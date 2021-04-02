Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: City of Phoenix Test Drives RAP

Most-read construction stories include construction management innovations emerging from COVID-19, PPP deadline extended, four trends behind the explosion in construction technology adoption, Q&A on floor sealers and polishable concrete overlays

April 2, 2021
Larry Stewart
10. Service, Prefabrication and Technology Will Change Construction in 2021

Construction can no longer stand still: a post-COVID industry outlook for the engineering, construction and infrastructure sector


Cu Fundingssources Adobe Stock Vitalii@Vitalii, adobe.stock.com9. Republicans: Infrastructure Bill Means Funding for Roads, Bridges; Not Climate Change or Social Justice

Congressional Republicans are pushing back against the Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, warning that any plan that strays from core transportation priorities to one that tackles climate change and social justice won't get GOP support

 

Cu 2infrastruct Bills Matt Evans Facebook@Matt Evans, Facebook8. First Infrastructure Bill to Address Roads, Bridges; Second to Focus on Social Issues

White House confirms that the first proposal will likely address physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges and efforts to expand rural broadband access…the second will cover issues such as child care and health care

 

Cu Culture Aem WebsiteAEM7. What Does Your Company's Culture Have to do With Workforce Development?

Organizational culture encompasses many things, but primarily, culture impacts employees’ attitudes and directly affects output

 

Cu Aashto Soleg Adobe stock@soleg, adobe.stock.com6. AASHTO Report Highlights How Infrastructure Investment Benefits States

State DOT projects provide both quality of life and economic benefits to American communities large and small

 

Cu Concrete Qa AmeripolishAmeripolish5. 6 Questions and Answers on Floor Sealers and Polishable Concrete Overlays

What the finished floor will look like tends to be important to the floor owner. Knowing the floor and your sealant will make all the difference

 

Cu Tech Invest The Walsh GroupThe Walsh Group4. Four Trends Behind the "Explosion" in Construction Technology Adoption

Cliff Fetner, Soil Connect, and Aaron Toppston, The Walsh Group, examine the key trends behind the substantial increase in tech adoption in construction, as well as how to assess the value of technology investments

 

Cu Ppp Golibtolibov Stock adobe@golibtolibov, stock.adobe.com3. Senate Passage of PPP Extension Protects More Small Businesses From Ongoing Pandemic Impacts

The Senate approved legislation to extend the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program, enabling more small businesses to seek resources to combat the lingering effects of COVID-19

 

Cu Mgmt Trends Free Photos PixabayFree-Photos, Pixabay2. Management Trends Emerging in the Construction Industry Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

These changing trends are redefining the way the construction industry will emerge out of the pandemic in order to remain competitive

 

1. City of Phoenix Gives RAP a Test Drive

Recycled asphalt had never been used on roadways in the city before a paving contractor presented them with the evidence of its performanceCu Phoenix Rap

