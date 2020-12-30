ABC 2020 Scorecard Ranks Arizona the No. 1 Merit Shop Construction State

Arizona topped the rankings for the first time this year based on the state’s promotion of free enterprise and investment in tomorrow’s construction workforce

December 30, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Associated Builders and Contractors released its 2020 Merit Shop Scorecard, an annual ranking based on state policies and programs that encourage workforce development, strengthen career and technical education, grow careers in construction and promote open competition for taxpayer-funded construction projects.

Arizona topped the rankings for the first time this year based on the state’s promotion of free enterprise and investment in tomorrow’s construction workforce, a top priority for ABC. Georgia followed Arizona in second place this year, up from fifth in 2019. Florida, a year-to-year high performer, remained in the top five after two years in the top rank in 2018 and 2019.

“A foundational pillar of ABC is building the next generation of craft professionals, and the top states in this year’s rankings lead the country in workforce development policies,” said Ben Brubeck, ABC’s vice president of regulatory, labor and state affairs. “The merit shop contractor can flourish in free enterprise environments created in states like Arizona and Florida, which has positive ripple effects on a state’s overall economic growth.”

Conversely, Virginia fell the most in the rankings, dropping more than 15 spots from 15th in 2019 to 31st this year. In 2020, Virginia’s new legislative majority instituted a statewide prevailing wage and repealed the Fair and Open Competition Act, which ensured the state’s construction workforce and qualified businesses could compete on a level playing field for public works projects without the threat of government-mandated project labor agreements. The District of Columbia fell from 46th to last place this year due to a poor record in workforce development outcomes and the continued implementation of anti-free enterprise policies. Alaska, California, Illinois and Washington rounded out the bottom tier of states, each receiving F ratings in project labor agreements, prevailing wage and right-to-work policies for the sixth year in a row.

 “Nonresidential construction employment is down almost 6% from a year-ago,” said Brubeck. “Equipping the construction workforce with the tools to succeed, such as policies that encourage free enterprise and workforce development, will be vital as our economy recovers from this global health crisis.”

Now in its sixth year, Building America: The Merit Shop Scorecard rates state laws, programs, policies and statistics in seven categories: project labor agreements, prevailing wage and right-to-work laws, public-private partnerships; workforce development, career and technical education; and job growth rate.

Criteria are available on meritshopscorecard.org.

Related
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
October 7, 2020
Commercial Construction Getty Images 884011802
Nevada Restores Full Prevailing Wage Rules for Public Construction
May 30, 2019
Capture3
ABC Names "Champion of the Construction Industry" 2019 Craft Professional of the Year
May 1, 2019
Istock Gettyimages 000008136254 Gavelandmoney
Financial Fraud and Wage Theft Continue to Plague Construction Industry
February 28, 2019
Recommended
Online platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce are seeking to make finding jobs and finding workers easier.
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
With equipment maintenance services, preventive maintenance can be carried out proactively by the provider on a regular schedule
Outsourcing Can Help Maintain and Manage Fleets to Maximize Value and Productivity
Let’s look at three important ways an equipment maintenance management provider can help.
December 29, 2020
Cat Grader Attach 12182020
Caterpillar Smart Grader Attachment Operates Blade from Skid Steer Joysticks
New Cat Smart Attachment controller links to the skid-steer's controller and offers Slope Assist to automatically maintain blade angle like full-size graders
December 29, 2020
Latest
Online platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce are seeking to make finding jobs and finding workers easier.
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking a Scheduled Maintenance Break
A proactive approach to scheduled maintenance drives better uptime for construction equipment.
December 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Using BIM in construction projects can reduce injuries on job sites.
How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety
BIM can help companies reduce the likelihood of construction-related on-site injuries and accidents.
December 28, 2020
Strategy Marketing Words
10 Marketing Tips that Drive Sales
Follow this 10-point marketing plan to generate new business and encourage repeat sales.
December 27, 2020
Elios 2 is one of Flyability's indoor inspection drones.
Industrial Drone Maker Nets Big Investment
Drone maker Flyability has raised EUR 7 million in a recent funding round.
December 27, 2020
Cga Web Icon 1 5 X1 5 Final
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
Screenshot 2020 12 23 130338
Construction and Manufacturing Jobs Slow While Mining Trends Upwards
The latest Blue Collar Jobs report shows an increase of 55,000 jobs in November, indicating an overall slowing compared to the three-month average.
December 23, 2020
Ihs Markit Dec
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill five employee, five employer, two state safety and health agency positions, as well as two public representative vacancies.
December 23, 2020
COVID-19 Construction Risk Mitigation Strategies for Today and Tomorrow
The construction industry's never had to deal with so many unknowns, and StructionSite recommends a method contractors can use to evaluate, prioritize and act to reduce their risks without being overwhelmed
December 22, 2020
OSHA Maintains Safe and Healthy Working Conditions in 2020
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration combined traditional practices and unique approaches to ensure the safety of working conditions for America's workers by identifying 80,910 workplace hazards in 2020.
December 21, 2020
Students learn construction skills at the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program.
Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program
Lowe's and its Generation T program have donated to a community college's construction training program.
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
During your construction off season, improve how you conduct business. Analyze and refine your business’ systems and processes. Figure out which areas are the weakest and costing you the most money. Question every assumption you’ve been using about why the process has to be done the way it always has been done.
How to Make the Construction Off-season Productive
The three most important off-season activities are redoubling marketing and sales efforts, tweaking estimating and production management assumptions and improving your team
December 17, 2020
Cu Skidsteer
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
Fender.
Baker Concrete Exec Receives ASCC Safety Award
The Safety and Rick Management Council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors announced the winner of its ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020.
December 17, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Tlm
TraLaMa Launches to Connect Trade Laborers with Employment
America's Floor Source's CEO Jason Goldberg, introduces a trade labor marketplace and online community where businesses can find skilled trade labor, and where trade laborers can find long-term employment or short-term work.
December 18, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 18 083413
How to Manage and Prevent Lower Back Pain Among Industrial Workers
Carlos G. Aguirre, PhD, RDN, a senior editor at Daily CBD, outlines the common preventative measures, as well as proper management and treatment solutions for chronic back pain.
December 18, 2020
Dec2020 Mci
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 59.7, an increase from the November index of 56.1.
December 18, 2020
Cu 12172020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include how significant pandemic material shortages are for construction, Hyundai could buy Doosan Infracore by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size, F-150 rated at 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020