Yoder & Frey Launches Daily Marketplace for 24/7 Access to Equipment

In July 2020, Yoder & Frey launched the Daily Marketplace, a 24/7 online directory showing a range of equipment for sale daily, in real-time, from the U.S. and around the globe. Consignors can now make equipment and machinery ready for sale without the need to wait for a scheduled Yoder & Frey sale.

Each lot includes a full description and a variety of images and videos, the estimated value and current bid price, as well as the number of bidders in the sale. Buyers are also able to Ask a Question about any item for sale as well as request a Transport Quote prior to bidding.

For each lot to be sold, Yoder & Frey will complete an inspection report, value equipment, publish the item on the Daily Marketplace, run a marketing campaign, hold the sale and pay the consignor once the buyer pays Yoder & Frey. This is a hassle-free process for the seller, giving unlimited access to a vast database of global buyers, and all sales can be conducted in a timeline to suite the consignor.

Peter Clark, president of Yoder & Frey, comments, "As well as holding sales across the USA, with our sister brand, Euro Auctions, the group holds over 60 auctions each year on four continents, and in eight countries. As a result, we have a large global presence and customer base which benefits our sellers, introducing them to a world-wide network of buyers.

"The Daily Marketplace is the next logical step allowing our buyers to find equipment on a daily basis," he adds, "as well as helping our consignors to sell equipment between live auctions at a point in time to suit them."