the prior 12 months. Single-family starts were up 3%, while multifamily starts were off 6%.

Related
Ec Be Oy Wk Aa Ud79
Q3 Update to 2020 Economic Outlook Forecasts Improvement In Equipment and Software Investment
July 15, 2020
Combo Graph June 20
ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Rises in June as Contractor Optimism Grows
July 15, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
July 14, 2020
Recommended
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Latest
The DIL program&rsquo;s goal is to support future executive-level talent development. While in the program, participants gain insight into critical factors at a national and strategic level.
NRMCA Announces 2020 Class of Developing Industry Leaders
NRMCA congratulates the following 21 rising-star executives selected for the 2020 Developing Industry Leaders (DIL) program.
July 15, 2020
Red School Blur Factory 451
AED Foundation Embarks on Mission to Recognize 50 High School Programs by 2024
The Foundation has adapted to continue to fit the needs of students and schools across the US to help students graduate from AEDF's recognized high school programs.
July 15, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Marcum
Marcum Survey Shows Positive Outlook for Construction Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
2020 Marcum National Construction Survey reflects a positive outlook by respondents about the current and future state of the industry
July 15, 2020
Trinseo Strengthens CASE Team with New Technical Service, Development Specialists
Trinseo announced appointments to its Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business.
July 15, 2020
Ec Be Oy Wk Aa Ud79
Q3 Update to 2020 Economic Outlook Forecasts Improvement In Equipment and Software Investment
Investment in equipment and software is projected to improve relative to the first half of the year as businesses reopen.
July 15, 2020
Combo Graph June 20
ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Rises in June as Contractor Optimism Grows
Nearly every region saw an increase in backlog in June, and confidence among construction leaders regarding staffing levels, profit margins and sales grew.
July 15, 2020
Matthew Shergalis
CRSI Announces New Northeast Region Manager
CRSI announced the addition of Matthew Shergalis, PE, as its new Northeast Region Manager.
July 10, 2020
Brokk offers on-demand training options designed to help existing customers improve efficiency and safety in a number of applications, top-down demolition, concrete cutting, process and foundry.
Brokk Offers Jobsite Safety, Productivity Training Program
Brokk is offering training for jobsite safety and productivity.
July 10, 2020
Ant Rozetsky Tbnqu6s A0bg Unsplash
OSHA Reminds Employers of Important Protections for Working Safely in Summer Heat
July 13, 2020
By implementing George Hedley&apos;s recommended field standards, he says a contractor&apos;s productivity will improve by at least 10%.
Set Simple Standards to Improve Field Productivity and Reduce Costs
Each step or standard will reduce your costs by small percentage points which will add up to large overall improvements that make a real difference.
July 15, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
Sponsored
Improved Insights Into All Your Equipment
With a unified platform for your machines, you can get the insights you need to make operational improvements that impact the bottom line.
June 20, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
Office 594132 1920
3 Steps to Take Before Succession Planning
Many business owners today do not adequately plan their succession.
July 13, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Nda Crew Member At Cook County Hospital 2
Renovating and Repurposing the 103-year-old Cook County Hospital
Kinsale Contracting Group was contracted to perform asbestos, lead mitigation of all lead surfaces to make way for reconstruction, and select demolition of the dilapidated hospital in Chicago.
July 13, 2020
David Law Sd 34z9t13g Unsplash (1)
4 Steps Contractors Can Take When They Can’t Stand the Heat
Heat hazards can get your construction company in hot water if you fail to address them. Here are four tips from safety expert John Meola to protect both your workers and your business.
July 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Jobboard Blog (1)
Procore Launches a Construction Job Board
It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry.
July 10, 2020
538ded37c07a803df400017e zumtobel group award 2014 300dpi bamboo dl 0 5703d8b993a5f
Bamboo Helps Make Concrete Both Stronger & More Sustainable
Abundant, sustainable and extremely resilient, bamboo has potential to become an ideal steel replacement for concrete reinforcement.
April 5, 2016
G Tech Studiokit 704x536
GTech Clean Disinfectant Spray
Disinfectant sprays leave microscopic protective barrier for keeping workspaces and hands virus- and bacteria-free
July 11, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton Provides Mid-2020 Construction Economic and Employment Outlook
Jay Denton assesses the trends in construction employment leading up to the pandemic and how things have changed.
July 9, 2020
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
Before you hire a construction lawyer ask these 10 questions to make sure they have the experience and are the best fit for your needs.
February 12, 2020