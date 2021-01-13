Architects Strongly Oppose Code Council Proposal Jeopardizing Climate Action

ICC proposal would remove transparency and public input from the process of developing commercial and residential energy-efficiency code

January 13, 2021
American Institute of Architects

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) strongly opposes a proposal from the International Code Council (ICC) that would limit public input and transparency from the code development process and jeopardize implementation of codes necessary for climate action.

“Stakeholder input across a broad spectrum of organizations, government agencies as well as the architecture, engineering and construction industry is essential to the development of codes that ensure the health, safety and welfare of the public,” said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA. “This input is even more critical to ensuring codes are in place that advance climate action to the fullest extent, especially as we race against the clock to save our planet. This proposal jeopardizes climate action and the integrity of the ICC as an organization.”

Specifically, the ICC Board of Directors is considering removing residential and commercial energy efficiency code development from the public review process currently in place for all codes, which would eliminate the input of hundreds of organizations and government agencies. Under the proposal, development of commercial and residential codes would be created by a new committee comprised of a select few. The ICC’s proposal has the potential to provide decision making authority to select special interest groups—such as the National Association of Home Builders and American Gas Association—that could oppose energy efficiency improvements and further slow the development of codes that are desperately needed to make strides in climate action.

On Jan. 6, AIA provided public input to the ICC opposing their proposal. Additionally, the AIA will provide testimony at the ICC’s hearing on Jan. 18. 

Visit AIA’s website to learn more about its efforts to advance codes and legislation for climate action.     

