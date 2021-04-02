AEMP Regional Learning Lab to Focus on Financial Management to Mitigate Profit Risks

The Regional Learning Lab will help equipment management professionals understand financial scenario planning and financial decision making to mitigate risks to an organization’s profit.

April 2, 2021
Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP)
Aemp+regional+meeting+2021+final+ce
Aemp 10740830

Equipment management professionals must be able to use sound financial management principles and judgment to mitigate risks in maximizing an organization’s profit potential. The Association of Equipment Management Professional’s (AEMP) Regional Learning Lab, scheduled for April 26 in Naperville, IL, will help equipment management professionals understand financial scenario planning and financial decision making in order to reliably track and communicate the value and performance of equipment assets.

The Regional Learning Lab will feature subject matter experts and leaders in the industry who will give participants valuable insight on effective equipment management -- including Steve Fooy, CEM, who has been involved with selling, renting and managing equipment since 1984. Fooy has held various fleet leadership positions for national rental companies, Caterpillar dealerships, national construction companies and a U.S.-based energy company. During his career, he has managed fleets for public and private companies in multiple locations and with various levels of fleet investment.

The event will be held at the Chicago Marriott Naperville. AEMP is committed to providing a healthy, safe, productive, and welcoming environment, and all participants will be expected to abide by the Code of Conduct and Duty of Care.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.aemp.org/regional-learning-lab. To register, click here.

